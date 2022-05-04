“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for May 3rd

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 75 – May 3rd, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

We begin at shopDisney with the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Dooney & Bourke, the arrival of Goofy to the nuiMO collection, and series 3 in Disney’s VHS plush and pin collection. Over at BaubleBar, two new Disney styles have debuted and it’s a week of doorbuster deals! Next we look at the WDW 50th anniversary Build-A-Bear and preview Hallmark ornaments for the holiday season. Marvel gives a Doctor Strange merchandise round up and for Star Wars…you’ll have to join us tomorrow for our special May the 4th episode!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Satisfy Your Fashion Craving with Ratatouille Collection by Dooney & Bourke

Dooney & Bourke has cooked up a new collection of bags inspired by Remy Ratatouille Adventure and fans of the fashion brand (and the attraction!) can scoop up their favorites on shopDisney.

Disney nuiMOs Provide Summertime Fun with New Goofy Plush and Playful Fashions

Mickey’s best pal Goofy is bringing his charming wit to shopDisney as part of the beloved collection of nuiMO plush. Joining a wide assortment of characters, Goofy helps to *almost* complete the Sensational Six (still waiting on Pluto). But he’s not the only new offering. A variety of playful and dressy summer fashions have made their debut this week too!

“Hercules,” “Lilo and Stitch” and More Featured in New Series of Disney VHS Plush and Pins Collectibles

shopDisney is continuing their series of adorable Disney VHS-inspired collectibles with five new films and characters. Celebrate the animated classics we love with this fun assortment of plush and pins that come in clever packaging designed to look like Disney VHS boxes.

Disney x BaubleBar Introduces New Necklace and Earring Styles

Could your jewelry collection use a bit more Disney magic? Good news, BaubleBar has just debuted a charming new style in time for Mother’s Day (May 8th) and it’s part of their limited time doorbuster event!

Build-A-Bear Debuts Walt Disney World 50th Mickey Mouse Bundle; Minnie Mouse Plush

Build-A-Bear is the latest company to join in Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration and they’re bringing the magic with an online exclusive Mickey Mouse bundle. Of course Minnie Mouse is here too and both characters are the perfect way to give kids the “I’m going to Disney World” moment.

It’s Beginning To Look Like A Disney Christmas with Hallmark Ornaments

The calendar says it’s spring, but it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at your local Hallmark store. Hallmark is getting a jump on holiday shopping by releasing its 2022 Dream Book filled with a variety of keepsakes and collectibles. Once again Hallmark does not disappoint fans when it comes to Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars.

Walt Disney World Introduces New Disney Skyliner Popcorn Bucket

Guests can get their hands on another popcorn bucket at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT at Walt Disney World that is sure to be sought after, shaped like the new favorite way to get around the Resort, the Disney Skyliner.

Enter the Multiverse of…Merchandise with “Doctor Strange” Inspired Apparel, Collectibles and Toys

The multiverse can be madness and it sounds like Doctor Strange might have opened up a whole world of weirdness that he’s not prepared for! Fortunately for us Marvel fans (and merchandise gurus) that means there’s a massive new selection of items for us to shop, purchase and collect—all themed to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Star Wars Day 2022 Round Up: Experiences, Deals, Streaming and More

“This is madness!” Yes, yes it is, but that’s part of the fun of being a Star Wars fan right? We have a lot to look forward to in May, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, but for now we’re focused on May the 4th better known as Star Wars Day. What are we hyped about this year? Take a look!

Add to Your Shopping List

Complementary “Turning Red” Collectible Key Coming to shopDisney May 5th

A new Pixar-inspired Collectible Key is bursting onto the scene that will have you channeling your own “panda power!” This week movie fans can add the Turning Red Key to their assortment of Disney souvenirs as the latest design in the series arrives on shopDisney on May 5th.

Marvel Must Haves Week 44 Round Up – “Moon Knight” Episode 5

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves! As Moon Knight is about to wrap up, fans can decorate their home and wardrobe with themed merchandise from Displate, Iron Studios, Hot Topic and more.

Grow Your Star Wars Collection with Gorgeous Display Pieces from shopDisney

Star Wars fans will never say no to amazing merchandise and shopDisney has plenty of awesome collectibles and display pieces to add to their ever growing collection. As Star Wars Day approaches, now's a great time to shop highly sought after items from Royal Selangor, Hasbro, and more.

shopDisney Shares Yoda Themed Gifts for Teachers Day

Right before Star Wars Day, the month of May gives us Teachers’ Day! This year, shopDisney is making it easy to recognize the teachers that have made a big impact on our lives with thoughtful gifts featuring Disney mentors like Yoda.

The Dapper Dans Dress for Women – Main Street U.S.A | shopDisney

“Turn back the clock to the golden era of Main Street U.S.A. in this nostalgic mid century-styled sun dress with multicolor candy striped pattern with straw hats and music notes. Its button front, v-neckline and gathered knee-length skirt harmonize like a barbershop quartet in summer.”

“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Halfway to Halloween Round Up

It’s a bonus episode in celebration of Halfway to Halloween! Today we start with a “Shriek Peek” at the new collections—Silly Symphonies, Hocus Pocus—coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney; browse the Halloween costumes from Fun.com; and then head back to the resorts for the popular 2020 book, Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks.

