New Florida Resident 2-Park Explorer Ticket Valid for EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Only

If you are a Florida resident, you can purchase a special 2-day ticket that’s valid for admission to EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park only for a special deal.

What’s Happening:

Experience Disney thrills with a Florida Resident Disney 2-Park Explorer Ticket—a special 2-day ticket that’s valid for admission to EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park only.

It's just $159 plus tax.

This ticket is valid from August 1 to September 29, 2023.

Florida Resident Disney 2-Park Explorer Tickets are valid for admission to EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park only.

Limit one theme park per day—for a total of 2 admissions, on 2 separate days.

Theme park reservations are required and are subject to availability. Tickets and add-on options expire September 29, 2023.

All tickets and options are nontransferable and nonrefundable and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Water Park and Sports Option:

For just $35 more Per ticket plus tax, guests can purchase a Florida Resident Disney 2-Park Explorer Ticket that also includes the Water Park and Sports option for just $35 more per ticket, plus tax. With this ticket and option, you can:

Visit EPCOT or Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park on 2 separate days with a theme park reservation.

Visit a Disney water park, golf course or miniature golf course on 2 additional days (or enjoy them on the same day that they visit a Disney theme park).

All tickets and options expire on September 29th, 2023.

Important Details:

For Florida resident tickets, all adults will need to show proof of Florida residency.

Both a theme park reservation and valid theme park ticket for the same park on the same date are required for each person in your party ages 3 and up.

Theme park reservations are limited and are subject to availability.

Admission is subject to capacity closures and other restrictions.

After the expiration date, the price paid for a wholly unused ticket can be applied to the purchase of a new ticket with an equal or higher price.

Parks, attractions and other offerings are subject to availability, closures and change or cancellation without notice or liability.

Admission to a theme park is not guaranteed.