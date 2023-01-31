“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for January 31st

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 112 – January 31st, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today begins with Fantasyland Dooneys, Peter Pan 70th Anniversary Loungefly, and Desigual Mickey Mouse styles. We move over to Disney100 with apparel from the Eras Collection, PANDORA jewelry, a new series from CITIZEN, the next wave of Funko Pop!, beanies from Love Your Melon and a closer look at Primark’s Disney fashions. Marvel gives us I AM GROOT Funko Pop! and Star Wars delivers a new LEGO helmet and a Ree Yees bust from Regal Robot.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

New Dooney & Bourke Disney Parks Collection Celebrates the Charm of Fantasyland

Dooney & Bourke is whisking fans away to the Happiest and Most Magical Places on Earth with their latest Parks inspired collection that centers on the charm and whimsy of Fantasyland!

You Can Fly! "Peter Pan" 70th Anniversary Collection Comes to Loungefly

“Think of the happiest things…it’s the same as having wings!” Before you can travel to Neverland, you’ve got to find some Pixie Dust and Loungefly is delivering that dose of magic with their new Peter Pan collection.

Desigual Honors Mickey Mouse with Colorful, Artistic Apparel Collection

There’s no such thing as too much Mickey Mouse, especially when it comes to fashion! Desigual is taking Disney fans on a fun ride through the fashion landscape with their new Mickeymania Collection that’s landed at stores and online.

Disney100: The Eras Collection Features Plenty of Mickey Mouse Apparel and We're "EAR" for It!

It’s finally happened, the Disney100 celebration is underway and fans around the world can join Disney in celebrating 100 Years of Wonder. True to form, that means a new merchandise collection has surfaced at shopDisney, and we’re eager to check out the highly anticipated Disney100 The Eras Collection!

Disney100: Mickey Mouse Bracelet, Oswald Charm Featured in PANDORA Jewelry Collection

Disney and PANDORA are combining their whimsy and elegance to present a dazzling new jewelry collection that celebrates a century worth of wonder and magic.

Disney100: CITIZEN Launches New Timepiece Collection with Steamboat Willie Box Set

This latest series from Disney x CITIZEN pays homage to Disney stories throughout the decades, with new watches featuring classic characters launching each month throughout the year. Today, CITIZEN is releasing the first watch of the collection to commemorate the introduction of Disney Mickey Mouse in the 1920s.

Disney100: Walt Disney, Mary Poppins and Princesses Featured in New Wave of Funko Pop! Collectibles

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! A wave of new Funko Pop! figures and display pieces have landed at Entertainment Earth and will make a great addition to your ever-growing Disney collection.

Disney100: Stay Toasty Warm with Mickey and Minnie Mouse Beanies from Love Your Melon

As Disney fans we’re already delighting in the fact that we have an entire year to celebrate The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. Over at Love Your Melon they’re celebrating with new beanie styles featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Disney100: Primark Mickey Mouse Originals Collection Lands in Stores Around the World

Primark is inviting Disney fans to join them in celebrating Disney100 with a new apparel collection the whole gang will love. Their first installment is the Mickey Mouse Originals collection full of bright colors, bold graphics and fun styles that breathe new life to popular Mickey and Friends designs from the 1920’s & 1930’s.

Explore the World From Groot's Perspective with "I Am Groot" Funko Collectibles

He may have a limited vocabulary, but the sentient alien tree known as Groot has stolen our hearts and now he’s coming to your Funko collection. A wave of Pop! figures, mystery minis and key chains inspired by the I Am Groot series on Disney+ are now available for pre-order.

"Return of the Jedi" Leia Boushh Disguise Coming to LEGO's Star Wars Helmet Series in Spring 2023

As the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi approaches, LEGO is continuing their fan favorite Helmet series with tribute to Princess Leia and her bounty hunter disguise.

New Ree-Yees Star Wars Signature Edition Bust From Regal Robot Available to Reserve February 1"

Regal Robot is set to add another collectible to their Star Wars Archive Collection, a continuation and expansion of their work creating authentic replicas with impeccable lineage, with a new signature edition Ree-Yees bust maquette.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney100: The Eras Disneyland Collection Set to Launch at shopDisney on February 6th

Don’t close those wallets yet, because the Disney100 The Eras Disneyland Collection is next on the docket. This series will celebrate Disneyland Resort through the years and we anticipate this will include apparel, home decor, figurines or other collectibles that are perfect for the home, office or next trip to DIsney!

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" Dolls from World of EPI Celebrates Family, Diversity and Fun

This February, Disney+ is bringing back The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder for another season of wacky antics, family bonding, cultural discussions and much, much more. When the streaming ends, fans can carry on the adventures of Penny Proud and her crew with dolls and figures from World of EPI.

Disney Valentine's Day Gift Ideas from shopDisney, Her Universe, Roseshire and More

Your Valentine’s Day celebration just got sweeter thanks to a whole array of Disney-themed gifts that are designed for every fan!

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: January Wraps Up with Disney100, Marvel and Star Wars Pin Designs

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the fifth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and introduces a great selection of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars pins to add to your collection.

Mickey and Friends Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald's"

Disney fans can head to McDonald’s to pick up some new Mickey and Friends Happy Meal toys celebrating Walt Disney World with six toys featuring some of your favorite Disney characters and the parks.

Disney100: Bring the Magic Home with Disney Essentials from Barefoot Dreams

With so much excitement surrounding Disney’s 100th anniversary, Barefoot Dreams is inviting fans to experience the magic at home with their expansive Disney Collection of classic favorites, new and old.

Funko Games Introduces Guardians of the Galaxy and More New Pop! Puzzle Designs

What happens when you combine Funko Pop! art styles with jigsaw puzzles? You get Pop! Puzzles from Funko Games! Four new designs spanning fan favorite franchises have been revealed and are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

Funko Archives – LaughingPlace.com

There have been so many Funko releases this past week including Disney100 exclusives, Marvel Soda characters, and even some massive build-a-scene sets from our favorite MCU films. There are too many to highlight here so, we’re directing you to our Funko tag where you can find the article that’s right for you.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!