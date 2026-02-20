"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for February 17th

This week our team brings us the latest from Toy Fair 2026, new arrivals at Disney Parks, a peek at the latest Bath & Body Works collab, and so much more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 250 – February 17, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Bath & Body Works Brings Back Disney Princess Collection with New and Returning Fragrances

Following on from a successful collaboration last year, Disney has once again partnered with Bath & Body Works to release a new Disney Princess Collection. The new collection will begin to roll out internationally into more than 40 markets by the end of the year and features five all-new fragrances: Snow White, Mulan, Rapunzel, Aurora, and Life’s a Fairytale.

Photos: New Park-Specific Starbucks Tumbler and Blind Box Pin Set Arrive at Magic Kingdom

Those visiting Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World can get their hands on a new, park-specific, Starbucks Tumbler featuring different imagery indicative of the park. Guests can find the tumbler, complete with a pink-ish translucent hue, adorned with stylized versions of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, It’s A Small World, Cinderella Castle, Orange Bird, and more.

Photos: Updated Kilimanjaro Safaris Remote Control Truck Now Available at Disney's Animal Kingdom

A popular Disney's Animal Kingdom toy set has received a redesigned look, letting guests control their own Kilimanjaro Safaris truck. While a version of this Remote Control Safari Truck has been available at the park for years now, this updated version brings a fresh look. In addition to new packaging, the Kilimanjaro Safaris-inspired truck has also received updated colors

First Look at 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Merch Includes New Spike and Orange Bird Bags

This year's Flower & Garden Festival begins in early March at EPCOT at Walt Disney World, and in a new overview of the event, Disney Parks Blog has included some early glimpses at the upcoming new pieces of merchandise. Per usual, Orange Bird and Spike the Bee are both featured prominently on the three examples included, as the colorful characters have become mainstays for the Flower & Garden Festival over the years.

Go Wild! The "Zootopia" 10th Anniversary Collection is Here!

It’s hard to believe, but Disney’s Zootopia celebrates its 10th anniversary this year! In honor of the big milestone, Disney Store has a new merchandise collection that we’re pretty sure will have fans going wild! And if that’s not enough, there are also exclusive RSVLTS Zootopia styles only available at Disney Store.



Photos: "Bluey" Takes Over New York's FAO Schwarz Along with Disney Favorites

Since we're in New York for the North American International Toy Fair, we figure what better way to celebrate with a visit to the iconic FAO Schwarz toy shop location. Granted, this is not the original store as that has since closed, instead bringing the well-known name to Rockefeller Center. While we were there, we got to take a look at a number of options available featuring some favorite Disney franchises.

Toy Fair 2026: Just Play Launches Disney-Filled “Happy Haul” Blind Box Line

Just Play kicked off Toy Fair 2026 by unveiling its new mass-retail line of collectible blind boxes, Happy Haul. And with so many Disney collections to choose from, there’s something here for every fan. Best of all, they come at a great price point - just $9.99 each! The collection instantly grabbed my attention with a giant version of a rainy day Winnie the Pooh from the first collection we’ll look at.



Hasbro Reveals New "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Action Figures and More at Toy Fair 2026

Hasbro has revealed some of its upcoming action figures that will be released alongside the new Star Wars movie The Mandalorian and Grogu. All of these items are coming in the spring of this year, with pre-order availability coming soon.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – February 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store February 15-21

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!



Sakura Plush and Keychains from Disney Store Japan Arrive Stateside

A new collection of plush from Disney Store Japan has arrived stateside, and these cuties feature a cherry blossom—Sakura—theme. Softly colored pinks and purples create a floral scheme that’s perfect for springtime displays.



Photos: Fidget with Figment! New Spinning Phone Grip Lands at EPCOT

One little spark just made your scroll sessions a lot more magical! A new Figment phone grip and stand has arrived at Walt Disney World, and not only does it stick to your phone, it also spins! Featuring a rotating Figment medallion front and center, this playful accessory is literally a Figment spinner.



Disneyland Offering Magic Key Holders Free Souvenir Beverage Holder for Anaheim Ducks Day

Taking place at Disney California Adventure on Sunday, February 22, hockey fans will be able to celebrate the Anaheim Ducks with a cavalcade, appearances by select Anaheim Ducks players, themed games, and more. Magic Key holders can pick up a special Anaheim Ducks souvenir beverage holder from Kingswell Shop on Buena Vista Street.



Photos: Wishables New York City Series Features Beloved Disney Characters Like Mickey, Minnie and... Pizza Slice?

The Times Square Disney Store has long included some special merch with a New York focus, and that's now extended to a line of Wishables all about the Big Apple. We spotted the New York City Series Wishables on a recent trip to the Manhattan-based Disney Store. Continuing the Shimmer theming from the relaunch of Wishables last year, the five New York City Series Wishables are blind box items.

Disney News | Toy Fair 2026

The LP team brings you the latest news from Toy Fair 2026 including Hasbro’s expansive slate spanning preschool heroes, premium Marvel Legends collectors’ pieces, and an impressive range of Star Wars playline and Black Series releases.



The Toy Foundation Reveals 2026 Toy of the Year Award Winners – Including Disney and Bluey Toys

As Toy Fair gets underway in New York City, familiar faces across the toy industry gathered at Pier Sixty for the 2026 Toy of the Year Awards. Disney took home two awards for the American Girl Moana Collection and the Ultimate Stitch Interactive Feature Plush from Just Play. Bluey, which Disney airs and distributes via a partnership with BBC Studios, also took home the awards for License of the Year and Playset Toy of the Year.

New Hasbro's Marvel Legends Figures Available for Pre-Order Featuring Heroes as They Appear in "Secret Wars" Comics

Pre-Orders are now available for a number of select Marvel Legends figures over at Entertainment Earth. The figures come from Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars, and feature some favorites from the Marvel Universe.

Experience Pandora's Conflicts in Maestro Media’s New Card Game – "Avatar: Fight for Pandora"

Maestro Media and Disney have partnered together for a new two-player asymmetric lane-battling card game – their latest game in line of recent heavy hitters. In this head-to-head conflict, players command either the RDA or one of the Na’vi factions as they battle for control of Pandora’s iconic locations and race to 30 points to decide the moon’s fate.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



