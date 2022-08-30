“Barley Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for August 30th

Barely Necessities Episode 91 – August 30, 2022Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase. We’ll start off at shopDisney with Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke, Halloween Spirit Jerseys, Betsey Johnson jewelry, and Jasmine inspired styles. Next we look at the Disney x Vans collection at WDW, Mousercise bags from Loungefly, and RockLove’s D23 Expo exclusives. Marvel gives us a Black Panther Funko Pop! and a Ghost Rider action figure from Hasbro. Finally, for Star Wars we discuss the new R2-W50 interactive droid that celebrates Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.
As Seen on Barely Necessities“Oh Boy, Oh Boy, Oh Boy! “A Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Collection is Coming Soon to shopDisney Well my goodness, Dooney & Bourke is back with another Disney collection and this time their sole focus is on Donald Duck. Fans of the classic Disney character—and pal of Mickey Mouse—will love the unique geometric pattern that’s as interesting and unexpected as Donald himself. Halloween 2022: The Spirit Jerseys Start to Materialize on shopDisney I don’t know if you got the memo, but it’s officially time to start planning for a kooky, spooky, and fantastic Halloween! shopDisney has opened their Halloween Shop and as always, they have everything fans need to bring a bit of haunted fun to their wardrobe—including new seasonal Spirit Jerseys. Betsey Johnson Debuts Frightful and Fun Disney Jewelry on shopDisney What happens when you combine Disney characters with Betsey Johnson’s signature flair? You get a frightfully fun assortment of jewelry that’s perfect for year round wear, but especially Halloween. Celebrate 30 Years of “Aladdin” with New Jasmine Merchandise from shopDisney Every Disney Princess deserves a chance in the spotlight and with 2022 marking the 30th anniversary of Aladdin, it makes sense that Disney is focusing their attention on Jasmine. Fans of the raven-haired princess will find a lovely assortment of apparel, accessories and decor on shopDisney, that celebrates her story and legacy. Photos: Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection Hits Magic Kingdom Store Shelves To continue the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, a new collaboration with popular shoe and clothing brand Vans has hit the shelves of the Main Street Cinema at the Magic Kingdom. Exercise Your Fashion Muscles with the Mousercise Collection from Loungefly Stretch your legs, shake out your arms and give your neck a good roll—it’s time to exercise! Disney and Loungefly have teamed up for another fun collection, this time themed to Mousercise. RockLove Reveals Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Jewelry Collections Debuting at D23 It’s almost time for D23 Expo 2022 and while Disney fans are anxiously counting down the days, so too are this year’s exhibitors. RockLove has a new line of Princess jewelry along with Star Wars and Marvel styles that fans will adore; and they’re already giving us a sneak peek at what’s on the way. Black Panther Comic Cover Funko Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order Funko and Marvel make quite the team and their series of oversized Pop! figures inspired by comic covers have proven to be a hit with fans. The latest hero to be featured is Black Panther and it’s available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. Holy Smokes! New Marvel Legends Ghost Rider Action Figure Now Available for Pre-Order The Spirit of Vengeance aka Ghost Rider is here not in the flesh, but as a new Marvel Legends action figure. Pre-orders for the flame headed hero are open now at Entertainment Earth and this collectible is sure to set your Marvel assortment ablaze…but not literally. Explore The Magic of Your Galaxy with New R2-W50 Interactive Droid from shopDisney Disney’s line of Droid Factory collectibles has just added a new interactive astromech pal to the series that’s inspired by the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World. Fans of the R2-W50 droid that debuted in May now have another version to love with this latest release.
Sensational Seven Picks
SleepyMickey Mouse Blue Throw Pillow | shopDisney
HappyMickey Mouse Mailbox and Letters Plush Pet Toy | shopDisney
GrumpySeven Dwarfs ”Working Hard” Mug | shopDisney
DopeyJasmine Planter – Aladdin – Small | shopDisney
SneezyD23 Exclusive March Hare Plush – Alice in Wonderland by Mary Blair – Limited Release | shopDisney
BashfulInside Out Journal | shopDisney
DocHercules VHS Plush – Small – Limited Release | shopDisney
Add to Your Shopping ListDisney and BaubleBar Introduce New Villains Bag Charms Disney and BaubleBar are excited to introduce these brand new Disney Villain bag charms that are perfect for any Villain fan. Ursula, Maleficent, the Evil Queen and Cruella are here to bring a little bad to your day. Vera Wang Tiara Ear Headband Released Today at Walt Disney World With a 600 Dollar Price Tag There is a brand new Minnie ear headband available, but it comes with quite a price tag. Vera Wang designed a tiara headband that has been officially released today. Photos – New Pandora: The World of Avatar Merchandise Flies Into Disney's Animal Kingdom Some new merchandise has hit store shelves at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, featuring Pandora: The World of Avatar. We found these new items at Island Mercantile on Discovery Island. Merchandise Discount Increases for Annual Passholders for a Limited Time at Walt Disney World If you are an annual passholder to Walt Disney World, there are many benefits that come with it. Not only are you able to visit the parks more often, there are some special perks that come along as well. One of those is discounts on merchandise, and this fall, the savings are even better. Janie and Jack Debut Cute Mickey and Minnie Varsity Collection for Kids Fashion Brand Janie and Jack are bringing some mousy fun to their line of children’s apparel and all we can say is “oh boy!” Debuting today is the Disney Mickey Mouse Collection with charming loungewear and varsity styles designed for the youngest Disney fans. Halloween 2022: Adaptive Costumes and Wheelchair Covers on shopDisney The Jasmine Adaptive Costume for kids is now available on shopDisney! This costume features gold and turquoise sequins, and filigree to create a regal look that’s perfect for your princess. Spot On! New Bioworld Amigo Minnie Mouse Backpack Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth Don’t worry fashion lovers, rose gold isn’t going away anytime soon and no one wears the color better than Minnie Mouse. Bioworld has just revealed a new Amigo Backpack available exclusively at Entertainment Earth that’s themed to Mickey’s darling pal Minnie. Marvel Must Haves – “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Episode 2 As long as Marvel keeps making shows and movies, your Marvel wardrobe will keep growing! Check out the newest She-Hulk T-shirt styles from Hot Topic, and BoxLunch. If that’s not enough, there’s a new pair of socks from Rock ‘Em Socks as well as mix and matching earrings emphasizing the new elements of Jen’s life. New Gorr the God Butcher Figure Introduced by Hasbro Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were recently introduced to Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, but the villain has been terrorizing the Marvel Universe in the comics for some time. Hasbro has introduced a new figure based on the comic version of the character. Photos: New Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise Hits Universal Orlando Store Shelves Last week, Universal Orlando announced the full line-up for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. With the event quickly approaching, new merchandise is constantly hitting store shelves around the Resort. Let’s take a look at some of the items available this year.
