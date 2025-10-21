Book a Deal: Take Advantage of These Current Disney Parks Offers While You Can!

Take a look at all the current offers available at Disney Parks, Cruise Line and more.

There are always plenty of ways to save at Disney Parks & Experiences, and now is no exception. Plenty of offers are currently available at the Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line and Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii.

While we have details on all of these options below, you’ll want to contact our friends at Mouse Fan Travel to simplify your travel plans.

Disneyland Resort

For a limited time, eligible Southern California residents can purchase a 3-Day Park Hopper ticket for as little as $83 per person, per day, for a total price of $249.

This California resident ticket offer will go on sale December 3rd, 2025 – just in time for the gift-giving season – for visits January 1st through May 21st, 2026.

A new room offer for Disneyland Resort hotels allows guests to save up to 20% this holiday season.

The offer is valid from November 14th, 2025 through January 7th, 2026 at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel and the Villas at Disneyland Hotel.

Additional savings are available for Disney Visa Cardmembers.

Walt Disney World Resort

A new room offer for Walt Disney World Resort hotels allows guests to save up to $250 per night on a 4-night, 4-day (or longer) Walt Disney Travel Company room-and-ticket package.

Not looking to stay quite that long? You can save up to 25% off for select stays from January 4th through April 30th, 2026.

There are also new offers for Annual Passholders and Florida residents

Florida residents can get tickets to Disney’s Hollywood Studios EPCOT Animal Kingdom

The offer is valid from October 5th through December 23rd, 2025.

A new room offer for Walt Disney World Resort hotels allows guests to save up to 20% this holiday season.

This special offer is valid for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 12th to November 20th, 2025, and most nights from November 23rd to December 25th, 2025.

Florida and Georgia residents can access even more savings

Throughout 2026, guests staying at Disney Resort hotels can enjoy free dining plans for their kids (ages 3 to 9) when purchasing a dining plan for others in their party (ages 10 and up) as part of their vacation package.

Notably, this “kids free dining plan" deal can be combined with other select special offers, including those yet to be announced.

Disney Cruise Line

It is the perfect time to hit the high seas, as Disney is offering an incredible Disney Cruise Line promotion to Disney Visa Cardmembers.

Available on select cruises aboard the Disney Wish, Disney Dream, Disney Magic, and Disney Fantasy this fall, Cardmembers will receive a $250 onboard credit.

This offer is combinable with the Categories and Restrictions offer and 50% 3rd and 4th Guest offer.

To take advantage of the offer, you’ll need to book between now and December 1st.

Disney’s Aulani Resort

The longer you stay, the more you save! Enjoy 25% off stays of 5 or more consecutive nights, or 20% off stays of 4 consecutive nights.

This offer applies to select rooms and villas for stays most nights from January 4th through April 9th, 2026 (checkout no later than April 10th, 2026).

On most nights from October 20th through December 23rd, guests staying at the resort can book a room for up to 30% off!

To take full advantage of the 30% off discount, guests will need to book at least a 5 night stay at the resort.

Additional savings are available for Disney Visa Cardmembers.

Military Savings

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary next year, Disney will strengthen its partnership

This includes plenty of discounts at theme parks and aboard the Disney Cruise Line.