“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for October 3rd

Barely Necessities Episode 143 – October 3rd, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

31 Days of Deals – shopDisney

Halloween spooks are nearly here but don’t worry, shopDisney isn’t interested in tricks, this month is all about the treats! For all of October shopDisney will host 31 Days of Deals with special discounts on categorized merchandise spanning the latest must-haves for the whole family.

Winter Holidays are Extra Special with shopDisney's New Hanukkah Collection

shopDisney’s Holiday Shop is now open and it’s full of wonderful winter offerings for your wardrobe! This year Disney fans can explore all the season has to offer with the Hanukkah Collection featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse celebrating the holiday.

Disney "Wish" Merchandise Round Up from Mattel, Jakks Pacific, Funko, shopDisney and More

This November Walt Disney Animation Studios will take audiences on a magical journey with their new film Wish about a girl named Asha who teams up with Star—a ball of boundless energy—to save her community. A new movie means new merchandise and there are several collections that have just launched or are coming soon that you won’t want to miss!

Disney100: shopDisney's Platinum Celebration Finale Collection Closes Out with a Bang!

I don’t know about you, but I can hardly believe that the Walt Disney Company’s 100 anniversary takes place on October 16! Disney has been celebrating all year long with dozens of merchandise collections commemorating various characters and eras across their rich history. Now, it’s time to go out in a big way with the Platinum Celebration Finale Collection.

Disney100: Disney Movie Collection from Rock 'Em Socks

In honor of Disney100, Rock ‘Em Socks has been unveiling new designs and this month they’re pulling out all of the stops with seven exclusive patterns centered around the bronze, silver, golden, and renaissance ages of Disney animation.

Adidas Partners with Marvel for New Apparel and Shoe Collection with Launch of "Marvel's Spider-Man 2"

Adidas is coming together with Marvel, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Insomniac Games for the new Adidas Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom collection, featured in the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which swings onto the PlayStation 5 October 20th.

The Countdown is On! shopDisney's Advent Calendar Collection Features, Disney, Marvel and Star Wars

shopDisney’s Holiday Shop is now open and it’s full of wonderful winter-themed offerings like Advent Calendars. As you wait for Christmas Day (or your favorite holiday celebration) to arrive, you can discover a new collectible toy, accessory, or part from the Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars universes that all feature festive theming.

RockLove Commemorates Ahsoka Tano with New Silka Beads Collection Coming October 5th

Tonight marks the (hopefully just the first season) finale of Disney+’s Ahsoka and RockLove is celebrating the story with more Star Wars jewelry. Two gorgeous new pieces inspired by Ashoka as a young padawan will debut this week and RockLove is sharing a sneak peek at the series.

Sobel Westex Expands Star Wars Home Collection with Antithesis Star Wars Pillow

If every night when you close your eyes you think about living in the world of Jedi and Sith, why not give your dreams a little assist? You can turn your bedroom into a galactic sanctuary with Sobel Westex’s new luxury Antithesis Star Wars Pillow that celebrates the Light and Dark sides of the Force.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusive, "Nightmare Before Christmas," Star Wars

It’s another fun Tuesday for pin collectors as shopDisney introduces Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin design for D23 members and some Halloween fun with the Headless Horseman. Guests can also celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas, or dive into the world of Star Wars with an assortment of character pins featuring Jawas, Droids and the Skywalker twins.

Birnbaum's 2024 Disneyland and Walt Disney World Official Vacation Guides Now Available on shopDisney

Ok Disney fans, do you remember spending hours pouring over the pages of Birnbaum’s Disney travel guides trying to figure out all of the best places to visit on your Disney vacations? Ah, such wonderful memories! Well the fun doesn’t have to stop now. Birnbaum has released their 2024 guides to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort and both books have arrived on shopDisney.

Asha, Valentino, and Star Debut at shopDisney as Part of "Wish" Collection

Magical wishes are about to come true, especially if what you’ve been hoping for is a merchandise collection themed to Wish, Walt Disney Animation Studios' newest story that’s coming to theaters this November. In the meantime shopDisney is taking fans shopping with a dreamy collection that’s pure magic.

Enso Rings Heads to Santa Cecilia with "Coco" Inspired Designs Joining the Pixar Collection

The leaves are changing now that fall has arrived and this is also the time of year to honor the loved ones who’ve left us. With Dia de los Muertos fast approaching, Enso Rings is commemorating the holiday with new rings inspired by Coco.

Celebrate 10 Years of Sisterhood with "Frozen" Forces of Nature Collection

Brace yourselves Frozen fans and get ready to feel old… the beloved film that captured our hearts is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year! Whether your song is “Love is an Open Door” or “Let it Go,” there’s no denying your undying love for Anna and Elsa and shopDisney is helping you commemorate this duo with their Frozen Forces of Nature Collection.

shopDisney Spotlights Princess Tiana with 2024 Holiday Special Edition Doll

The magic of the winter holidays is in the air as shopDisney opens their Holiday Shop! There’s plenty of wonderful gifts to explore this season including the Tiana Holiday Special Edition Doll. The beloved princess has traded her iconic lily gown for a classic gold and white 1920s era dress and faux fur wrap that’s perfect for a night on the town.

Cue the Nostalgia! shopDisney's Classic Christmas Collection is Here

Our holiday spirits are soaring because shopDisney has finally opened their Holiday Shop! Whether it’s decking the halls, trimming the tree, or finding new apparel for the season, we’re covered in Disney magic that’s both festive and fun. What are we checking out today? It’s the Classic Christmas Collection! Get yourself a candy cane and start scrolling.

Seasonal Sweets! New Holiday Disney Munchlings Plush Now Available on shopDisney

The Holiday Shop is now open and it’s full of wonderful winter-themed offerings like Disney Munchlings plush! This winter, the squishy, huggable pals are inspired by cupcakes, berry pavlova and toffee pudding that look an awful lot like Minnie Mouse, Stitch, and Baymax.

RSVLTS Returns to Halloween Town with New "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection

Tis the season…Jack’s back with his merry crew and they’re here to haunt and heighten your holiday wardrobe. The folks at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) are once again heading to Halloween Town for fashion inspiration and the result is a four shirt collection—plus reversible bomber jacket!—that any Nightmare Before Christmas fan would be proud to own.

shopDisney's Spider-Man Cozy Collection has Us Bouncing Off the Walls!

Fall has finally arrived so we’re fully embracing cold weather trends and gearing up with comfy apparel that’s warm and fuzzy! The latest selections to debut at shopDisney are themed to everyone’s favorite hero, Spider-Man and what’s more this assortment has styles for adults and kids.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" and The Void Build-A-Figure Marvel Legends Revealed at Hasbro Pulse Con 2023

Characters in The Void Build-A-Figure wave are now available for pre-order and include comic versions of Namor, Namorita, Black Panther, Power Princess, Crystar, Vision and Justice.

*Special thanks to Mike Mack and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!