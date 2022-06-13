Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for June 13th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Prepare for "Thor: Love and Thunder" With Awesome Merchandise for the Whole Family

A new epic Thor story is about to unfold and shopDisney is helping fans prepare for the premiere with a series of movie tie-in merchandise for the whole family.

Stoney Clover Lane Disney Princess Collection is a Dream Come True!

If you’ve been wishing for some magical enhancements for your everyday adventures, have we got some good news for you! shopDisney has introduced an assortment of bags and accessories from Stoney Clover Lane that celebrates our favorite leading ladies: the Disney Princesses!

Commemorate the 25th Anniversary of "Hercules" with New Pins, Collectible Key from shopDisney

The beloved animated classic Hercules has reached an impressive milestone: it’s turning 25! As fans celebrate the exciting date on the calendar, shopDisney is bringing out new merchandise that will speak to every Disney collector.

Bring the Galaxy to Your Pin Collection with Three Star Wars 45th Anniversary Designs

No matter what era of the Star Wars franchise is your favorite, none of it would exist without the first movie, A New Hope. As the film reaches a milestone anniversary (45 years) shopDisney has unveiled a series of pins commemorating the 1977 blockbuster.

Save the Night with Epic Marvel Bedding Sets and Sheets Featuring Iron Man, The Eternals and More

Bedtime is better when there are superheroes around and while you can’t actually summon Iron Man, Black Widow or Spider-Man to your home, you can check out new bedding sets featuring the comic book (and movie) icons.

shopDisney In Stock/Restocks

Do a Victory Dance! Ewok Ear Headband Designed by Ashley Eckstein Are Now on shopDisney

The charming Ewok Ear Headband designed by Ashley Eckstein has been restocked on shopDisney. This collectible accessory sells for $39.99 and is limited to 1 per guest. May the Force be with You!

Mattel’s New Line of Star Wars Galactic Pals Plush Now Available at shopDisney

After an initial debut at Target, the Star Wars Galactic Pals have arrived at shopDisney too! All four beloved characters are available now and are the perfect gift for young Star Wars fans.

Parks Merchandise

Build-A-Bear Workshop Coming Soon to Cedar Point

According to the Sandusky Register, the park’s new Build-A-Bear Workshop will be located in Frontier Town near Maverick and Steel Vengeance in the former Jitney Arcade.

Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily Tease Country Bear Figurines

Disney artists extraordinaire Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily have teased new figurines of two beloved members of the Country Bears.

Coming Soon

shopDisney Reveals Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Series Line Up

shopDisney is getting ready to welcome Series four which is themed to “it’s a small world.” Bold color blocking harkens to the attraction’s facade and is accented with the smiling clock face and stylized numerals. The collection lands June 17th!

Pick of the Day

“Peter Parker was a teenager of average ability, before a radioactive spider-bite bestowed strange powers and great responsibility! This Marvel Legends Retro Collection Action Figure is an artifact from another dimension, a "What If?" for kids of the 1980s. Our hero has five points of articulation and a retro cardback complete with a Kenner logo appropriate for this vintage. Ages 4 and up.”

More Merchandise: