Disney Continues Next Round of Layoffs Including Those at Disney TV

According to Deadline, day two of Disney's second wave of layoffs has involved reducing staff in first-run syndication, unscripted/alternative, as well as marketing and communications.
What's Happening:
List of Job Cuts:
- Brent Jones was director and head of production finance and operations for first-run syndication
- Kim Harbin VP communications executive
- Tom Connor VP Creative Marketing
- Patti McTeague SVP Disney Branded Television Publicity
- Lisa Schreibfeder Director, Communications and PR, Disney+
- Trevor Kelley SVP of marketing
- Chris Bettes VP Global Marketing
- Angie Poston VP Marketing Strategy
- Natalie Benson director digital marketing
- Ryan Aguirre Executive Director, Publicity at Disney Television Studios
- Scott Donaton SVP Marketing
- Barrie Gruner Marketing EVP
- Alicia Martino, VP, Alternative Series at Walt Disney Television Alternative (Martino is in talks to remain at the studio with a production deal.)
- Marc Buhaj, VP, Unscripted Series and Specials, Disney Branded Television
- Claire McCabe, VP, Brand Partnerships and Kids
- Meghan de Boer, Executive Director, Brand Partnerships and Kids
- George Monas, an unscripted production executive at Freeform