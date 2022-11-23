“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 22nd

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 102 – November 22nd, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

We’re kicking things off with the Anna and Elsa LE doll set, Black Friday flash sale on shopDisney, Nightmare Before Christmas shirts from RSVLT, the D23 Exclusive Muppets shopping opportunity and Strange World books and toys. Marvel gives us MiLB Hats as part of the “Defenders of the Diamond” campaign and Wakanda Forever Funko Soda figures. We wrap up with Star Wars and Gifts Under $50, Leia and Kylo Ren Lightsaber hilts, and week 6 of Bring Home the Galaxy!

Limited Edition Anna and Elsa Doll Set by Brittney Lee Arrives on shopDisney

Disney collectors have a new high end doll set to bring to their display cases as shopDisney introduces a limited edition Frozen Anna and Elsa designed by artist Brittney Lee.

Black Friday Flash Sale at shopDisney: Save 40% On Home Essentials and More

Monday and Tuesday (November 21-22) guests can save 40% on select home essentials —coffee mugs, decor, pins, figurines, cozy throws and more—as part of shopDisney’s Black Friday Flash Sale.

Christmas 2022: Sandy Claws Stars on New "Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection from RSVLTS

What’s this? A third Nightmare Before Christmas collection from RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)?! Indeed it’s true. The pop culture fashion brand is once again shining a spotlight on Jack Skellington and crew this time with an emphasis on Christmas and Sandy Claws!

"The Muppet Christmas Carol" 30th Anniversary Collection Releasing Tuesday for D23 Gold Members

Through Mickey’s of Glendale, the Walt Disney Imagineering campus store, D23 Gold Members will be able to get their hands on a fun new collection celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Explore The Mystery of Disney's "Strange World" With New Toys, Books and Apparel

In less than a week, Disney’s newest animated feature Strange World will hit theaters, inviting families to join in on an epic adventure. But before we get to the film stuff, we’ve got to go shopping and browse the latest toys and apparel inspired by the new story!

Minor League Baseball Mascots Get Marvel Upgrade on "Defenders of the Diamond" Hats from New Era

Marvel and MiLB are celebrating the “Defenders of the Diamond” with a new look for team mascots that will be featured on special merchandise The first first launch comes in the form of baseball caps (naturally) from New Era.

​​Kick Back and Enjoy Your Marvel Collection with new "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Funko Soda Figures

With the winter holidays just around the corner now is the perfect time to start shopping and Funko has some delightful Marvel options hailing directly from Wakanda.

Christmas 2022: Star Wars Gifts and Stocking Stuffers For Under $50

It’s the season of presents and magical winter surprises, but sometimes your gift list is bigger than your budget. Fortunately this Christmas you can share plenty of Star Wars gifts all priced under $50

Leia and Kylo Ren Lightsabers, Star Wars Medals Come to shopDisney

One of the newer shipments from Galaxy’s Edge has made its way online and bears two lightsaber hilts from Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities: Leia Organa and Kylo Ren.

Bring Home the Galaxy Week 6 Round Up – Pet Toys, Jewelry, Gaming

Welcome to the sixth week of Bring Home the Galaxy! Today StarWars.com showcases a new Funko Pop! that reimagine the classic poster art for Star Wars: A New Hope. There are also pet toys, stylish rings and much more.

Wishes Come True with "Aladdin" 30th Anniversary Collection from Dooney & Bourke

Disney’s Aladdin is celebrating a milestone anniversary in 2022 and Dooney & Bourke is here to join the festivities. The company has introduced two Jasmine themed bags to their Disney collection that will make you feel like a princess!.

Goofy 90th Anniversary Collection Now Available on shopDisney

Four years ago, Disney fans came together to celebrate the 90th anniversary of icons Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Well in 2022, another of the duo’s friends has reached the same milestone: Goofy! shopDisney is honoring the lanky fellow with a collection of apparel for adults.

Steep Yourself in Disney Magic with Special "Disenchanted" Tea from Harney & Sons

Harney & Sons has turned their attention to Disney+ and the new original film Disenchanted to create a flavorful blend that’s simply magical.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Merchandise Mania! Celebrating 94 Year of Disney's Best Couple

Happy 94th Birthday Mickey and Minnie Mouse! The global icons might be in their 90s but they’re as young and fashionable as ever, so we thought we’d take this opportunity to showcase some of the merchandise we love.

Christmas 2022: 12 Popular Toys You Can Donate to Toys for Tots Through shopDisney

Disney fans across the country can give the gift of magic this year to a child who could truly benefit from some extra joy. In fact, guests don’t even have to leave home to share their donation, they just need to visit shopDisney!

Lids x Marvel Launch New Collaboration Featuring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and Other Marvel Franchises

Global sports retailer Lids has teamed up with Marvel for an exciting new collaboration inspired by fan favorite superheroes such as the The Avengers, Spider-Man and even Black Panther!

Book Reviews: "Bibbidi Bobbidi Academy" Series Inspires and Teaches Young Readers

Bibbidi Bobbidi Academy is an effervescent and exciting new illustrated series geared toward readers aged 5 to 8 years (or Kindergarten to grade 3), this all-new chapter book series teaches young readers the secrets to becoming a Disney fairy godmother and wielding creative and useful magic through fun-loving characters.

Book Review – "The Art of Star Wars: Visions" Collects Designs and Drawings from Lucasfilm's Anime Series

In the fall of last year, Lucasfilm released the first season of its highly acclaimed anime series Star Wars: Visions, and now Dark Horse Comics has released The Art of Star Wars: Visions, collecting the design sketches, paintings, and drawings that were used to create the memorable series during the development and production processes.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Now Available on shopDisney

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber is back in stock on shopDisney…with a price increase in line with changes at the parks. Fans can secure their very own collectible for $249.99.

It's No Mind Trick! Star Wars Yoda Snowman Funko Pop! Has Surfaced on eBay

Funko is putting a fun twist on winter creations known as snowmen as they imagine how Star Wars characters would look with a chilly weather makeover. Their latest addition, Yoda, is now available on eBay.

Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals On Collectibles, Apparel, Toys and More

Happy Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Star Wars fans! As the holiday shopping season heats up, dozens of brands are launching sales on their most popular Star Wars gifts so that you can make this year’s presents the most galactic ever!

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!