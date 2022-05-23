Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for May 23rd

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order on shopDisney

Free Shipping is back at shopDisney’s and guests want to miss out on this deal. The online retailer is once again offering guests the chance to bring home magical merchandise and take advantage of the free shipping deal no matter how much they spend.

New Disney Figurines by Jim Shore, Enesco, and Grand Jester Studios Arrive on shopDisney

Looking to bring some Disney charm to your curio cabinet? shopDisney has introduced a new selection of brightly colored statues and figurines from some popular Disney designers such as Jim Shore and more.

Spooky is Always in Season with the Disneyland Haunted Mansion Figure by Department 56

One look at this light-up Haunted Mansion figure and you can hear the spooky chords of the infamous attraction. You can probably also imagine yourself walking through the dark halls and boarding an ominous doom buggy!

D23 Exclusive Star Wars Pins Celebrate Two Galactic Anniversaries

D23 Gold Members can grow their Star Wars Pin collection with three new exclusives commemorating two Star Wars anniversaries. The limited edition pins landed on shopDisney this morning and offer fans a fun way to celebrate the galactic franchise.

Save Big on Magical Merchandise During shopDisney's Twice Upon a Year Sale

The Twice Upon A Year Sale is happening now and guests can save up to 40% off the best Disney merchandise on shopDisney.

Hasbro

Protect Your Universe with Marvel Legends Quasar Figure from Entertainment Earth

It’s time to tap into the far reaches of your memory as you think about one of the lesser known heroes of the universe: Quasar! Hasbro is adding the character to their line of Marvel Legends figures and this particular release is available exclusively at Entertainment Earth.

Disney Parks

Miniature Cinderella Castle Statuette by Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily Now Available at Walt Disney World

Disney artists extraordinaire Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily have released a new miniature statuette of Cinderella Castle in honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

Disney Sketchbook Ornaments Featuring Walt Disney World Attractions Spotted at Disney's Hollywood Studios

It’s almost summer out there, but at Walt Disney World that means Christmas is just around the corner! Take a look at some of the newer specialty sketchbook ornaments we spotted this week.

Beast Kingdom

New Disney Princess Busts Available for Pre-Order

Look at these busts. Aren’t they neat? Beast Kingdom, “The Entertainment Experience Brand” has shown off their latest plaster-portrait ‘BUST’ series focusing on a selection of classic Disney Princess characters. Each bust includes a base with an engraving of a special emblem that represents a theme from their respective movies!

FaZe Clan

Disney Teams With FaZe Clan for Year-Long Apparel Collaboration

FaZe Clan, the lifestyle and media platform rooting in gaming and youth culture, has announced a year-long apparel collaboration with Disney!

Star Wars

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Announces Line Up for Star Wars Celebration

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America has an extensive range of licensed Star Wars toys and collectibles that will be debuting during Celebration.

New Star Wars: Micro Galaxy Squadron Coming Soon From Jazwares

New size, scale, and collectability will be coming to the Star Wars galaxy with Jazwares highly detailed Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron portfolio. Announced today, the microscale vehicle line spans the entire Star Wars saga with multiple waves of vehicles kids and collectors will love to chase, play and display.

Pick of the Day

“Inspired by Millennium Falcon and Death Star, these ceramic salt and pepper shakers are sure to add extra flavor to your dining experience. This exclusively crafted Salt and Pepper shaker set is sure to spice up your kitchen and dining decor. Designed for easy refilling.”

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Death Star Salt and Pepper Shaker Set

