“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for January 3rd

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 108 – January 3rd, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we start with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit nuiMO, Valentine’s Day selections at shopDisney, the Pixar Fuzzy Fun collection, Disney100 LEGO BrickHeadz, Disney100 Figurines from Beast Kingdom, and the Disney x House of Givenchy Oswald collection. We check out Entertainment Earth’s New Year’s Sale, then discuss Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko and new Marvel Flannels from RSVLTS.

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Oswald The Lucky Rabbit nuiMO and New Seasonal Fashions Arrive on shopDisney

Say hello to the new year and the Year of the Rabbit with an Oswald the Lucky Rabbit nuiMO! The long eared creation of Walt Disney is celebrating his 95th anniversary and he’s here to bring his infectious smile to a whole new generation of fans.

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Charming Gifts from shopDisney

A normal Valentine’s Day celebration can be a bit more magical when you’re sharing Disney with the ones you love! This year treat yourself or your sweetheart to something fun, fuzzy, or luxurious from one of shopDisney’s Valentine’s Day collections.

Pixar Fuzzy Fun Collection Comes to shopDisney

Disney is bringing the world of Pixar movies to fans through a new collection of fuzzy accessories for home and on the go. Instead of focusing on icons like Woody and Buzz, this assortment spotlights characters who aren’t featured as often. We’re talking about Lotso Huggin Bear, Buttercup the Unicorn and Ducky and Bunny.

LEGO to Honor Disney's Animation History with Disney100 BrickHeadz Set Coming in February

The Disney100 celebration is officially underway and everyone wants in on the fun, including LEGO! The fan favorite brand is reimagining four Disney characters as part of their BrickHeadz line and we love their choice for this assortment.

Disney100: Beast Kingdom Honors 100 Years of Wonder with Colorful Movie Scene Figurines

The official start to the Disney100 Celebration is almost here, but you don’t have to wait to start shopping! Beast Kingdom is helping fans to commemorate the Walt Disney Company’s anniversary with a series of collectible figurines depicting four beloved animated classics.

Bound Into the Year of the Rabbit with Disney x House of Givenchy Oswald Collection

Disney x House of Givenchy is celebrating the Disney100 and Year of the Rabbit with a capsule collection starring the one and only Oswald.

Save Up to 70% On In-Stock Items During Entertainment Earth's New Years Sale

What better way to start off the new year than with a sale? If you’re in the market for collectibles, toys, Loungefly and other fun finds, Entertainment Earth has everything you need. Best of all, for a limited time, select items are on sale with discounts up to 70% off!

Target Exclusive "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Funko Pop! Final Battle Series

Calling all Spider-Man fans! Celebrate the web slinging adventure of Spider-Man: No Way Home with an equally epic assortment of Funko Pop! figures to recreate the film’s final battle.

Relax Like a Hero With Marvel Flannels from RSVLTS

The holidays are over but cold weather still abounds, and fortunately, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has a line of BorlandFlex flannel button downs to layer into your winter wardrobe. Their newest collection just dropped and is all about your favorite Marvel characters.

Sensational Seven Picks

Simple Modern Disney Lion King Water Bottle with Straw Lid

Snow White Tumbler with Straw – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs | shopDisney

Turning Red Utensil Set with Case | shopDisney

Simple Modern Star Wars Baby Yoda Reusable Snack Bags for Kids

Mickey Mouse Icon Silk Pocket Square for Adults | shopDisney

Skater die cut lunch box Toy Story Buzz

National Geographic Amazing Reactions Chemistry Set | shopDisney

Add to Your Shopping List

Say Farewell to WDW 50 in Style with The Grand Finale Collection

Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration is coming to a close and that means, one final collection to commemorate the occasion. This new series of Grand Finale fashions and accessories is Disney’s way of signing off on the 18-month celebration.

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Come to shopDisney With Exciting Weekly Pin Releases

Calling all pin collectors! shopDisney is encouraging fans to mark their calendars and prepare for some truly Pin-tastic news. A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday spanning favorite franchises.

Donald and Daisy Duck Valentine's Day Dooney & Bourke Collection Coming Soon to shopDisney

Valentine’s Day is on its way and this year Dooney & Bourke are celebrating the holiday with an adorable couple: Donald and Daisy Duck! We’re used to Donald seeing red, but this time, we promise the bold hue is all about love.

runDisney Reveals Retro '90s Merchandise for 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon

2023 will mark the 30th Walt Disney World marathon and to celebrate, runDisney is throwing it back to the ‘90s with a collection of retro merchandise. The Disney Parks Blog shared a first look at the merchandise.

New Wave of Disney Princess Dolls from Mattel Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

A new year means new Disney-themed merchandise and Entertainment Earth has plenty of it, especially if you know a Disney fan who loves dolls. Mattel has revealed a new wave of poseable fashion dolls dressed in their signature looks from classic Disney movies.

Mattel's Disney Princess Playsets and Small Dolls Are Perfect for Imaginative Play

If your kids can’t get enough of Disney Princesses, Mattel is here to save the day! The company has just introduced their 2023 lineup playsets and small dolls inspired by stories like Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen and more.

Welcome 2023 With Disney, Marvel and Star Wars LEGO Sets at Entertainment Earth

Happy New Year Disney collectors! LEGO is welcoming 2023 with a whole assortment of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars sets spanning shows, character stories and films that fans won’t want to miss.

Disney100: Beast Kingdom Introduces High End Platinum Edition Statues for the MasterCraft Series

Disney fans have plenty of ways to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and one of the more elaborate options comes from Beast Kingdom. Four iconic characters have been turned into large figures reaching more than 3-feet tall as part of the platinum edition MasterCraft series.

Photos: Year of the Rabbit Apparel Arrives at Walt Disney World

In just a few weeks, the Lunar Calendar will change, welcoming us into the Year of the Rabbit. Disney is getting in on the celebration, as they usually do, with some new merchandise, now available at Walt Disney World.

Kick Off 2022 with Disney Loungefly Accessories For Every Mood

Is your closet due for a Loungefly update? The pop culture fashion and accessory brand has revealed several delightful Disney designs coming soon that are perfect for year round fun, including your next Disney parks visit!

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!