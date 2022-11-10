“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 8th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 100 – November 8th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Happy Holidays! We start with Christmas Tumblers from Starbucks, Hanukkah decorations for the dining room, Elsa and Anna nuiMOs, a new Tiana Doll, and plenty of Loungefly fun in the form of pre-orders. For Marvel we chat about the latest Black Panther arrivals and Star Wars gives us an Ahsoka Tano ear headband, Grogu Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Pop! and week 4 of Bring Home the Galaxy!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Christmas 2022: Bring On the Merry with Holly Jolly Starbucks Tumblers from shopDisney

From shopping and dining to family fun events, everywhere you visit the focus has turned to the winter holidays. On shopDisney not only is the Holiday Shop open, but new Starbucks tumblers have arrived that will leave you feeling jolly.

New Hanukkah Kitchen and Dining Accessories Now Available on shopDisney

At long last, Disney is bringing new Hanukkah merchandise to fans and the latest designs are available now on shopDisney. As families gather to celebrate the holidays and carry on traditions, it’s always fun to include some Mickey Mouse magic in the festivities.

Head into the Unknown with Elsa and Anna "Frozen 2" nuiMOs Coming Soon to shopDisney

For the first time (in forever) Frozen characters are coming to Disney’s cute line of poseable plush. Following back to back Marvel releases, it’s time to welcome characters from Disney’s animated classics as Elsa and Anna nuiMOs make their shopDisney debut!

Tiana (Newly Designed) Disney Designer Collection Doll Coming to shopDisney

Tiana (Newly Designed) is the fourteenth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Cathy Clark-Ramirez. who drew inspiration for this look from art deco styles of the ’20s and '30s. Add a pinch of New Orleans flair and theatricality and suddenly Tiana’s got a brand new look that’s sure to wow!

Loungefly Launching "Cinderella" Accessory Collection Inspired by Jaq, Gus and More

Once again Loungefly is making your Disney wardrobe dreams come true with a new Cinderella collection featuring the mice! This assortment of accessories will bring a bit of magic to your day and have you humming about making “a lovely dress for Cinderelly!”

Grow Your Loungefly Collection with New Disney and Star Wars Accessories at Entertainment Earth

With fall in full swing, isn’t it time for a Loungefly shopping spree? A new wave of bags and wallets have popped up at Entertainment Earth featuring characters from Star Wars, Cinderella, Winnie the Pooh and more.

Bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to Your Disney Wardrobe with an Ear Headband and Loungefly Backpack

Marvel fans are gearing up—literally—for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with new clothing, accessories and collectibles from retailers worldwide. Today, shopDisney introduced a new Ear Headband and mini backpack that are perfect for a visit to the movie theater or trip to Disney parks.

New Ahsoka Tano Ear Headband Coming to shopDisney November 9th

Head to the galaxy far, far away with the latest Mickey Ear Headband designed after Ahsoka Tano and her live-action appearance in Disney+’s Star Wars shows.

Funko Debuts New Star Wars Grogu Pop! Themed to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon

Last fall Star Wars fans across the country were delighted as Grogu of The Mandalorian fame joined one of America’s favorite pastimes—the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Well this year he’s back in all his Funko Pop! glory and fans can already start their shopping!

Bring Home the Galaxy Week 4 Round Up – Gaming, Artwork, Sunglasses and Collectibles

We’ve made it to the fourth week of Bring Home the Galaxy! Today StarWars.com focuses on an exciting release for Boba Fett fans and much more.

Add to Your Shopping List

"Strange World" Comes to shopDisney with Family T-Shirts and a Splat Plush

In a couple of weeks, Disney fans can join the Clade family for an epic adventure in Strange World! But before the movie watching takes place, shopDisney is getting folks excited about the new release with a collection of shirts and some other surprises that are for sale now.

We're Simply Tickled for the Piglet Pink Collection on shopDisney

We’re tickled pink—Piglet Pink— for the latest color collection from shopDisney. A pretty pastel shade provides the backdrop for Spirit Jerseys, T-shirts, Minnie Ears and more all inspired by Winnie the Pooh’s pal Piglet.

Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Collection Series 10 is Themed to The Haunted Mansion

Spirits from beyond have descended on the Haunted Mansion series that presents Mickey Mouse in some ghoulish garb. The ethereal stylings of the collection showcase beloved elements of the attraction, like the wallpaper and green and black striped uniforms of the dearly departed.

Funko Introduces New "Avatar" Pop! Figures Ahead of "Avatar: The Way of Water" Premiere

Are you ready to experience another thrilling journey on Pandora with Jake Sully, Neytiri and the rest of Na’vi? We certainly are! Since much of the movie is still under wraps the Funko is highlighting some classic characters with new Pop! figures inspired by both films.

Funko and ASPCA Announce Movie Pets Pops With Purpose for Coming Fall 2022

At long last the Funko exclusive ASPCA Pops With Purpose collectibles have debuted! Einstein and Toto help movie fans to support a great cause while amassing more adorable Funko figures!

"Hercules" Merchandise Previewed at D23 Expo 2022 Arrives on shopDisney

A few more 25th anniversary arrivals have landed on shopDisney including the collectible vase and the Hercules Dress.

Disney Parks To Introduce Musical Popcorn Bucket Next Week

Right after the popular Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket release, Disney Parks is ready to introduce guests to yet another popcorn bucket, this one more festive for the holiday season and it’s musical too!

Book Review: "Black Panther Wakanda Forever: The Courage to Dream"

While the comics and film target a large and typically teen and adult audience, Disney Publishing’s Marvel imprint is bringing the world of Wakanda to younger fans with a storybook titled Black Panther Wakanda Forever: The Courage to Dream.

Bring Wakanda to Your Kitchen with "Marvel's Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook"

On November 11th, Marvel Studios invites audiences back to Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the eagerly awaited sequel. But you can actually bring a bit of Wakanda to your home right now with Marvel's Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook from Insight Editions.

Book Review – "Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Dreams of Wakanda" is a Scholarly Look at the Impact of the Film

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Dreams of Wakanda brings together a collection of personal essays from a lineup of talented and brilliant contributors that look at and dissect this beloved film from a variety of different angles.

"The Last Jedi" First Order Executioner Stormtrooper Helmet Coming Soon from Denuo Novo

High end collectible maker Denuo Novo is bringing an element of the Star Wars universe right to fans with their highly detailed First Order Executioner Stormtrooper Helmet accessory.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!