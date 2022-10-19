“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for October 18th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 97 – October 18th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

We start off with the Mystery Savings Event at shopDisney, new MagicBand+ styles, Disney Cruise Line ship playset, RSVLTS Jim Henson collection, holiday fun with Pixar, Andy and Sid (Toy Story) action figures, and BOGO Funko. For Marvel we take another look at the Infinity Stone collection which concludes tomorrow with the Soul Stone. Finally, Star Wars gives us a Build-A-Bear Wampa plush…w/detachable arm (!) and kicks off the Bring Home the Galaxy holiday campaign.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Halloween 2022: shopDisney's Mystery Savings Event Offers Up to 40% Off Select Merchandise

Did someone say mystery savings?! Yes we did! shopDisney is embracing all of the magic of fall—and gearing up for Halloween—with what else, a shopping event. Guests can take part in the Mystery Savings Event that features surprise discounts of 20%, 30% or 40% off select merchandise.

"First Visit," DVC MagicBand+ Styles Come to shopDisney

Now that MagicBand+ has debuted at Walt Disney World—and is coming to Disneyland next week—shopDisney continues to roll out new designs inspired by characters and attractions the Haunted Mansion, Hades, and even Princess Tiana.

Bring the Adventure of the Seas Home with shopDisney's Disney Cruise Line Ship Playset

Whether you’ve been on a dozen Disney cruises or are still dreaming about the day you finally get to go, you can bring home a miniature version of the beloved ships thanks to shopDisney. A new playset has dropped anchor at the online retailer with Captain Mickey and friends in tow.

RSVLTS Adds Epic "The Dark Crystal" and (More) "Labyrinth" Styles to the Jim Henson Collection

What’s better than David Bowie as the Goblin King? If you said David Bowie as the Goblin King on a RSVLTS shirt you would be correct! The long loved fantasy adventure Labyrinth is getting some love from RSVLTS with two new styles fans will adore.

Christmas 2022: Four Fan Favorite Films Get a Festive Makeover for the Pixar Holiday Collection

Before long the snow will be falling and bells will jingling but in the meantime it’s time to go shopping! Pixar fans looking for fun ways to incorporate their favorite movies into their home decor will love the holiday arrivals on shopDisney.

New Version of "Toy Story" Andy and Sid Action Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Toy Story fans looking for a way to bring their collection to the next level will want to check out the latest action figure offering from Beast Kingdom. No, it’s not Woody and Buzz who are featured but rather humans Andy and Sid…and their favorite toys too!

Entertainment Earth Hosting Limited Time Buy One Get One 50% Off Sale on In-Stock Funko Items

It’s time to fill your display case with more Funko Pop! figures and Entertainment Earth has dozens of great options to choose from. What’s even better is they’re hosting a Buy One Get One 50% off sale on in-stock Funko collectibles!

The Eye of Agamotto from Marvel's Infinity Stone Collection Comes to shopDisney

You now have more power than you can know with the Nano Gauntlet that features the Soul Stone! The full assortment of Infinity Stones is now available on shopDisney and makes a great addition to any Marvel collection.

Happy Hoth-idays! Wampa Plush with Detachable Arm Lands Build-A-Bear

The Star Wars universe at Build-A-Bear has a brand new member, the monstrous Wampa which hails from the planet Hoth! Fans of the franchise and especially The Empire Strikes Back will love this online exclusive that just made its debut today.

Lucasfilm Launches "Star Wars: Bring Home the Galaxy" Merchandise Campaign for the 2022 Holiday Season

You may recall recent Star Wars product campaigns such as “Bring Home the Bounty” (tied in with The Book of Boba Fett) and “Choose Your Destiny” (tied in with Obi-Wan Kenobi). Well now Lucasfilm is launching this holiday season’s new campaign, branded as “Star Wars: Bring Home the Galaxy.”

Hasbro Kicks Off Week 1 Of "Bring Home The Galaxy" With Retro Series and Black Series Product Reveals

Hasbro is helping kick off the first week of “Bring Home the Galaxy,” with a slew of new action figures inspired by Return of the Jedi along with a Clone Wars era Black Series electronic helmet!

Add to Your Shopping List

"Avatar: The Way of Water" Action Figures Include Characters, Creatures and Machines

At long last, the first Avatar sequel—Avatar: The Way of Water— will make its theatrical debut this December! While fans wait for its arrival, they can start their merchandise collections with a series of new action figures from McFarlane Toys.

Holiday Disney Munchlings Bring Come to shopDisney

What if you could enjoy holiday cupcakes, gingerbread and cookies without ever having to worry about the calories or sugar content? You can with Disney Munchiling! The new line of adorable plush pals that debuted at D23 Expo 2022 has just welcomed three more seasonal goodies that you’ll adore.

shopDisney Offering Walt Disney World Annual Passholders a 25% Discount Through Halloween

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can get a head start on their holiday shopping with a special shopDisney discount from October 20th through 31st, 2022.

Vintage Minnie Mouse Dazzles on New Accessory Collection by kate spade new york

The oh-so-glamorous Minnie Mouse often serves as muse for designers and kate spade new york has found her to be the perfect inspiration for a classy new series of bags and accessories.

We're Going Wild For Dooney & Bourke's "The Jungle Book" Collection!

It’s a jungle out there so why not rock your wild side? Dooney & Bourke has added a new collection of bags to shopDisney that are themed to the animated classic The Jungle Book.

​​Bring the Magic Home with Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty Castle Model Kits from shopDisney

shopDisney is inviting fans to bring the magic—and memories!—of Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Disneyland home with new colorful model kits of the castle icons.

"Frozen 2" Anna Pop! Makes Her Royal Entrance Exclusively at Funko

Funko has debuted their exclusive Anna Pop! that spotlights the innocent, optimistic and hopeful princess who teaches us that true love can in many forms and doesn’t always have to be romantic.

Hasbro Adds New Comics-Accurate War Machine Figure to Marvel Legends Line

Marvel fans who love comic heroes and especially James “Rhodey” Rhodes have a new action figure to add to their collection. The Marvel Legends War Machine collectible from Hasbro showcases the iconic character in his black and blue suit and even features repulsor ray blasts!

New Grogu Tamagotchi Coming Soon

For those who love Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, you can soon bring him home as your very own Tamagotchi! Pre-orders are now open for two versions of the classic Nano Tamagotchi, one that features an image of Grogu on the front, and the other outfitted with a silicone head.

