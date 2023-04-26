Disney Continues Next Round of Layoffs Including Those at Disney TV

According to Deadline, day two of Disney's second wave of layoffs has involved reducing staff in first-run syndication, unscripted/alternative, as well as marketing and communications.

  • On the second wave of Disney's layoffs, this has involved staff reductions in first-run syndication, unscripted/alternative programming, as well as marketing and communications.
  • Brent Jones was director and head of production finance and operations for first-run syndication
  •  Kim Harbin VP communications executive
  • Tom Connor VP Creative Marketing
  • Patti McTeague SVP Disney Branded Television Publicity
  • Lisa Schreibfeder Director, Communications and PR, Disney+
  • Trevor Kelley SVP of marketing
  • Chris Bettes VP Global Marketing
  • Angie Poston VP Marketing Strategy
  • Natalie Benson director digital marketing
  • Ryan Aguirre Executive Director, Publicity at Disney Television Studios
  • Scott Donaton SVP Marketing
  • Barrie Gruner Marketing EVP
  • Alicia Martino, VP, Alternative Series at Walt Disney Television Alternative (Martino is in talks to remain at the studio with a production deal.)
  • Marc Buhaj, VP, Unscripted Series and Specials, Disney Branded Television
  • Claire McCabe, VP, Brand Partnerships and Kids
  • Meghan de Boer, Executive Director, Brand Partnerships and Kids
  • George Monas, an unscripted production executive at Freeform