“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for September 19th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 141 – September 19th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Preview the Upcoming EPCOT Reimagined Merchandise Collection

As EPCOT comes to the close of its massive transformation, the park will be celebrating with a fabulous new line of merchandise, arriving soon at Walt Disney World’s second theme park.

HalloweenCostumes.com Spotlight: Becoming Princess Aurora in the Premium "Sleeping Beauty" Gown

Halloween is just six weeks away meaning there’s still plenty of time for you to decide on and purchase your costume. The best place to go? HalloweenCostumes.com! The company and their sibling site Fun.com have tons of licensed Disney and Pixar costumes and accessories that are designed and developed exclusively for them including Disney Princess gowns that are gorgeous.

"For Real Life!" The Heeler Family Gets Fashionable for the Bluey x RSVLTS Collection

Wag your tails and put your paws together folks because RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is about to launch a new collection featuring the oh-so-charming series BlueyI! That’s right, the Heeler family—Bandit, Chili, Bluey and Bingo—is making their RSVLTS debut and yes, this collection will be available in multiple cuts so your whole family can get in on the fun.

Disney100: Culturefly Celebrates Disney's Milestone with Limited Edition Collector's Box

The Disney100 celebration is going strong even though the official anniversary has yet to arrive! But we’re not complaining, we love immersing ourselves in all things Disney, especially Disney merchandise. And we’re not the only ones! Pop culture brand Culturefly is exploring 100 Years of Wonder with a Limited Edition Collector’s box full of Disney goodies that are perfect for commemorating this extra special occasion.

Disney100: Lovepop Counts Down to Christmas with 12 Days of Wonder Advent Calendar

Disney’s 100th anniversary is almost here and then it’ll be Christmas, so Lovepop is taking the opportunity to celebrate both. How? With a delightful Advent Calendar to count down to the beloved winter holiday!

Disney100: Decades Collection 1990s Spotlights "Beauty and the Beast," "A Goofy Movie" and More

The Disney100 Decades Collection is the 2023 continuity line that will focus on movies, cartoons, and characters from the Walt Disney Company's century of entertainment. This month they’re heading to the 1990s with Beauty and the Beast, A Goofy Movie and more.

Disney100: Funko Exclusive Captain America (Facet) Funko Pop!

We’ve been enjoying the Disney100 celebration and all of the merchandise collections that have launched so far! Of course, there’s more to come and today, Funko is introducing a new exclusive Disney100 Captain America (Facet) Pop!

Photos and Video: Avengers Vault Opens at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure

Avengers assemble! Marvel fans can now find all kinds of merchandise in the newly opened Avengers Vault in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

New Light-Up Indiana Jones Figure Available From Funko

Adventure fans can get their hands on an ancient relic without the stress that our favorite archaeologist has to go through with a new light-up figure from Funko. This exclusive figure features Indiana Jones (in Funko form) retrieving the Sankara Stones, as seen in the classic film, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Interactive BB-8, B1 Series Battle Droid and More Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Selections Come to shopDisney

The galaxy far, far away is closer than you think, a lot closer actually! Just this week a new shipment of goods from the Droid Depot on Batuu (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge) arrived on shopDisney giving fans the opportunity to add some otherworldly items to their collections!

Add to Your Shopping List

Cozy Up with the Family in the Munki Munki Holiday Slumber Collection from shopDisney

“I’m dreaming of a white Christmas,” is how the song goes, but even if your holiday celebration doesn’t feature snow, you can dream in Disney! Munki Munki is putting a fun spin on the idea of family pajamas with their playful Holiday Slumber Collection that will add the perfect touch of magic to the season.

Cakeworthy Couture Features Glowing Ghosts, Headless Horsemen and Mickey Mouse Madness

It’s not even Halloween yet but that doesn’t mean you can’t start dressing for the occasion. Cakeworthy has brewed up a fashionable batch of seasonal apparel starring Mickey Mouse, his friends, and characters from some classic Disney short films.

Crazy for Cookies! Cookie-Themed Disney Merchandise at BoxLunch

There is so much Disney merchandise popping up around the internet, and one of our favorite sites to visit is BoxLunch. This is truly a great place to go for niche fandom apparel celebrating franchises like Star Wars, Marvel and dozens of Disney stories too. Today we’re checking merchandise with a cookie theme because why not?!

"Kingdom Hearts'" Sora to Get "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" amiibo in 2024

Nintendo Switch is giving some love to Kingdom Hearts though not in the form of a new game, but rather with their amiibos. KH’s main character Sora is about to be transformed into a powerful figure for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate making it so all of the game’s fighters have their own amiibo.

"The Little Mermaid" at Hot Topic – Animated and Live-Action Ariel-Inspired Fashions and Accessories

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at The Little Mermaid offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out!

"Lilo & Stitch" at Hot Topic – Apparel, Books, and Collectibles

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection (40 PAGES!) of Lilo & Stitch products including dresses, Funko Pop!, bags and more.

Halloween x RSVLTS Comes to shopDisney with Favorite "Hocus Pocus," "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Styles

Halloween is in full swing at shopDisney and the fun keeps coming! Today, three Halloween-inspired RSVLTS shirts appeared with designs pulled from two of the brand’s most popular collections: The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus.

Kneel Before the Exclusive "Avengers" Loki with Scepter Pop! Loungefly from Entertainment Earth

The God of Mischief has struck again and this time he can be found on a Loungefly mini backpack, in the style of a Funko Pop! Loki fans will want to head over to Entertainment Earth where they’ll discover this exclusive backpack that’s as strange and charming as Loki himself.

Obi-Wan, Darth Vader (Showdown) Figures – Star Wars The Vintage Collection

Now that Star Wars fans have had time to process the climatic duel of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, Hasbro is giving the legendary characters new action figures in their Vintage Collection line.

*Special thanks to Mike Mack, Tony Betti, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!