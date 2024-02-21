“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for February 21st

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 160 – February 21, 2024

Disney Store Logo Collection for Adults

After seven years as shopDisney, the online retailer has rebranded back to their original name and reemerged today as Disney Store! In celebration of this occasion Disney Store has launched a new collection of branded apparel featuring their moniker and some Disney pals too.

Bring On the Cheesy Goodness with the Disney Eats Snacks Collection – Pizza

Iconic Parks Snacks have been given a fashionable twist and a dash of Disney magic for a craveable apparel and accessory collection only Disney could dream up! February’s theme is Pizza covered with ooey-gooey cheese and Mickey Mouse pepperoni!

runDisney Reveals Heroic Merchandise for the 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a first look at the heroic merchandise created for the 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend presented by CORKCICLE.

Exclusive: "Gargoyles" Premiere Collection Goliath Figure Coming Soon from Diamond Select Toys

The age of Gargoyles is now! For more than two decades, Diamond Select Toys has celebrated the best of pop culture right alongside fans. This fall they’re heading back to the mid 1990s with the release of an incredible Gargoyles Premiere Collection Goliath statue that will stand guard over your Disney collection.

Disney and LEGO Reveal New Set Inspired by "Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs"

This spring, Disney and LEGO will introduce a brand new Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Cottage set that pays tribute to the very first Disney Princess character.

Toy Unboxing: Disney/Pixar "Cars" Glow-In-the-Dark Glow Racers 4-Pack and Mack Transforming Playset from Mattel

It’s off to the race track! Mike unboxes two awesome toys from Mattel’s Disney/Pixar Cars Glow Racers collection that are perfect for young viewers and longtime Disney fans as well.

Geeki Tikis Haunted Mansion Series Is Grim, Grinning, and Ghostly!

It’s no stretch of the imagination, the Haunted Mansion is not only a great attraction, but it’s a prime franchise for merchandise too! Beeline Creative is heading into the harrowing hallways to bring fans four new Geeki Tikis designs to die for that are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth!

Marvel's Zabu is Next Figure to Lead Hasbro Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure Wave

Marvel fans looking to grow their collection of action figures will want to take a second and third look at what’s coming soon from Hasbro. The toymaker put their Marvel Legends series in the spotlight today with the reveal of a new Build-A-Figure wave featuring the sharp-toothed beast, Zabu.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Escape From Order 66 Set

Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Vintage Collection is once again setting foot in the Clone Wars era with a new multipack themed to the Escape from Order 66. Three droid companions join Ahsoka Tano (Siege of Mandalore) for this incredible set that’s available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon.

Limited Edition Wampa Prop Replica From Regal Robot Now Available

Regal Robot has debuted a limited edition Wampa Prop Replica, inspired by the unique puppet that was designed for close-up scenes of the creature in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. This ultra limited replica is hand finished and assembled in the USA, and can join your Star Wars collection.

"IWÁJÚ” Merchandise Comes to Disney's Hollywood Studios

The upcoming Disney+ original series Iwájú, has released a line of merchandise in advance of the show’s premiere that’s started popping up at Disney Resorts. Today we’re looking at the displays at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Find Your Rainbow Connection with Geek Tikis Muppets Mugs

The Muppets have always held a special place in our hearts and soon they can have a special place among your Tiki Mug collection! Geeki Tikis is bringing the energy and charm of five beloved Muppets to an assortment of mugs every fan will be eager to own.

New and Favorite Disney Loungefly

From movies and television to theme parks, books, and even music, Loungefly has released hundreds of merchandise must-haves and we're here to bring you some of the most recent and popular collectibles!

BoxLunch Celebrates 45 Years of Strawberry Shortcake

She might not be part of the Disney family, but Strawberry Shortcake has made a name for herself in pop culture. This year, the berry haired cutie celebrates her 45th anniversary and BoxLunch is marking the occasion with a charming 25-piece collection.

Enjoy "Island Time" Every Day with RSVLTS' Mickey and Friends Collection

Our favorite fashion brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) continues to wow us with their Disney themed designs and some fantastic new styles have just surfaced at Disney Store. Mickey Mouse and his friends are the stars of a new Kunuflex button down that will have you anxious for all the fun of summer.

Loungefly's Nostalgic McDonald's Collection is Coming Soon

Your inner kid is alive and well and they really, really want to go to McDonald’s! Loungefly is helping to satisfy the cravings for salty, sugary goodness with a new collection launching in March that’s inspired by the Golden Arches, signature menu items, and popular characters from the 80s and 90s.

LEGO Avengers Tower Set Comes to Disney Store

Nothing would be better than having the Avengers in your living room; but if you have to settle for something a little less exciting than a personal encounter, you can’t go wrong with the Avengers Tower (and slew of minifigures) from LEGO! The massive collector’s set has been out for a while and now it’s made its way to Disney Store.

Deadpool Collectibles at Entertainment Earth

Let’s just accept it. As long as Deadpool is out there, your Marvel collection will never be complete. Make some room for new Marvel Legends action figures from Hasbro, bag clips from Monogram, and a figurine from Diamond Select.

Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary Juggernaut and Colossus

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line is embracing their mutant side and bringing two fan favorite X-Men characters back to the action figure series. Originally introduced in celebration of Marvel’s 80th anniversary, Juggernaut and Colossus get to flex their muscles and protect? terrorize? your Marvel collection as part of this 2-pack re-release.

RockLove Razor Crest, N-1 Starfighter Necklaces

RockLove Jewelry is heading back into the cosmos and this time they’re traveling aboard some of the best ships to cross the galaxy! We’re talking about the Razor Crest and N-1 Starfighter as seen in the live-action series, The Mandalorian.

