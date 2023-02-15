“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for February 14th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 114 – February 14th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

We jump into spring with Disney Easter Plush, The Band Concert Dooney Collection, and Funko and Loungefly Frozen exclusives. Disney100 gives us an Oswald Collection, Coach accessories, beautiful figurines and new RSVLTS shirts. For Marvel we take a look at Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Pop! and Quantumania footwear from Rock ‘Em Socks. We wrap things up with Indiana Jones action figures, an Obi-Wan Kenobi exclusive Pop! and Denuo Novo’s Finn Stromtrooper helmet.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Hop Into Spring With Cute Easter Plush Pals from shopDisney

It might still be the middle of winter, but it’s also the perfect time to start thinking about spring and one of the upcoming holidays on the calendar is Easter! This year, the seasonal holiday will be observed on April 9th and shopDisney is helping you prepare with a new series of adorable plush.

Music and Fashion Mingle as "The Band Concert" Takes the Stage on New Dooney & Bourke Collection

Disney fans in need of some fashionable memorabilia will want to head on over to shopDisney where they’ll find a new Dooney & Bourke Collection inspired by 1935 short, “The Band Concert.”

Elsa and Anna Featured on New Funko, Loungefly "Frozen" Exclusives at Entertainment Earth

If chilly weather has you wishing for summer and sunshine, we know exactly how you feel. While we can’t bring about a change to the seasons, we can help warm your heart with Funko and Loungefly Frozen exclusives at Entertainment Earth!

Disney100: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Collection Hops Onto shopDisney with Charming Must-Have Collectibles

We’re already having a blast with the kickoff of the Disney100 Celebration and the fun has just begun! Especially for fans of a certain rabbit. The new Disney100 Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Collection is now available with charming memorabilia that celebrates the wacky, wild and wonderful character.

Disney100: Coach Launches New Disney100 Collection with Early Access for Coach Insiders

Fan favorite COACH bags, wallets, and apparel styles have been embellished with a Disney twist as Mickey, Minnie and their good friends take the fashion spotlight in a series inspired by the 1935 cartoon “Mickey’s Garden.”

Disney100: Grand Jester Studios Introduce Celebratory Walt Disney and Castle Figurines

Grand Jester Studios is helping Disney to go all out for their milestone anniversary and have just introduced new figurines that capture the wonder and whimsy of a visit to Disney.

Disney100: RSVLTS Launches D100 Collection With Designs Celebrating Mickey Mouse, Disney, and Pixar

The Disney100 celebration has started and the merchandise collections that have launched are already so impressive, but guess what? There’s more to come! This year RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has teamed up with Disney to present a charming apparel series that will leave you with one expression: “Oh boy!”

"Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" Funko Pop! Figures Come to Entertainment Earth

Head to the Quantum Realm with Rock 'Em Socks New Ant-Man Collection

Take a journey to the Quantum Realm and don’t forget to pack your socks! Rock ‘Em Socks has teamed up with Marvel for a new collection of stylish footwear featuring characters from the latest Ant-Man film.

Hasbro Opens Pre-Orders on "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" Action Figures

2023 is going to be a big year for Indiana Jones fans and Hasbro will be right there with them as they hunt for awesome collectibles. Pre-orders have now opened on three action figures inspired by Raiders of the Lost Ark.

"Clone Wars" Era Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pop! Features the Jedi Master in Mandalorian Armor

The Star Wars universe is expanding…well at least when it comes to the world of Funko Pop! figures. Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi is on the scene in the armor of Mandalore on a new Pop! that’s available exclusively at Entertainment Earth!

Denuo Novo Introduces Finn FN-2187 Stormtrooper Helmet Now Available for Pre-Order

Fans of the Star Wars franchise can continue growing their collection with the latest helmet replica from Denuo Novo. This release focuses on Finn’s initial stormtrooper look from The Force Awakens back when he was known only as FN-2187.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket Phunny Plush from Kidrobot Now Available for Pre-Order

Kidrobot is looking back on a classic Disney film with the latest addition to their Phunny Plush line. Best pals Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket are living the good life as adorable plushes and we can’t wait to add them to our collection.

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, "Planet of the Apes" and Star Wars Pins for Everyone

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the seventh week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and brings another D23 Gold Member exclusive, Disney100 Oswald and Star Wars designs.

Disney100: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Collection Delivers Fun Apparel Themed to Disney's First Creation

It’s finally happening! No, not the Disney100 celebration but rather an Oswald the Lucky Rabbit collection coming to shopDisney! The highly anticipated series features apparel showcasing the lovable character’s personality and his signature poses.

Disney100 Decades Collection 1920s – Mickey Mouse Coming February 20th

The Disney100 Decades Collection is the 2023 continuity line that will focus on movies, cartoons, and characters from the Walt Disney Company's century of entertainment. This month they’re heading to the 1920s with Mickey Mouse and Steamboat Willie.

Pottery Barn Kids Launches New "Disney Princess" and "Frozen" Collections

Disney fans can now bring home some of the beloved magic of their favorite films with items from Pottery Barn Kids’ new Disney Princess and Frozen collections.

Hot Off The Truck: Newly In-Stock Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Collectibles at Entertainment Earth

If you’re in the mood to do some shopping and want to expand your Star Wars, Marvel and Disney collections, Entertainment Earth has a wide selection of toys, games, figures and display pieces that will do the trick. Shop under the “Hot Off the Truck” tab to find the latest assortment of magical merchandise.

Hot Off The Truck: Newly In-Stock Loungefly Accessories at Entertainment Earth

If you’re in the mood to do some shopping and want to expand your Disney Loungefly collection, Entertainment Earth has a great assortment of accessories inspired by your favorite movies.

Funko Exclusive Unmasked Spider-Man Pop! From "No Way Home" Now Available

No matter how we try, we can’t escape the pull of the multiverse or the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home was a great movie. And even though it’s been over a year since the film premiered, Funko is still releasing cool products like a new exclusive Pop! of Peter Parker with his mask off.

Get Ready for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" With Toys, Clothing and Collectibles From Popular Retailers

Well folks, this is it! We’re about to head back into the Quantum Realm with Ant-Man and the Wasp and that means, it’s time to go shopping. Several popular retailers have already introduced exciting movie tie-in merchandise and more is on the way. Disney is highlighting some of the exciting options available now and we’ve rounded up some of our favorites to share with you!

Photos: Universal's Mardi Gras 2023 Merchandise

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras has kicked off and you can take home part of the fun with you with a slew of new merchandise that has debuted as part of the event.

