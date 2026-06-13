WYTNK: "Toy Story 5" Debuts, Shanghai Disneyland’s 10th Birthday, "Never Change!" Arrives on Hulu, and More This Week in the World of Disney

Check out everything happening during the week of June 14–20, 2026.

Pixar's highly anticipated Toy Story 5 finally arrives in theaters, Shanghai Disneyland marks its 10th birthday, and Hulu premieres a new high school reunion comedy film. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

After an incredible amount of promotion, collaborations and pop-ups, Toy Story 5 finally hits theaters on Friday, June 19.

It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.

The world premiere of Toy Story 5 was held this week, which featured a memorable duet between Taylor Swift and Randy Newman.

Swift also performed her new song for the film, "I Knew It, I Knew You," at the premiere.

Following the premiere, the first social reactions for the film dropped – which so far have been overwhelmingly positive!

To celebrate the arrival of Toy Story 5 in theaters everywhere, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders are being invited to enjoy some special perks at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Annual Passholders will be able to get their hands on a special Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot over at Grand Avenue daily starting on June 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., until July 31.

Special treats will be available at Woody's Lunch Box in Toy Story Land, where a refreshing beverage inspired by Lily Pad awaits.

While the "With You, It's Magic+" celebration actually began back in March, Shanghai Disneyland will celebrate its actual 10th birthday on Tuesday, June 16.

We were on site for the launch of Shanghai Disneyland's 10th anniversary celebration back in March – so be sure to check out all of our coverage of the new entertainment, decor and fun!

Even more fun is coming this summer as part of "With You, It's Magic+," with more special events, entertainment, food, merchandise, and extended park hours.

We'll once again be at Shanghai Disneyland for its actual 10th birthday, so stay tuned for more coverage!

Disney on the Yard Presents Yardfest, part of Celebrate Soulfully, is set to take place at Downtown Disney on Friday, June 19.

This one-day-only event celebrates the culture and traditions of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with energetic drum major performances, also featuring Drum Major Mickey Mouse.

The event will be hosted by Mel Mitchell and Obio Jones, two Disney Power of Joy content creators who attended Florida A&M and Albany State Universities, respectively.

Specialty foods and beverages will be available for purchase at Vista Parkside Market.

The highly successful YouTube-originated animated sing-along series Gracie's Corner is coming to Disney Jr. and Disney+ on Monday, June 15.

Gracie's Corner was created as a family collaboration by married university professors Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth and Dr. Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth and their young daughter, Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth.

The series reimagines beloved nursery rhymes through singalong versions, alongside original educational songs like “Good Morning Song,” “Veggie Dance” and “Play Outside.”

After the initial drop on Disney+ of 68 shorts and seven compilations, more will continue to be released globally through the year.

Never Change! – a new comedy film directed by Marty Schousboe and written by John Reynolds (Oh, Hi) – is set to premiere on Hulu this Wednesday, June 17.

In 2008, the graduating class of North Meadows High School had their senior year cut short due to a disastrous tornado. Now in their mid 30's they're being forced to return home and finish high school once and for all. Old flames, second chances, this is what nightmares are made of.

Writer Reynolds also stars in the film alongside: Sofia Black-D’Elia (Single Drunk Female) Carmen Christopher (English Teacher) Jo Firestone (The Singles Retreat) Gary Richardson (Saturday Night Live)

Check out Alex's review of Never Change! — which trades teenage antics for adult arrested development — and it's all the funnier for it.