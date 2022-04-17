Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for April 17th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney

Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Collection Series 1 Now Available on shopDisney

Join Mickey Mouse as he blasts off to outer space! The Space Mountain Collection showcases Mickey in a stark white suit and a cool purple visor. The matching accessories featured glittery silver accents and shimmery purples to mimic the awesome colors of space.

Disney Designer Collection Ultimate Princess Celebration Aurora Pin Now Available on shopDisney

The Aurora Pin has joined the Disney Designer Collection on shopDisney. This pin is designed by Victoria Hamilton who also designed the look of the doll for this collection.

Lightyear

This summer Pixar is taking fans on another out of this world journey with their latest feature, Lightyear! The movie gives us the origin story of the test pilot who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy we know and love. Speaking of toys, Mattel and Funko are delivering tons of brightly colored new offerings for kids and collectors that have started to arrive on Entertainment Earth.

“Lightyear” Roleplay Toys and Plush Now Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

Mattel Introduces Exciting Lineup of “Lightyear” Spaceships and Vehicles

Buzz Lightyear, Izzy, Mo, and More”Lightyear” Action Figures from Mattel

Blast Off for Adventure with New “Lightyear” Funko Pop! Figures

Disney Parks

New Walt Disney World Vault Collection Ticket Coasters Available Now

Guests can relive Walt Disney World’s old ticket system days with this new set of coasters from the Walt Disney World Vault Collection, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort.

Entertainment Earth

“Moon Knight” Khonshu and Layla Funko Pop! Figures Available for Pre-Order

We’ve made it to episode three of Moon Knight, and this week we got to spend much more time with Layla and Khonshu. So it should be no surprise that these characters are the latest Funko Pop! collectibles to debut. Fans can pre-order both now on Entertainment Earth.

Previews Exclusive Silver Centurion and War Machine Hall of Armor Funko Pop! On Sale Now

Available for pre-order now, fans can celebrate Tony Stark and James “Rhodey” Rhodes’ super hero personas and show off their love of all things Marvel at the same time with the new Pop! collectibles

Marvel Must Haves

Marvel Must Haves Week 42 Round Up – “Moon Knight” Episode 3

This week delivered more awesome apparel from Amazon and Hot Topic; Moon Knight and Mr. Knight tote bags and Khonshu and Layla Funko Pop! figures all of which will make a great addition to your Marvel collection!

Coming Soon

New Walt Disney World 50th Celebration Bags Coming Soon from Dooney & Bourke

As the World’s Most Magical Celebration continues at Walt Disney World, Dooney & Bourke has something coming soon for Disney fans who want to celebrate even more.

Pick of the Day

“Kids can now train to become a Space Ranger like Buzz Lightyear with this exciting standard issue Laser Blade DX toy as seen in the thrilling animated adventure, Lightyear! Inspired by the vine slashing blade used by Buzz and his team, this 16-inch long sword-like blade emits a cool blue light and makes sounds. Fans can recreate all the vine-swiping action from the movie, putting themselves in a starring role!”

Disney Pixar Lightyear Laser Blade DX – Entertainment Earth – $34.99

More Merchandise: