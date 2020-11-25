Take a Virtual Ride on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Disney’s New Ride & Learn VIdeo

Disney has shared a new Ride & Learn video, this time from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland with the attraction Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
What’s Happening:
- Step into the cockpit of the legendary ship that made the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs in a new Ride & Learn video ride through of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
- The abbreviated video shortens the experience to 1-minute and 44-seconds, including highlights from the queue.
- Along the way, pop-up facts share some secrets behind the ride, although it doesn’t mention the turntables that rotate each pod to keep Guest flow moving.
- This is the latest in a series of “Ride & Learn” style videos that Disney has been sharing online since Spring. You can see more of these types of videos below.
