"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for December 9th

Barely Necessities Episode 240 – December 9, 2025

Giant Prints, Classic Characters: Chalk Line Unveils New Disney Graphic Hoodie Lineup

Chalk Line, known for its bold statement pieces and vintage-inspired sportswear, is teaming up with Disney for a brand-new hoodie collection that celebrates some of the most iconic characters and films in animation history.

Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration Continues With New Vault and Castle Collection Merchandise

As the Disneyland Resort’s 70th Anniversary celebration continues into 2026, new merchandise is rolling out that celebrates both the park’s past and the timeless icons fans love most. Whether you’re a collector, a nostalgist, or just looking to bring some Disney magic home, these new drops are designed to make the milestone celebration even more special.

Hanukkah Sameach: New Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom theme park has launched several new pieces of merchandise in celebration of Hanukkah. As a part of the Holidays at Disney World event, the new commemorative merchandise celebrates the 8-day Jewish holiday, which takes place from sundown on December 14th through sundown on December 22nd.

Photos: A Massive Selection of 2026 Merchandise Begins to Appear at Walt Disney World

With the new year just around the corner, Walt Disney World is already starting to show the rolled-over year on new merchandise that we’ll be seeing for quite a while. Mickey Mouse and his friends are commemorating 2026 across a range of products and styles such as shirts, hoodies, home decor, figures, and more.

Disney Cruise Line Expands Onboard Gifts for Disney Adventure Singapore Sailings

As anticipation builds for the debut of the Disney Adventure in Singapore, Disney Cruise Line has quietly expanded its Onboard Gifts and Amenities catalog to include an even broader selection of pre-purchase items for early guests, according to Disney Cruise Line Blog.



May I Have Your Atten-TRON? RSVLTS Hits the Grid With Their Latest Disney-Inspired Collection

Fans of the Tron franchise can live out their pixelated dreams as RSVLTS delivers an impressive new collection of apparel featuring characters and moments from all three films: TRON, TRON: Legacy, and TRON: Ares.

Disney Launches Official "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Store Ahead of Season 2

Just in time for the long-awaited second season, Disney Entertainment and Snow Commerce have launched the brand-new Percy Jackson and the Olympians online store, a digital hub where Camp Half-Blood pride, Olympian iconography, and series-inspired collectibles come together under one banner.

Billie Lourd Recreates "Return of the Jedi" Scenes With Her Family for Columbia’s New Star Wars Line

Billie Lourd is keeping the galaxy close to home by passing her family’s Star Wars legacy to the next generation through an epic Return of the Jedi-inspired photoshoot for Columbia’s newest line of Star Wars-themed gear.

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – December 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store December 7-13

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Mini Robots, Major Fun: Discover Disney's Newest Collectibles from Robosen

Robosen is joining in on the celebration of Toy Story's 30th anniversary by bringing PIXAR Robotic Mini Action Figures to Disney Store. Fans can collect select characters from Toy Story and WALL•E.

Yzma Joins the Party: Limited-Edition Doll Celebrates 25 Years of Chaos

Somehow, we blinked and 25 years have passed since the debut of The Emperor's New Groove! As the film celebrates a milestone anniversary, Disney Store has turned its attention to the villainess, Yzma, with a new limited-edition doll to reign over your collection.

We're FAWNing Over the Final Addition to the Loungefly Pastel Collection

After a year full of magical releases in the Loungefly Pastel collection, Disney Store is wrapping up the series with Bambi. The young prince takes the spotlight for the final month of this charming collection which presents our favorite characters in muted color palettes and soft, textured materials.

New D23 Holiday Sweepstakes Features Disney Store Prize Pack

A new sweepstakes for members (both general and gold!) of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club can garner them a special holiday prize pack full of themed merchandise from Disney Store!

Fuel Your Festive Spirit with Pixar Styles for the Family from RSVLTS

This winter, RSVLTS is inviting Pixar fans to celebrate the season in style with their latest colorful, character-inspired collection. Now that the holidays are here, bring some cheer to your wardrobe with three festive patterns featuring elements from beloved Pixar movies

Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!

This is the season of giving and Disney fans everywhere are focusing on sharing joy with others by supporting Toys for Tots during the Ultimate Toy Drive. Disney Store has revealed this year’s assortment of toys that guests can purchase online to be donated to the U.S. Marine-led organization that will make Christmas wishes come true for millions of children in need.

4K/Blu-Ray Review: "The Emperor’s New Groove" Gets a Vibrant Anniversary Restoration

There’s no question that The Emperor’s New Groove shines in 4K. The new restoration highlights everything fans love about the film—its snappy visual humor, its vibrant characters, and the sly warmth beating beneath Kuzco’s chaotic journey.

