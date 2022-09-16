“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for September 15th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 92 – September 15th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

We’ll start off at shopDisney with “Coco” Dooney & Bourke, the Disney Designer Collection Belle and Fantasia makeup from One/Size. Next we dive into some of the new merchandise collections that debut at D23 Expo 2022 including Loungefly exclusives, Princess Tiana, and Munchlings. For Marvel we take a look at the Groot nuiMO (he’s so cute!) and the Infinity Stones Collection dropping weekly on shopDisney. Star Wars gives us Ashley Eckstein’s Guided by the Light Collection and Funko gives us snowmen Pop! figures of Darth Vader, Boba Fett and more.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Dooney & Bourke Spotlight Miguel in New "Coco" Collection for shopDisney

Dooney & Bourke is recognizing the world as their familia and have launched a new collection inspired by Pixar’s Coco. Just in time for the Day of the Dead (and Halloween), this assortment of bags features musician Miguel in his Día de los Muertos look surrounded by skeleton heads—as you’d expect!

Belle Disney Designer Collection Doll Now Available on shopDisney

Belle is the twelfth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Heidi Ticehurst who’s always cherished Belle and loves the story. Instead of a twist on the yellow dress from the film, Ticehurst decided to focus on another key element for her design: the Enchanted Rose.

Disney and ONE/SIZE Call Forth a Spellbinding Makeup Collection Themed to "Fantasia"

If your wildest imagination has you dressed as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice while overseeing an army of marching brooms, then you’re going to love the new cosmetic collection from ONE/SIZE. This fantastical and magical 6-piece series is inspired by the animated classic Fantasia.

Live the Magic Everyday with D23 Expo 2022 Loungefly Exclusives

The D23 Expo 2022 has officially wrapped up but the shopping is only beginning! Loungelfy debuted four exclusive styles at Expo and now these fashionable finds are also available online.

Princess Tiana Collection by Color Me Courtney Will Brighten Up Your Wardrobe

This year design powerhouse Color Me Courtney is bringing her unique flair—and plenty of color— to Disney with a bold and playful Princess Tiana Collection that’s perfect for any aspiring princess.

Nom, Nom, Nom! shopDisney Serves Up Disney Munchlings Plush Line

One of the fun product lines to debut during the D23 Expo 2022 is a line of snack inspired mini plush called Munchinlings. Similar to the Wishables and TsumTsum pals that fans adore, this series of cuties offers a fun play on favorite Disney treats from the parks.

Groot nuiMO is the First Marvel Character to Join the Line of Poseable Plush

What happens when you cross the adorable Disney nuiMO line with the equally cute Baby Groot? We’re about to find out! The very first Marvel nuiMO is coming soon to shopDisney and will feature the sentient tree as he appears in the Disney+ shorts series I AM GROOT.

The Tesseract from Marvel's Infinity Stone Collection Comes to shopDisney

The power of the Infinity Stones is right at your fingertips and over the next six weeks you can possess them all! Now through October 19th, shopDisney will introduce a new Infinity Stone replica (and the item that housed it) each week ending with Tony Stark’s Nano Gauntlet—complete with all six stones.

Reflect on the Force with New Apparel Collection Guided by the Light by Ashely Eckstein

The D23 Expo brought us many new collections but one of the product lines fans were most eager for was Guided by the Light, a stunning Star Wars collection inspired by Ahsoka Tano’s journey and designed by none other than Ashley Eckstein.

Brrr! Funko Celebrates the Holidays with Star Wars Snowmen Pop! Figures

Oh the weather outside is frightful…alright we still have a few months before the snow starts falling, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get into the spirit of the season! This winter brings home a delightful array of Star Wars Funko Pop! figures featuring our faves disguised as snowmen!

Halloween 2022: Not-So-Scary Disney Villains Outfits Join the Disney nuiMO Line

The holiday fun has already begun as the Disney nuiMOs get ready for Halloween 2022. This year they’re turning to their favorite villains for some (not so) spooky outfits and accessories that are a bit boo-tiful and wickedly wild all at the same time.

Disneyland Paris Launches Upcycled Bag Collection Made From Sleeping Beauty Castle Tarp

Have you ever wanted to own a Disney castle? While we can’t actually acquire the gorgeous icons, soon Disneyland Paris guests will be able to own a piece of the Sleeping Beauty Castle tarp! That’s right, following its refurbishment, the Resort has upcycled the temporary cover turning it into a collection of limited edition bags.

"Coco" Themed Collection of Apparel and Accessories Comes to shopDisney

Believe it or not, but Pixar’s heartwarming film Coco is about to celebrate its 5th anniversary! Of course you can’t ignore this first major milestone and shopDisney is commemorating the occasion with new merchandise.

National Geographic Launching Ocean-Inspired Lifestyle Apparel Collection at HBX

This fall, National Geographic is launching an exciting new Lifestyle Apparel collection that draws design inspiration from the ocean and marine wildlife. The company has teamed up with Hypebeast for the debut which will be available at the HBX flagship store in NYC starting October 3rd.

Commemorate Disney+ Day with Subscriber Exclusive T-Shirts from shopDisney

In celebration of this year’s Disney+ Day (September 8th), shopDisney has introduced some new T-shirt styles that are available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers. The assortment includes characters, loglines and rebus puzzles so that you can celebrate your faves in a variety of fun ways.

Super 7 Heads to Halloween Town with New Disney Ultimates Figures from "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

Halloween spooks are even more fun with a Disney twist and Super 7 is bringing The Nightmare Before Christmas to fans through a series of Ultimates figures. With their expressive faces and multiple accessoires, Jack, Sally and Oogie Boogie are here to bring the frights and delights to your display case this Halloween and beyond.

RSVLTS Drops New Pixar Collection Honoring the Studio's Heartfelt Films

We all have a favorite Pixar film or two and with so many (26 for the time being) stories to explore you can imagine there are hundreds of merchandise collections to shop. In celebration of Pixar Fest, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is focusing on the entire studio with a new series of button down shirts inspired by the iconic characters.

Tower of Terror, Mickey with Dole Whip and More WDW 50th Funko Pop! Available at Entertainment Earth

Everyone has joined in the Most Magical Celebration on Earth, even Funko Pop! Having already debuted a series of awesome Walt Disney World’s attraction collectibles, this company is back with even more whimsical offerings that Disney fans will adore.

Halloween and Disney Movie Loungefly Bags and Key Chains Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Is your closet due for a Loungefly update? Well have no fear, because several dazzling designs that will bring magic to your wardrobe (and next Disney parks visit) have been revealed at Entertainment Earth.

