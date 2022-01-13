“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for January 11th

Barely Necessities Episode 59 – January 11, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

First up we *have* to talk about the WDW 50th Anniversary Pop! figures and Plush from Funko, followed by The Simpsons Ultimates figures. Next we head to shopDisney for a peek at the Belle nuiMO, nuiMO fashions and Princess Wishables. We also highlight books, In Every Generation and A Little Closer to Home that debuted this week. For Marvel, Bekah showcases a Shang-Chi Entertainment Earth Exclusive and Star Wars gives us week 2 of Bonus Bounties and Rebekah’s new series, Sandcrawler Selections!

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven—including more goodies from Erin Condren—and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

New Wave of WDW 50th Anniversary Funko Pop! Figures Available for Pre-Order

When you wish upon a star your Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Funko Pop! dreams come true! A new wave or magical Funko Pop! collectibles have just been unveiled and are available for pre-order.

Celebrate 50 Years of Magic with Funko's Adorable Walt Disney World Park Icon Plush

As Walt Disney World celebrates its golden anniversary (that 50 years in case you didn’t know), Funko is getting in on the fun with a series of plush themed to each of WDW’s four parks and Space Mountain. Best of all pre-orders on these adorable characters are available now.

New Wave of "The Simpsons" Ultimates Figures Feature Bartman, Krusty and More

Super 7 is bringing some famous Springfield residents to fans through a series of new Ultimates Figures themed to The Simpsons. Whether you prefer Bartman or Krusty the Clown, these new figures belong in your collection and are available for pre-order.

Disneyland Resort "Play in the Park" Collection Arrives on shopDisney

Is there anything more fun than enjoying a day of play at the Disneyland Resort? How about shopping new merchandise that celebrates the “Play in the Park” messaging? Available now on shopDisney is the latest collection of Disneyland inspired items that are cute and comfy.

"Beauty and the Beast" Belle nuiMO Now Available on shopDisney

Another beloved princess has joined the Disney nuiMOs crew: Belle! The brown haired, book loving princess is the next character to be featured in the collection and is available now on shopDisney.

Fun Outdoor Sports and Workout Fashions Now Available for Disney nuiMOs

If your favorite Disney nuiMOs could use a couple of new wardrobe updates, shopDisney has you covered with their latest collection of snow gear and workout accessories!

January Disney Parks Wishables: Ultimate Princess Celebration

Happy Wishables Wednesday to all you Disney fans! Today shopDisney is preparing for the royal treatment with the latest collection of Disney Parks Wishables: The Disney Princesses!

Book Review: "In Every Generation" by Kendare Blake

“Into every generation a slayer is born…” opened several early episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and now as the show is approaching it’s 25th anniversary, Disney Hyperion is introducing new fans to its world with a novel, and yes, it’s cannon.

Book Review: Ginger Zee Bravely Talks About Self-Care in "A Little Closer to Home"

When ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee introduces your local weather on Good Morning America, her Al Roker-inspired sign-off is “a little closer to home.” That phrase is also the title of her new book, A Little Closer to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm, a follow-up to The New York Times bestseller Natural Disaster.

Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Exclusive Shang-Chi Necklace and Bracelet Ring Prop Replica Set

We’re back with another Entertainment Earth Spotlight, this time checking out the exclusive Shang-Chi Necklace and Bracelet Ring set. Bekah shares her thoughts on the collector’s piece and whether or not she’ll actually wear these items.

Bonus Bounties Week 2 Round Up – "The Book of Boba Fett" Chapter 2

Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett. This week Hasbro brings fans an awesome Nerf Blaster; Fifth Sun is back with new attire; Rock ‘Em Socks showcases their latest design, and TOPPS offers fans both physical and digital collectors’ cards.

"Who's the Bossk Live!" Presents: Sandcrawler Selections for January 5th

Each week our live discussion of all things Star Wars–Who's the Bossk Pod (Thursdays, 4 PT), site founder Rebekah Moseley highlights seven shopping finds for the Lucasfilm fan in “Sandcrawler Selections." Why seven? A playful homage to the Jawas of Arvala-7 from season 1 of The Mandalorian.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Springs Shopping Update: Favorite Fashions Spotted at DisneyStyle

On a recent tour of the latest happenings at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs, Jeremiah decided to stop and do some shopping! He popped in at the fashion haven known as DisneyStyle (located on the West Side) and got to work taking pictures of his favorite finds.

Save up to 40% on Disney Essentials During shopDisney's Twice Upon A Year Sale

You still have time to make the most of shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year sale and stock up on all sorts of Disney favorites—including select Dooney & Bourke, but hurry, this limited time offer won’t last long!

Doctor Strange, Wanda Maximoff Figure Set, Hasbro Marvel Toys Available on Entertainment Earth

New year means new Disney merchandise and Entertainment Earth has plenty of it! Right as the calendar changed to 2022 Hasbro dropped a variety of Marvel themed toys, games, and collectibles.

Star Wars Themed Casual Styles and Loungewear Arrive on shopDisney

New Star Wars themed attire has rolled into shopDisney giving fans several fun options for galactic loungewear. Four shirt styles, a hoodie, and sweatpants will help you stay comfortable as you relax and check out the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett

shopDisney Grab Bag: New Attire, Accessories and Plush for Every Disney Fan

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been cleaning out my closets and have room for some new Disney merchandise. The timing is perfect too as shopDisney has just added new clothing, accessories, and toys that will keep the whole family happy in 2022.

Raise a Glass to "The Book Boba Fett" with New Scenic Mug from Entertainment Earth

Now that fans have had a little more time to spend with famous Bounty Hunter Boba Fett, many companies are finding fun ways to incorporate the character into their existing products. Collectors of fancy drinkware will love the new tiki style mug that is now available for pre-order.

Destination D23 Merchandise to be Available to D23 Gold Members During Online Event

If you didn’t get a chance to make it to Destination D23 back in November and missed out on some of the exclusive merchandise, D23 has you covered. For a limited time, D23 Gold Members can shop an exclusive collection during an online event.

