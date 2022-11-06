“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 3rd

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 99 – November 3rd, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

This week we chat about the Aladdin 30th anniversary Jasmine doll, 25% savings at shopDisney, Disney+ Special Access shopping, Super7’s Ebenezer Scrooge figure, two Harry Potter Collections from RSVLTS, For Marvel we have two Black Panther merchandise round ups, and Star Wars delivers the 2022 Life Day collection and Bring Home the Galaxy Week 3.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of "Aladdin" with a New Limited Edition Jasmine Doll

shopDisney is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Aladdin with a darling new, limited edition Jasmine doll that’ll be the star piece in your Princess Collection.

Save 25% On Disney Favorites During shopDisney's Fall Friends & Family Event

It's another exciting week for sales on shopDisney as guests can take advantage of the popular Friends and Family event. Now through Sunday, November 6th, fans can save 25% on almost everything with the code: DISNEYPAL.

Disney+ Special Access Launches on shopDisney with Exclusive Shopping Opportunities for Subscribers

As the holiday season approaches, Disney+ is offering subscribers an exclusive first chance to purchase some of the hottest items on shopDisney before they’re made available to the general public. Disney+ Special Access is now open for a limited test experience and features a wide range of collectible items.

Bah Humbug! Super 7 Reveals Supersize Ebenezer Scrooge Collectible Figure for Pre-Order

With the season of giving slowly inching closer, Super7 has turned their attention to Disney Mickey’s Christmas Carol for their latest Supersize figure release. Naturally, they're focusing on the central character: Ebenezer Scrooge!

Accio RSVLTS! New Harry Potter Collection Inspired by "The Boy Who Lived" Launches Today

Quick! Name the most famous wizard in all of literature. If Harry Potter is the character who came to mind, then you’re right, or at least on the same page as RSVLTS! The fan favorite fashion brand is bringing some magic to your wardrobe with three new shirts inspired by the Wizarding World.

RSVLTS' Second "Harry Potter" Collection Features a Patronus, the Dark Mark and Wizard Wheezes!

It’s Harry Potter Week at RSVLTS and the fashion brand is celebrating “The Chosen One” with a second collection of shirts. These new styles emphasize some awesome characters—some lacking moral fiber—from the beloved book and film series.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Merchandise Round Up

Marvel fans are about to journey to the world of Wakanda as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to theaters on November 11th. We’re dizzy with anticipation for this release and so are our favorite brands!

Experience the World of Wakanda with Marvel Legends Figures, Games and Titan Hero Toys from Hasbro

Our excitement for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever keeps growing especially considering we only have days to go until the theatrical debut! In the meantime we’ve rounded up the impressive assortment of roleplay toys and collectible figures from Hasbro that are inspired by the highly anticipated film.

Star Wars Life Day 2022 Merchandise Includes New T-Shirts, Returning Favorites and an Updated Plush

Do you know what holiday takes place after Halloween but before Thanksgiving? It’s the galactic celebration of Life Day! The Star Wars-themed festivity ties in to the 1978 so-bad-it’s good Holiday Special and shopDisney is commemorating the event with new merchandise.

"Star Wars: Bring Home the Galaxy" Week 3 Roundup – Scentsy, Funko, Hasbro, LEGO, shopDisney, and More

It’s week three of “Bring Home the Galaxy”— Lucasfilm’s exciting new Star Wars merchandise campaign leading up to this year’s holiday season. This week Disney Products and various Lucasfilm licensees have revealed and highlighted a number of new products from A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Add to Your Shopping List

Tiana (Newly Designed) Disney Designer Collection Doll Coming to shopDisney

Tiana (Newly Designed) is the fourteenth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Cathy Clark-Ramirez. who drew inspiration for this look from art deco styles of the ’20s and '30s. Add a pinch of New Orleans flair and theatricality and suddenly Tiana’s got a brand new look that’s sure to wow!

New WDW 50 Magic Kingdom Park Map Collection Comes to shopDisney

Walt Disney World’s Most Magical Celebration is winding to a close, but before they sign off on the 50th anniversary festivities, there’s more fun to be had, mainly in the way of shopping! Three new items in the Vault Collection have arrived on shopDisney themed to the Central Florida resort’s original Park Map design.

Christmas 2022: 12 Popular Toys You Can Donate to Toys for Tots Through shopDisney

Disney fans across the country can give the gift of magic this year to a child who could truly benefit from some extra joy. In fact, guests don’t even have to leave home to share their donation, they just need to visit shopDisney!

New Shirts Hit Store Shelves at Typhoon Lagoon

Two new shirts have hit store shelves at Typhoon Lagoon featuring iconic designs from the water park.

Mr. Toad's Wild Ride Popcorn Bucket Now Available at the Magic Kingdom

Mr. Toad has made his way back to the Magic Kingdom! No, sadly his attraction, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride is still part of the attraction graveyard, but fans of the character can get their hands on a new popcorn bucket inspired by the classic attraction.

Bring Home Spooky Fun with New "The Simpsons" Treehouse of Horror FiGPiN Series

FiGPiN is inviting fans to showcase their obsession with The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” episodes through a new wave of collectible pins. This fall you can welcome Bart, Mr. Burns and more to your display case as you celebrate the spooky fun of Hallowen!

Mischief and Madness Arrive at Funko with New "Hocus Pocus" Soda Figures

Trouble is a-brewing at Funko as the Sanderson Sisters (Hocus Pocus) arrive in all of their mischievous glory spanning three new collectibles (and chase variants) that will brighten up your Halloween collection.

Kidrobot Reveals New "Sailor M." Mickey Mouse Figure by Pasa

Get your Disney collection in ship shape with a new Mickey Mouse figurine from Kidrobot. “Sailor M.” is the latest creation from Brazilian sculptor Pasa and features the big cheese dressed in a sailor outfit (still featuring his red shorts) and wearing a big grin!

Hasbro Reveals New Marvel and Star Wars Action Figures During 2022 Pulse Premium Event

Popular toy company Hasbro held its annual “10/27″ Fanstream during which it announced a number of new toys and action figures, including some from the Disney-owned Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!