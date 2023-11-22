“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 21st

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 148 – November 21st, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney100: Decades Collection 2010s Spotlights "Toy Story 3," "The Force Awakens" and More

As the Disney100 Celebration starts to wind down, fans can still commemorate the anniversary with the finale to the Disney100 Decades Collection. The 2023 continuity line focuses on movies, cartoons, and characters from the Walt Disney Company's century of entertainment and this month they’re heading to the 2010s with Toy Story 3, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and more.

RockLove Debuts "Wish" Collection Featuring Jewelry Inspired by Asha, Valentino, and Star

Are you ready to embark on another magical journey with Disney? This week the animated film Wish opens in theaters and everyone is excited for the new story including RockLove Jewelry. The lifestyle brand has just launched a stunning collection inspired by the movie’s main characters Asha, Star and Valentino.

"Wish," Mickey Mouse, The Muppets and More Cakeworthy Styles at shopDisney

Whether you’re looking for something fun for your holiday wardrobe or simply want to add a bit of Disney flair to your look, Cakeworthy has the perfect fashions to achieve your style dreams! In fact a new wave of apparel has arrived on shopDisney themed to Wish, Mickey Mouse, and The Muppets.

Macy’s Expands Disney Offerings; Announces Herald Square Princess Shop with "Magic" AR Mirror

Christmas magic is filling our hearts…and shopping bags! In celebration of the season (and all winter holidays) Disney has teamed up with Macy’s to deliver a new assortment of Disney100 merchandise, offer an exclusive Disney Princess shopping experience and spotlight luxury Disney items fans will love.

Best Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals for Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars Gifts

Disney fans have no shortage of shopping options when it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, but combing through everything can be tough. Fortunately, Disney has rounded up some of the best discount dates and offerings available to fans from retailers like shopDisney, Target, BaubleBar, Corkcicle and more.

Celebrate 95 Years of Mickey Mouse with Special Anniversary Plush

I can hardly believe it, but Mickey Mouse is about to turn ninety-five (95)! Just a few short years ago we were all excited for his big 90th celebration and he’s already approaching the next milestone. shopDisney is honoring the big cheese with a new anniversary plush available first to Disney+ subscribers via Early Access.

BOGO 50% Off In-Stock Action Figures at Entertainment Earth

The power of action figures is at your fingertips and all thanks to Entertainment Earth! It’s the best place to visit on the internet to find collectibles, accessories and toys for all your favorite fandoms including Disney, Marvel and Star Wars. What’s even better is the popular Buy One Get One 50% off sale is back, making this a great time to load up on in-stock figures from Hasbro, Super7, Funko, Mattel and more!

"Sleigh" the Holiday Season with New Star Wars x RSVLTS Shirts and Hats

The holidays are officially here and as fans prepare for their own celebrations RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has the apparel side of things covered. The popular fashion brand is continuing their nerdy holiday drops with a new series of Star Wars shirts and hats for the whole family.

4 Disney and Star Wars Squishmallows Make Their Way to shopDisney for the First Time!

They’re fluffy, they’re squishy, they’re cuddly, they’re adorable and they’re available on shopDisney! We’re talking about Squishmallows of course! The popular plush line has brought four characters from Disney and Star Wars stories to life and you won’t want to miss out on welcoming the cute creatures to your home.

Gift The Galaxy Week Five: Hotel Collection, JuJuBe, Hot Wheels, Nintendo Switch, and Jay Franco

Gift the Galaxy is a special 10-week Star Wars holiday celebration continuing through December 19th. Week Five spotlights new offerings from Hotel Collection, on the go accessories for parents from JuJuBe, a replica ship from Hot Wheels, a Heritage Gaming pack for the Nintendo Switch, and Young Jedi Adventures bedding from Jay Franco.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Mickey and Minnie 95th Anniversary, and 2023 Dated Holidays

It’s another huge pin drop on shopDisney and today covers so many things! First up D23 Exclusives celebrate anniversaries for Bolt and Mickey Mouse; the fun continues with Mickey and Minnie too as they take the spotlight on designs celebrating their 95th anniversary; new dated pins include Walt Disney, Star Wars, and Hanukkah celebrations, and finally the 10th anniversary of Frozen gets some love, The Avengers rep Disney100 and a new Food-D’s pin is added to the mix because why not?!

Dooney & Bourke Commemorates 10 Years of "Frozen" With Special Anniversary Collection

Disney’s runaway hit, Frozen is celebrating its 10th anniversary and Dooney & Bourke is getting in on the fun with a charming collection featuring sisters Elsa and Anna and their epic journey. Guests can find the new assortment online now at shopDisney.

2023 BaubleBar Disney Holiday Collection Comes to shopDisney

Disney fans can embrace the wonder of Christmas with BaubleBar’s charming collection of jewelry that’s made its way to shopDisney. The 2023 Disney Holiday Collection first popped up on BaubleBar’s site in October but now some popular selections are available directly through Disney.

Icy Cool Blue and Purple Collection Surfaces on shopDisney

It’s always fun when Disney adds a new color story to their line of Disney Parks Spirit Jerseys and the latest addition is Blue and Purple. This icy combination seems to offer cool winter vibes as well as summery fun, so you can style yourself the Disney way all year long!

Videos: Take an In-Depth Look at World of Frozen’s Merchandise and Food & Beverage Offerings

The creative teams behind World of Frozen put a lot of thought into the creation of the merchandise and food & beverage items of the land, and we had the chance to learn a little more about it all during a recent media event.

Disney100: Funko Exclusive Sorcerer Mickey (Facet) Funko Pop!

We’ve been enjoying the Disney100 celebration and all of the merchandise collections that have launched so far! Of course, there’s more to come and today, Funko is introducing a new exclusive Disney100 Sorcerer Mickey (Facet) Pop!

Mystique and Other Marvel Diamond Select Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

As Marvel nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes (and villains) and look great in our collection.

Life Day Chewbacca, Shadow Trooper and Other Diamond Select Collectibles Available for Pre-Order

As Star Wars nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes and villains.

Celebrate Life Day 2023 Star Wars Merchandise at shopDisney

The Star Wars galaxy is full of interesting celebrations and one of the biggest holidays in the universe…or at least on Kashyyyk is Life Day! shopDisney is helping fans to commemorate this year’s event with new merchandise including an action figure of Chewbacca in his festive red robe.

Photos: Universal Orlando Offers Festive Food and Merry Merchandise for the Holiday Season

The holiday season has begun at Universal Orlando Resort and guests who visit can enjoy some tasty season treats and commemorate their visit with festive merchandise.

Beast Kingdom Spotlight: Disney100 Diorama-Stage "Bambi" and "Peter Pan" Figurines

We take a closer look at Beast Kingdom’s Disney100 figurines in theirDiorama Stage (D-Stage) Postage Stamp series highlighting six animated classics. And from November 22-December 6 fans cans shop the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale with discounts up to 50% off!

*Special thanks to Mike Mack, Luke Manning, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!