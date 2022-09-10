“The Marvels” Appear on Stage at the D23 Expo to Preview Upcoming Film

Next year’s The Marvels will see Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau team up for what is sure to be a truly epic film. Attendees of the Marvel Studio Showcase panel at the D23 Expo got a first look at The Marvels today!

What’s Happening:

Marvel Studios President Kevin Fiege was joined on stage by the titular Marvels, Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Imani Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), alongside director Nia DeCosta.

A trailer for the film was shown exclusively to guests at the panel.

The Marvels releases in theaters on July 28th, 2023, after swapping release dates Ant-Man and the Wasp: ​​Quantumania.

