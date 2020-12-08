“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for December 8th

Folks, we’ve done it, we’ve launched a Disney merchandise show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it's impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 6 – December 8, 2020

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase. Additionally, we’ll be updating this article with some new items we love that debuted after our show aired, so check back often.

Today we’re talking about the 12th and final series in the Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Collection, shopDisney’s last minute gift sale with savings up to 40%, and some practical and inexpensive items to help you reach the free shipping minimum. Plus Alex also joins us to talk about his recent unboxing video and review of the Princess Comfy Squad dolls. Then we look at the Marvel House of X Figures coming soon from Hasbro, and finally, the Rebekahs reminisce about their favorite Disney toys.

