shopDisney

shopDisney Sitewide Savings: Up To 25% Off Apparel, Gifts and More

If you’ve been waiting for a great sale so you can do some serious Disney shopping, we’ve got good news, this is the week to visit shopDisney! The online retailer is offering a four day Tiered Savings Event with sitewide discounts up to 25% off, making this the perfect time to shop for your magical essentials.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Coming to shopDisney May 31st

With so many exciting reveals coming out of Star Wars Celebration, shopDisney had to get in on the fun too. This week they’ll be bringing the Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber to fans as pre-orders for the new collectible open on May 31st.

Star Wars Celebration

LEGO Reveals New Star Wars "Andor" and "Jedi Fallen Order" Sets Coming in August

LEGO is bringing more Star Wars fun to fans with the reveal of two new sets that will debut this August. Announced today at Star Wars Celebration, LEGO showcased the Andor Ambush on Ferrix and Jedi: Fallen Order BD-1 sets that are perfect for youth builders.

Hasbro Showcases New "LOLA" Droid Products During Star Wars Celebration 2022

Fans attending Star Wars Celebration were treated to a first glimpse of some new Hasbro products featuring what is sure to be a fan-favorite droid from the Disney+ original series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi), Dark Trooper and More Star Wars Figures Join Hasbro's Vintage Collection

Among the reveals were figures in the Vintage and Retro Collections (3.75-inches tall) inspired by new Star Wars stories like Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian as well as a nod to the Original Trilogy

Dual Bladed Reva Force FX Elite Lightsaber Revealed as New HasLab Project

Following the successful fan-backed launch of the Razor Crest ship in 2020 and the unsuccessful Rancor attempt in 2021, HasLab has introduced their 2022 project: Reva (The Third Sister) Force FX Elite Lightsaber.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi," "The Mandalorian" and Clone Wars Era Figures Revealed for Star Wars The Black Series

It was a busy day for the folks at Hasbro as the toy maker showcased an exciting lineup of action figures in their Black Series Collection including three Inquisitor figures, a Stormtrooper helmet and more.

Conquer the Galaxy with Monopoly: Disney Star Wars Dark Side Edition

This summer, fans can plot total domination of the galaxy with Monopoly: Star Wars Disney Dark Side Edition. Here, classic Monopoly gameplay gets a Star Wars twist inspired by the power of the Dark Side across Star Wars movies and series.

Hasbro Unveils Grand Moff Tarkin, Chewbacca and More Characters Joining Black Series Archive Line

Today the company showcased their new releases of fan favorite collectibles inspired by the films A New Hope, Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Slew of New Merchandise Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disney Parks, and shopDisney Revealed

During the Star Wars Merchandise Sneak Peek, fans learned about the exciting offerings coming to Galaxy’s Edge such as the Obi-Wan Legacy Lightsaber and a vast assortment of plush characters at Toydarian Toymaker!

Ashley Eckstein Debuts New Ewok-Inspired Ears Coming to Disney Parks and shopDisney

Voice of Ahsoka Tano, Ashley Eckstein, has jumped on social media to show off her new Ewok-inspired ears that are making their debut at Star Wars Celebration 2022 before being widely available at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and on shopDisney.

