“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for February 28th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 161 – February 28, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Enjoy a Free Gift with $100+ Purchase at Disney Store

As February is winding down, Disney Store is taking this time to treat guests to a springtime bonus by offering the choice of a free gift! With Easter, Mother’s Day, and Graduation season right around the corner, now’s the perfect time to do your shopping. Plus for a limited time guests choose a free gift (for themselves or to share!) when spending $100 or more!

Pinch Proof! Green Disney Merchandise for St. Patrick's Day

Whether you celebrate every holiday on the calendar or just pick and choose your favorites, there’s probably a Disney merchandise selection to help mark the occasion. As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, we’re taking a look at the green Disney selections available from BoxLunch.

Photos: Spirit Jerseys, MagicBands and More Merchandise from the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival kicked off today and in addition to beautiful topiaries and delicious food and beverage offerings, there’s also plenty of merchandise available for guests to commemorate their visit.

"Bluey" at Hot Topic – Clothing, Plush and Accessories

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, but sometimes we like to mix it up with other fun finds like Bluey! Today we’re taking a look at Bluey offerings at Hot Topic including new items as well as those on sale featuring the whole Heeler clan.

Disney Lorcana "Into the Inklands" Set Now Available for Pre-Order on Amazon

Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game’s newest set Into the Inklands debuted today at local game stores and in the Disney Parks. But for those who couldn’t pick up the new set, it is also available for pre-order on Amazon.

Marvel and Arcade1Up Reveal an Epic “X-Men ‘97″ Arcade Machine

Prepare to be transported back to the peak of '90s animation with a modern twist that will awaken every X-Men fan's inner mutant. Marvel and Arcade1Up have collaborated to produce an all-new X-Men ’97 arcade machine inspired by the Marvel Animation series coming to Disney+ on March 20th.

Marvel | Citizen Miles Morales Timepiece

Everyone likes to spend time with Spider-Man, including Citizen! The makers of iconic timepieces that also serve as fashion accessories love hanging with Peter Parker, but now they're turning their attention to another iteration of the wall crawler: Miles Morales. The Brooklyn native takes the spotlight on a stylish black and red watch that encourages the wearer to “find your power.”

Asajj Ventress Limited Edition Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Box Set To Arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Disney Store Next Month

An elaborate new Legacy Lightsaber Box Set is on its way to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Disney Store, with exquisite detail celebrating the fan-favorite character Asajj Ventress. Inspired by the box given to her by Count Dooku in the 2003 Clone Wars micro series, this unique collectible is one that fans will be proud to display.

"Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" Sankara Stones Prop Replicas Coming in March from Regal Robot

Fans of Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones franchise are going to hope they have some spare cash on hand, as the themed furniture and decor company Regal Robot has just announced new prop replicas of the iconic Sankara Stones from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Sensational Seven

Add to Your Shopping List

Fantasy Flash Sale: 30% Off Drinkware

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, Disney Store will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is 30% Off Drinkware.

Bioworld Mickey Mouse Luxury Luggage Collection Coming in March

Whether you’re traveling to the fun awaiting on a Disney vacation or heading somewhere outside the whimsy of Disney, Bioworld wants to help fans carry a bit of the magic with them through character-inspired luggage. This Spring, the pop culture brand will launch a new Mickey Mouse luggage line and they’re sharing a sneak peek at the first item to debut.

New “The Golden Girls” Shirts Available at the ABC Shop

Whether you wish you could ship someone off to Shady Pines or just want to share your love of cheesecake, the new The Golden Girls tees at the ABC Shop has something for you and each of your besties.

Disney Store Debuts Stylish, Simplistic Sage Green Spirit Jersey

There’s a new Disney Spirit Jersey in town and this one is perfect for fans who are all about simplicity. Landing today at Disney Store is a Sage Green top that will bring that first hint of spring to your wardrobe.

Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Ratatouille: The Adventure at Disneyland Paris with an Exclusive Pandora Charm

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Ratatouille: The Adventure, known in French as Ratatouille : L'Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy, Disneyland Paris has shared their magic ingredient for elegance and cuisine – the exclusive Disneyland Paris RÉMY Pandora charm.

Diamond Select "Nightmare Before Christmas" Figures and Dolls

As Disney nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of action figures is heading to the world of Tim Burton and each delightfully designed piece captures the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes and villains.

Marvel Opens First "Retailtainment" Location in Brazil

Marvel now has a one-stop shopping adventure for those living in and visiting Latin America, with a unique 4,000-square-foot store now open to the public. The store aims to increase Marvel’s touchpoints in Latin America by offering a “retailtainment" destination where shoppers and visitors can have an immersive brand experience and find best-in-class products.

"X-Men: The Animated Series" Rogue, Gambit Figures from Mondo

Marvel’s X-Men are having a moment and the fandom couldn’t be happier. As audiences prepare for the animated reboot X-Men ‘97, Mondo is turning their attention to famous couple Rogue and Gambit with new action figures to add to their collection.

Target Exclusive Marvel Legends Captain America Symbol of Truth Figure

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line of action figures is celebrating Captain America with a brand new Symbol of Truth collectible available exclusively at Target. Inspired by Sam Wilson’s arc in Marvel Comics where he takes up the mantle of Captain America, this figure portrays this character with his shield and incredible Falcon wings.

Star Wars Bo-Katan Diamond Select Figure

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select (via Gentle Giant LTD) is showcasing Star Wars and statues and figure busts inspired by the galaxy’s greatest characters.

BoxLunch Exclusive DreamWorks Apparel Collection

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Mike Celestino, Tricia Kennedy, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!