“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for January 25th

Barely Necessities Episode 157 – January 25, 2024

Photos: Lunar New Year Merchandise Celebrates the Year of the Dragon at Disney California Adventure

With the kickoff of the Lunar New Year Celebration, Disney California Adventure guests can take home some of their favorite Lunar New Year styles in a variety of different merchandise.

Oh Baby! It's a Petunia Pickle Bottom Disney Sale

It’s always a great day when one of your favorite brands hosts a sale making it possible for you to pick up that merchandise you’ve been eyeing at a discount. This time it's Petunia Pickle Bottom who’s offering guests great savings on the Disney styles they love including Princesses, Winnie the Pooh, and Toy Story designs.

Coming Soon! Winnie the Pooh Huggables Collection from RockLove

Love can be celebrated in many ways. Sometimes it’s romantic, other times nurturing, friendly, sweet, and self-sacrificing, but one thing is for sure, it’s always better with a hug! As Valentine’s Day approaches, RockLove is presenting a new line of Disney necklaces called Huggables.

Up to 40% Off Toys, Clothing and More at shopDisney

Disney fans looking for a great deal on character inspired clothes, toys, and park-inspired accessories will want to visit shopDisney this week for their bonus savings event. Now through Sunday guests can save up to 40% on a wide range of Disney essentials to bring them into the spring season or add that touch of flair to their next Disney vacation.

Minnie Mouse Styles from Her Universe and Hot Topic

National Polka Dot Day may be over, but Minnie Mouse fashion is something to be celebrated every single day! Her Universe has turned to the adorable style icon for inspiration as part of their latest Disney-themed seasonal looks. With Valentine’s and Galentine’s Days just around the corner, fans can replicate Minnie’s fashion sense this winter and beyond thanks to Her Universe.

Disney "Gift Your Girlfriends" Guide for Galentine's Day

In celebration of National Polka Dot Day (January 22) and Galentine’s Day (February 13), Disney is sharing their ultimate “Gift Your Girlfriends” guide featuring an amazing assortment of Minnie Mouse items from brands like Homesick, Cakeworthy, The Crème Shop, shopDisney, Fossil, BaubleBar, ConceptOne, and more.

Citizen "Empowered Minnie Mouse" Timepiece

Minnie Mouse’s fondness for polka dot fashion isn’t something to be taken lightly and fortunately, brands like Citizen understand the importance of her sensibilities! This year Citizen is launching their Empowered Minnie Mouse timepiece that features the icon as the girlboss we know she is while nodding to her business acumen and love for polka dots!

Exclusive: First Look at Loungefly's Disney Mickey & Minnie Western Collection

Well hey there cowboy! Welcome to these here parts. Hitch your horse to that post and come check out Loungefly’s new Disney Western Mickey & Minnie Collection that’s launching next month!

Deadpool Explores His Hobbies as Parody Funko Pop!

Sure, Marvel has their animated What If…? series that explores the roads not taken in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the ultimate What If? character might very well be Deadpool! The masked mutant—who will not shut up—is discovering his alternate talents (and stumbling into a few burdens) as part of a new Funko Parody series that just landed at Entertainment Earth.

Sabine Wren, Chopper and Characters from "The Mandalorian" Join Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

The Star Wars galaxy of action figures is expanding! Today during the Hasbro Pulse Star Wars Fanstream the team behind amazing action figure collectibles revealed a new wave of characters—including Sabine Wren and Chopper—–would be joining the Vintage Collection.

shopDisney's Valentine's Day Gift Guide is Full of Colorful Hearts, Polka Dots, and More!

Whether you’re bonding with someone special over your shared love of Disney or are passing the magic on to the next generation, in the spirit of Valentine’s Day shopDisney has a delightful selection of gifts that’ll warm the hearts for fans young and old.

Find the Perfect "Kim Possible" Shirt for Any "Sitch" at BoxLunch

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to movie and series merchandise and BoxLunch has a wonderful selection of character-inspired tops from the animated Kim Possible series. While browsing the online site we came upon some stylish shirts we’d be happy to wear every day no matter the sitch.

"Beauty and the Beast" at Hot Topic

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at apparel and accessories featuring Beauty and the Beast.

"Encanto" at Hot Topic

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of apparel and home decor inspired by the various members of the Madrigal family.

Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear Geeki Tikis Mugs Now Available for Pre-Order

Life throws lots of curve balls our way, but if you have a bestie (and a favorite beverage in hand) you can get through anything! Toy Story’s Woody and Buzz are great examples of lasting friendship and Beeline Creative is celebrating the duo with new Geeki Tikis mugs.

Disney Doorables Technicolor Takeover, Squish’Alots Series 2, and Let’s Go Road Trip Series 3 Now Available

New Disney Doorables and Disney Doorables Squish’Alots are out now! We first got a preview of these new collections at Toy Fair, and are excited to look at the full lineup of each now that they’re out. Which ones are you hoping to get?

Trio of "Bambi" Funko Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Bambi and his forest friends on collectible merchandise, but Funko is finally giving the animals some love and just in time for Spring! Three new Pop! figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and showcase the adolescent animals enjoying the season.

Marvel Legends Patch and Joe Fixit Figures Enforce the Rules in New Wolverine 50th Anniversary 2-Pack

2024 Is a big year for X-Men fans as Marvel is inviting them to join the celebration of Wolverine’s 50th anniversary. One of the many ways the character is being featured is through merchandise including awesome 2-pack action figures from Hasbro. Revealed during the December Hasbro Pulse livestream, the Marvel Legends Wolverine Patch and Joe Fixit is now available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Incoming! More Popular Star Wars x RSVLTS Designs Join the Performance Hoodies Line

It’s another great day to be a Star Wars and RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) fan as the fashion brand is launching a new round of galactic hoodies and hats that are out of this world! RSVLTS’ awesome performance hoodies are welcoming five previously released patterns that span The Original Trilogy, The Mandalorian and best of all, Ahsoka Tano.

Bring the Galaxy to Your Closet with the Star Wars Grogu Collection from shopDisney

The cutest alien in the galaxy is coming to shopDisney and he’s starring on his very own apparel collection! Grogu or as we lovingly call him “Baby Yoda,” is the main subject of a new series that combines your nerdy niche with trendy threads so you can share your fandom through fashion.

Droideka Destroyer and More Figures Revealed for Star Wars: The Black Series

The Star Wars galaxy of action figures is expanding! Today during the Hasbro Pulse Star Wars Fanstream, the team behind amazing action figure collectibles revealed a new wave of characters would be joining the Black Series including the Phantom Menace Droideka Destroyer Droid that can be displayed in multiple ways.

