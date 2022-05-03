Star Wars Day 2022 Round Up: Experiences, Deals, Streaming and More

Wow! The Star Wars Day celebrations get bigger and better each year and 2022 is no exception! As the energy and excitement surrounding the fan-favorite holiday continues to rise, it can be hard to keep track of what’s happening where. Fear not my blue friend, we’ve got a handy tag for you to follow featuring all of the latest posts about the savings and offerings for this year’s event… or you can just scroll down.

Star Wars Day 2022

“This is madness!” Yes, yes it is, but that’s part of the fun of being a Star Wars fan right? We have a lot to look forward to in May, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, but for now we’re focused on May the 4th better known as Star Wars Day. What are we hyped about this year? Take a look!

Parks and Experiences

New Photo Opportunities Launching May the 4th at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests visiting WDW’s third gate can enjoy the extra PhotoPass opportunities in celebration of Star Wars Day. But don’t worry the experiences will continue after the celebration ends as well so more fans can take advantage of galactic photo shoots.

Disney Springs To Host "Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge" Limited Time VR Experience Celebrating May 4th

Meta Quest and ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive entertainment studio, are partnering to help fans celebrate May the 4th in VR!

Learn More: Jeremiah went to check out the temporary installment and had some good things to say about the Star Wars adventure.

Hyperspace Mountain Returning to Disneyland on April 29th for a Limited Time

“Fend off crossfire from swarms of Rebel X-wing starfighters and Imperial TIE fighters amidst an intergalactic onslaught…” that’s right, Hyperspace Mountain is back at Disneyland and just in time for Star Wars Day!

Disneyland Paris Announces Star Wars Day (May the 4th) Offerings

Even Disneyland Paris will be celebrating on May the 4th! In honor of the punny day, Parc Disneyland will have special offerings in Discoveryland including meet and greets with beloved Star Wars characters.

Star Wars Day Foodie Guide: Delicious Eats and Trendy Beverages Coming to Disney Parks and Resorts

The Disney Parks Blog has revealed the complete lineup of tasty food and beverages that will be available across the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts in honor of May the 4th.

Disneyland Resort Celebrates Star Wars with Limited Time Experiences

Disneyland Resort in California is sharing some exciting limited-time experiences and character encounters that will be happening in May and June.

Shopping and Merchandise

Video Unboxing: “May the Fourth Be With You” Star Wars Products from Mattel, Hasbro, LEGO, Del Rey, and More

May the 4th be with you! In celebration of this year’s annual Star Wars Day festivities, our friends at Disney Parks Experiences and Products sent us over a box full of exciting Star Wars products from popular licensees like Mattel, Hasbro, Del Rey, LEGO, and more.

Star Wars Day 2022: Style Your Crew with Customizable T-Shirts from shopDisney

In anticipation of this year’s festivities, shopDisney has unveiled new customizable shirts so that fans can commemorate the day in style.

Scentsy Releases New Star Wars and The Mandalorian Products in Time for Star Wars Day 2022

Just in time for Star Wars Day, Scentsy has brought back some products from a galaxy far, far away along with a few new releases. Take a look at what’s new and back in stock for a limited time.

Explore the Galaxy of Merchandise with Star Wars Day Shopping Deals

The Star Wars Day shopping deals are starting to roll in with fantastic offerings spanning the galaxy from some of the biggest Star Wars retailers. From books and clothing, to toys, collectibles, jewelry and more, there is no shortage of special discounts and deals that will appeal to every fan.

I Am One With the Force: Her Universe Debuts New Light Side Fashions for Star Wars Day

For the past several years the Star Wars fan community has embraced the now official Star Wars Day (May the 4th) holiday and it keeps growing in popularity. This year, Her Universe is getting in on the fun with a lovely assortment of apparel inspired by the Light Side of the Force.

CASETiFY to Launch Classic Star Wars Collection, Limited Edition Millennium Falcon Case on May 4th

There are plenty of epic movie sagas, but only one changed pop-culture forever: Star Wars! In honor of the original trilogy, CASETiFY has collaborated with Lucasfilm to bring the iconic galaxy to its modern collection of tech and lifestyle accessories—and naturally, it’s launching on Star Wars Day!

Video and Streaming

"Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett" to Premiere May 4th on Disney+

In the same vein as was done for The Mandalorian, May the 4th (Star Wars Day) will see the release of a new edition of Disney Gallery, focusing on The Book of Boba Fett.

Lucasfilm and Apple To Debut New Film "Behind The Mac: Skywalker Sound" on May 4th

Lucasfilm, Skywalker Sound, and Apple have teamed up to bring Star Wars fans a closer look at the creation of the iconic sounds of the Star Wars films with a new film, debuting on May 4th.

Gaming and Mobile

Star Wars Gaming Deals for May the 4th

StarWars.com has revealed the full list of titles and discounts for May the 4th sales that span everything from classics like Star Wars: Episode I Racer and Jedi Knight II: Outcast to more recent arrivals such as Squadrons and Jedi Fallen Order.

Kahoot! Celebrates May 4th With New "Star Wars" Themed Courses

Kahoot! Is celebrating May 4th by launching a new Star Wars course where fans and users can put their teamwork and collaboration skills to the test!

Two Weeks of Fortnite Star Wars Just in Time for May the 4th

Fortnite is joining in for Star Wars Day, but it will last longer than just one day! Star Wars items from years past will be unvaulted from May 3rd until May 17th and players can use these items in special quests to unlock an Empire Banner.