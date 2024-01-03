“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for January 2nd

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 154 – January 2, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Iconic Prince and Princess Couple Wedding Doll Sets

We all love a good Disney wedding story, especially the fairy tale kind that leads to happy endings! This month shopDisney is commemorating four fan-favorite couples with new fashion wedding doll sets featuring Disney Princess and her handsome Prince!

Disney Parks Icons Collection, Disney Castle Collection Coming to Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort and shopDisney in 2024

The Disney Parks are looking ahead to 2024 as far as their merchandise is concerned. The Disney Parks Blog has revealed a first look at the Disney Parks Icons Collection and Disney Castle Collection, which will be coming to the Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and shopDisney next year.

Minnie Mouse at Hot Topic – Accessories, Puzzles, Wall Decals

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at apparel and accessories featuring Minnie Mouse.

Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces “Beauty and the Beast" Enchanted Rose Brew

The tale as old as time gets a little more caffeinated with a new Beauty and the Beast brew from Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. This medium-roasted brew has a rich, well-rounded taste that will make any morning feel like a fairytale!

Disney100: Final D100 x RSVLTS Collection Features Shirts and Hoodies

It’s been an awesome year celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary and with the end fast approaching, RSVLTS has one more apparel collection cooked up for 100 Years of Wonder. Mickey Mouse and characters from every decade of Disney entertainment take their final bow for 2023 on four perfectly playful shirts and hoodies.

Previewing Two New Disney Eats Merchandise Collections Coming to shopDisney and Disney Parks in 2024

Coming soon to shopDisney and Disney Parks, the Disney Eats Snacks Collection joins the Disney Eats family with fashionable foodie favorites. The collection brings home a host of delicious new treats with a dash of Disney magic in the form of home goods, accessories and apparel featuring favorite snacks like ice cream bars, churros and popcorn.

Follow Stitch on Foodie Journey with shopDisney's Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection

shopDisney’s fan favorite continuity line or year-long collectible series is returning in 2024 with an exciting collection starring Stitch and his massive appetite! Starting in January, shopDisney will introduce the Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection with the beloved blue alien devouring delicious Disney treats.

Spider-Man's Mask LEGO Bust Debuts

Welcome the new year by giving yourself a fun challenge: building Spider-Man’s Mask out of LEGO bricks! But fret not, you don’t have to guess at how to make it, there’s a stylish display bust set that has everything you need.

Splash Your Way Through the Galaxy with Darth Vader Lightsaber Hilt Water Bottle

The Force is strong in the Skywalker family and with shopDisney’s newest water bottle option! Whether at home or busy running errands, visiting a Disney Park or catching up on the last Star Wars comic book, fans can always feel the power of the Force with the Darth Vader Lightsaber hilt water bottle by their side.

Up to 85% Off New Year's Sale at Entertainment Earth

Holiday gifting may be over, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop shopping! Over at Entertainment Earth fans can secure collectibles, toys, and accessories they’ve had on their wish lists and are still hoping to acquire. Best of all, for a limited time, guests can take up to 85% off an awesome assortment of in-stock merchandise as part of a New Year’s sale.

It's Back! shopDisney's Twice Upon a Year Sale Happening Now

It’s that time again! shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year sale is back and guests can take advantage of incredible savings with discounts up to 50% off! As always, this shopping event offers deep discounts on thousands of products spanning fashion, toys, home and accessories, basically the best Disney merchandise out there!

shopDisney Best of 2023 – Merchandise Fans Love This Year

Now that 2023 is about to step aside and allow 2024 to take over, shopDisney is reflecting on the past 365 days of merchandise releases and has rounded up fans’ favorites in one spot. The Best of 2023 spans plush, apparel, collectibles and yes, Disney100 collections too that are all available now so you can forever commemorate this incredible year.

D23 Reveals 2024 Gold Member Collector Set

Not even into the year by a full day and D23: The Official Disney Fan Club has debuted their new 2024 gift, exclusively for Gold Members – The Magic & Mystery Box Collector Set.

runDisney Reveals Retro Merchandise for the Return of the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend

As runDisney finally returns to Disneyland, themed merchandise for the event has been revealed with designs celebrating classic, midcentury Disneyland nostalgia. Expo attendees will find a variety of logo performance apparel and finisher products including shirts and jackets in multiple styles.

Disney Springs Reveals Wellness Month Details, Including Fitness Classes and Food Offerings

January is Wellness Month at Disney Springs, where you can delight in fitness events, wellness offerings, fresh cuisine and rejuvenating items to help you look and feel your best.

Tickets On Sale Now for Three Pixar Theatrical Engagements

Pixar’s Soul, Turning Red, and Luca are heading to theaters for their first ever theatrical engagements and ticket to each of these events are on sale now!

It's The Perfect "Blend-ship!" The Mickey Mouse and Friends Collection Arrives on shopDisney

We could all use a little more Disney fun in our lives and fortunately, shopDisney has loads of apparel options for fans so they can experience Disney every day! The newest offerings are part of the Mickey Mouse and Friends Collection featuring Donald, Goofy and more.

Bring on the Cheery Vibes with shopDisney's Mickey Mouse Summer Collection

Sure we may be settling in for a long winter’s nap, but the thought of all things summer is helping to keep us warm! We’re not the only ones with sunshine invading our dreams, shopDisney is turning to Mickey Mouse and friends for an apparel collection that’s perfect for your upcoming Disney vacation.

It's Time to Indulge Your Disney Collection with Disney Munchlings Sensational Snacks

They’re cute, cuddly, and shaped like your favorite snacks; say hello to the next wave of Disney Munchlings plush! shopDisney is bringing fans another adorable assortment of micro plush pals that share an exciting food theme. This month it’s all about Sensational Snacks.

Brighten Your New Year with Color Me Courtney Disney nuiMO Collection

Start the new year off right with designer fashions for your Disney nuiMOs plush! As 2024 rolls in shopDisney has teamed up with Color Me Courtney for a vibrant assortment of apparel made exclusively for the poseable plush.

