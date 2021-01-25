Zzzax of Life – Episode 2: WandaVision “Now In Color” and Best Sibling Duos

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #2: WandaVision “Now In Color” and Best Sibling Duos

Date: January 25th, 2021

Listen

Topics

Mack and Kyle discuss some more Marvel news, including another Disney+ casting and take a deep dive into the third episode of WandaVision. Finally, Benji joins in as the crew drafts the best sibling duos in the Marvel universe.