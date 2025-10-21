Book a Deal: Take Advantage of These Current Disney Parks Offers While You Can!
Take a look at all the current offers available at Disney Parks, Cruise Line and more.
There are always plenty of ways to save at Disney Parks & Experiences, and now is no exception. Plenty of offers are currently available at the Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line and Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii.
Disneyland Resort
SoCal Resident: 3-Day Park Hopper Ticket for $249
- For a limited time, eligible Southern California residents can purchase a 3-Day Park Hopper ticket for as little as $83 per person, per day, for a total price of $249.
- This California resident ticket offer will go on sale December 3rd, 2025 – just in time for the gift-giving season – for visits January 1st through May 21st, 2026.
Save Up to 20% on Rooms This Holiday Season
- A new room offer for Disneyland Resort hotels allows guests to save up to 20% this holiday season.
- The offer is valid from November 14th, 2025 through January 7th, 2026 at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel and the Villas at Disneyland Hotel.
- Additional savings are available for Disney Visa Cardmembers.
Walt Disney World Resort
Save Up to $250 Per Night and 25% on Rooms This Spring
- A new room offer for Walt Disney World Resort hotels allows guests to save up to $250 per night on a 4-night, 4-day (or longer) Walt Disney Travel Company room-and-ticket package.
- Not looking to stay quite that long? You can save up to 25% off for select stays from January 4th through April 30th, 2026.
- There are also new offers for Annual Passholders and Florida residents.
Florida Residents Save on 3-Day, 3-Park Ticket Packages
- Florida residents can get tickets to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT and Disney's Animal Kingdom for as low as $70 per day, plus tax (total ticket price from $210, plus tax).
- The offer is valid from October 5th through December 23rd, 2025.
Save Up to 20% on Rooms This Holiday Season
- A new room offer for Walt Disney World Resort hotels allows guests to save up to 20% this holiday season.
- This special offer is valid for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 12th to November 20th, 2025, and most nights from November 23rd to December 25th, 2025.
- Florida and Georgia residents can access even more savings.
Free Dining Plan for Kids in 2026
- Throughout 2026, guests staying at Disney Resort hotels can enjoy free dining plans for their kids (ages 3 to 9) when purchasing a dining plan for others in their party (ages 10 and up) as part of their vacation package.
- Notably, this “kids free dining plan" deal can be combined with other select special offers, including those yet to be announced.
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Visa Cardmembers Earn a $250 Onboard Credit This Fall
- It is the perfect time to hit the high seas, as Disney is offering an incredible Disney Cruise Line promotion to Disney Visa Cardmembers.
- Available on select cruises aboard the Disney Wish, Disney Dream, Disney Magic, and Disney Fantasy this fall, Cardmembers will receive a $250 onboard credit.
- This offer is combinable with the Categories and Restrictions offer and 50% 3rd and 4th Guest offer.
- To take advantage of the offer, you’ll need to book between now and December 1st.
Disney’s Aulani Resort
Save Up to 25% on Select Stays of 5 Nights or Longer This Winter
- The longer you stay, the more you save! Enjoy 25% off stays of 5 or more consecutive nights, or 20% off stays of 4 consecutive nights.
- This offer applies to select rooms and villas for stays most nights from January 4th through April 9th, 2026 (checkout no later than April 10th, 2026).
Save Up to 30% on Aulani Vacations This Fall, Plus Additional Discounts for Disney Visa Cardholders
- On most nights from October 20th through December 23rd, guests staying at the resort can book a room for up to 30% off!
- To take full advantage of the 30% off discount, guests will need to book at least a 5 night stay at the resort.
- Additional savings are available for Disney Visa Cardmembers.
Military Savings
- As America celebrates its 250th anniversary next year, Disney will strengthen its partnership with the nonprofit Blue Star Families through a $2.5 million donation to support military and veteran families across the country.
- This includes plenty of discounts at theme parks and aboard the Disney Cruise Line.
