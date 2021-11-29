Disneyland Ambassadors Go Further “Behind the Attraction” In Visit to Walt Disney Archives

The Disneyland Resort Ambassadors head deep into the Walt Disney Archives at the Walt Disney Studios so they can look at select pieces in a sort of “show and tell” featuring artifacts from attractions featured on the Disney+ series, Behind the Attraction.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Ambassadors Mark and Nataly take a trip to the Walt Disney Archives at the Walt Disney Studios, where they are joined by one of the Cast Members from the Archives and shown a few items.
- The items shown all directly relate to the Disney+ series, Behind the Attraction, and the attractions featured on various episodes of the series.
- A gold Tinker Bell from the 50th anniversary of Disneyland, as well as props from the original walk-through of the attraction refer to the Sleeping Beauty Castle episode.
- Props from the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, including a fortune telling device that was featured in an episode of The Twilight Zone, as well as the library of the attraction are also on display.
- Other featured items include sculpts from the Jungle Cruise attraction, as well as promotional material for Space Mountain.
- A special moment is taken to gaze upon an original script treatment for the Haunted Mansion, written by Ken Anderson and sent to Dick Irvine. Gloves must be worn while handling this item, and a special page turner is used as they thumb through it.
- Behind the Attraction debuted on Disney+ earlier this year, and each episode specializes in a different attraction at the Disney Parks around the globe.
- The first season of the series featured 10 episodes:
- Behind the Attraction is now streaming on Disney+.