The Wonderful Guide to the Wonderful References of Disneyland’s “Wondrous Journeys”

When Disneyland announced that they would be launching a new nighttime spectacular celebrating 100 years of the company that would reference each of the 62 Walt Disney Animation Studios titles, I thought – “Challenge Accepted.” I knew finding each reference would be a daunting task, then they threw me and all the other fans out there a curveball. Oh, by the way, not every reference will appear in every viewing zone. If you want to catch everything, you have to see it AT LEAST four times, from either Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Rivers of America, the “it’s a small world” promenade, or Main Street U.S.A. THEN, when I was physically in the park, on Main Street U.S.A, I realized, wait— there’s four blocks here, each showing something similar, but also different.
Well, collected here is my growing checklist in a living document that will change as I notice more and more details hidden throughout the new nighttime spectacular, so as long as this blurb is still here on the page, it’s not done yet and be sure to keep checking back.
Now, as there is no officially released soundtrack, I have divided up the show into sections based on the clear segments of the show, then listed the film title, what is seen in the projections, followed by what location that particular reference can be seen. In terms of Main Street U.S.A., I have also added which block you can find it on.
Example:
The Great Mouse Detective – Ratigan’s Airship – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle
At the bottom of the page, you’ll also find a list of references by song or quote serving as a guide to the soundtrack of Wondrous Journeys. Beyond the soundtrack, I will also add the list by film, so you can identify a particular reference for your favorite movie. I have even included our video featuring all four main angles of the show so you can dive in for yourself if you’d like a quick glance.
Guide by Show Segment
Opening/It’s Wondrous
In Sketch Form
- Pinocchio – Pinocchio and Geppetto – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE,
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – Snow White – Small World Facade
- Lady and the Tramp – Lady and Tramp – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE
- Encanto Mirabel – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE, Rivers of America
- The Princess and the Frog – Tiana – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE
- Bambi – Bambi – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE, Rivers of America
- Peter Pan – Peter Pan – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE
- Tarzan – Tarzan – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE
Full Color / Butterflies
- Fantasia – Yensid – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NW, Rivers of America
- 101 Dalmatians – Puppies Running – Main Street USA NE, Main Street USA NW
- Pocahontas – Pocahontas – Small World Facade
- Tarzan – Baby Tarzan – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NW, Rivers of America
- Fantasia 2000 – Sprite – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh – Winnie the Pooh – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE, Rivers of America
- The Fox and the Hound – Big Mama – Small World Facade
- Fantasia – Sorcerer Mickey – Small World Facade, Rivers of America
- Aladdin – Aladdin and Jasmine – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE, Rivers of America
- The Little Mermaid – Ariel – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE
- Frozen – Elsa – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – Snow White – Small World Facade
- Cinderella – Cinderella – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE
Wishing
- Fantasia – Orchestra Silhouettes – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – Snow White – All Areas
- Sleeping Beauty – Aurora and Friends – All Areas
- Pinocchio – Gepetto and Figaro – Main Street USA NE, Sleeping Beauty Castle. Rivers of America
- Pinocchio – Blue Fairy Flying – Sleeping Beauty Castle, Main Street USA
- Pinocchio – Blue Fairy – Rivers of America
- The Princess and the Frog – Tiana – Rivers of America,
- Lilo & Stitch – Lilo – Main Street USA NE
- Tangled – Young Rapunzel – Main Street USA NE, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Chicken Little – Chicken Little – Main Street USA NE, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Aladdin – Agrabah Palace – Main Street USA NE
The Quartet
- Hercules – Hercules – All Areas
- Beauty and the Beast – Belle – All Areas
- Moana – Moana – All Areas
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame – Quasimodo – All Areas
Almost There
- The Princess and the Frog – Tiana and Friends – All Areas
- Pocahontas – Pocahontas and Friends – All Areas
- The Lion King – Simba and Friends – All Areas
- Alice in Wonderland – Wonderland – All Areas
- The Aristocats – Walking – Small World Facade
- The Black Cauldron – Walking – Small World Facade
- Oliver and Company – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NE,
- Brother Bear – Small World Facade
Ready To Fly
- Peter Pan – Peter, Wendy, John, Micheal – All Areas
- Peter Pan – Captain Hook’s Ship – Sleeping Beauty Castle, Rivers of America
- The Great Mouse Detective – Ratigan's Airship – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Strange World – The Venture – Small World Facade
- Raya and the Last Dragon – Sisu and Family – Rivers of America, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Raya and the Last Dragon – Sisu – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle, Main Street USA
- Encanto – Luisa, Mirabel, Donkeys, – All Areas
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad – Mr. Toad’s Biplane – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Saludos Amigos – Pedro the Airplane – Small World Facade
- Atlantis: the Lost Empire – The Ulysses – Main Street USA NW
- Fantasia 2000 – Whales (Pines of Rome) – Rivers of America
- Robin Hood – Sir Hiss in Balloon – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade
- Hercules – Baby Pegasus – Small World Facade
- Tarzan – Tarzan and Jane – Main Street USA NE, Sleeping Beauty Castle, Small World Facade
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh – Pooh with Balloon
- Lilo and Stitch – Stitch’s Escape Ship – Small World Facade, Rivers of America, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Treasure Planet – RLS Legacy – Small World Facade
- The Three Caballeros – Donald, Jose, Panchito on a Serape – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Meet The Robinsons – Time Machine – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NW, Rivers of America
- Aladdin – Aladdin, Jasmine, Carpet – Sleeping Beauty Castle, Small World Facade
- Tangled – Rapunzel – All Areas
- Frozen 2 – Gale, Anna, Elsa – All Areas
- The Rescuers Down Under – Marahaute – All Areas
- The Rescuers – Orville, Bernard, Bianca – Small World Facade
- The Lion King – Zazu and Assorted Birds – Small World Facade
- Fantasia – Stars swirling (The Sorcerer’s Apprentice) – All Areas
- Treasure Planet – Jim Hawkins, John Silver, Opening Portal – All Areas
Immortals
- Big Hero 6 – San Fransokyo – All Areas
- Big Hero 6 – Baymax Flying – Sleeping Beauty Castle, Main Street USA
- Big Hero 6 – Baymax and Hiro – Rivers of America, Small World Facade
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire – Milo on Atlantis Machine – All Areas
- Wreck-It Ralph – Sgt. Calhoun – All Areas
- Raya and the Last Dragon – Raya – All Areas
- Mulan – Mulan Training – Rivers of America, Small World Facade
- Encanto – Luisa – Small World Facade
- Wreck-It Ralph – Vanellope Driving – Small World Facade
- Aladdin – One Jump – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Raya and the Last Dragon – Raya and Namaari – Small World Facade
- Hercules – Hercules, Pegasus Training – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Big Hero 6 – Big Hero 6 – All Areas
- Hercules – Hercules – Small World Facade, Main Street USA
- Moana – Moana – Small World Facade, Main Street USA
- Mulan – Fighting – All Areas
- Raya and the Last Dragon – Raya vs. Namari – All Areas
- Robin Hood – Fighting – Small World Facade, Main Street USA, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Aladdin – Aladdin – Small World Facade, Main Street USA, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- The Rescuers Down Under – Cody Falling – Main Street USA NW, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Frozen 2 – Elsa Running – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Zootopia – Judy Hopps Training – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Beauty and the Beast – Beast in the Shadows – All Areas
- The Old Mill – The Old Mill – All Areas
- Encanto – Mirabel – All Areas
- Big Hero 6 – Baymax Drifting – All Areas
Giving Up
- Zootopia – Judy Hopps – All Areas
- Mulan – Mulan – Main Street USA NW
- Frozen – Anna – Main Street USA,
- Cinderella – Cinderella – Main Street USA NW, Small World Facade
- The Lion King – Simba Reflects – All Areas
- Bambi – Bambi reflects – Main Street USA NW
- Pocahontas – Pocahontas – Main Street USA
- Tarzan – Young Tarzan Splashes – Main Street USA NW, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Moana – Rejecting the Heart – All Areas
- Moana – Grandma Returns – All Areas
Family/Dos Origuitas
- Mulan – Mulan and Mushu – All Areas
- Frozen 2 – Anna and Elsa – All Areas
- Encanto – Mirabel and Abuela – All Areas
- Encanto – Family – All Areas
- Frozen – Family in Encanto Style – Main Street USA NE, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Aladdin – Family in Encanto Style – All Areas
- The Princess and the Frog – Family in Encanto Style – Small World Facade
- Moana – Family in Encanto Style – Main Street NW, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- The Lion King – Family in Encanto Style – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Beauty and the Beast – Family in Encanto Style – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- The Little Mermaid – Family in Encanto Style – Small World Facade
- The Jungle Book – Family in Encanto Style – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Sleeping Beauty – Family in Encanto Style – Rivers of America, Sleeping Beauty Castle
A Wondrous Finale
- The Little Mermaid – Ariel – All Areas
- Tangled – Rapunzel Gazing – All Areas
- Aladdin – Aladdin – All Areas
- Dumbo – Dumbo – All Areas
- Frozen – Olaf – All Areas
- The Sword in the Stone – Arthur Pulling Sword – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade
- Encanto – Antonio – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade
- Zootopia – Judy Hopps – Main Street USA NE, Small World
- Tarzan – Tarzan and Jane – Main Street USA NE
- Raya and the Last Dragon – Raya, Ongi – Main Street USA NE, Small World
- The Black Cauldron – Taran – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade
- Fantasia – Sorcerer Mickey – All Areas
- Treasure Planet – Jim Hawkins – All Areas
- Peter Pan – Flying – All Areas
- Beauty and the Beast – Belle and the Beast – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade
- Cinderella – Fairy Godmother – Main Street USA NE
- Cinderella – Fairy Godmother and Pumpkin Coach – Small World Facade
- Pocahontas – Tribal Gathering – Main Street USA NE, Small World
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire – Kida in the Chamber – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade
- Fantasia – The Nutcracker Suite – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade
- The Rescuers Down Under – Cody on Marahaute – Small World Facade, Main Street USA
- Bambi – Bambi – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade
- Brother Bear – Kenai (Human) – Main Street USA NE, Rivers of America, Small World Facade
- Moana – Moana – All Areas
- The Lion King – Mufasa in the Clouds – Small World Facade
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh – Pooh – All Areas
- Fantasia 2000 – Sprite – All Areas
- Strange World – Family – Small World Facade, Main Street USA NW
- Home on the Range – Mrs. Calloway, Maggie, Grace – Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle, Main Street USA NW
- The Emperor’s New Groove – Kuzco & Pacha – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Meet The Robinsons – Lewis and Family – Main Street USA, Small World Facade
- Pinocchio – Pinocchio and Gepetto – Small World Facade
- The Princess and the Frog – Tiana and Family – All Areas
- Big Hero 6 – Hiro and Baymax – All Areas
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – Snow White and her Prince – All Areas
- The Jungle Book – Mowgli and Baloo – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Bolt – Bolt – Sleeping Beauty Castle, Small World Facade
- Dinosaur – Baby Aladar – Main Street NE, Small World Facade
- 101 Dalmatians – Roger and Pongo – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Ralph Breaks the Internet – Ralph and Vanellope – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade
- Hercules – Hercules and Meg – Main Street USA NE, Small World Facade, Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Winnie The Pooh – Pooh in Bee Outfit – Small World Facade
- The Aristocats – Dancing – Small World Facade
Guide by Soundtrack
- Dinosaur quote: “Some things start out big, some things start out small, but the smallest thing can have the biggest changes of all.”
- Pinocchio song: “When You Wish Upon A Star”
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs song: “I’m Wishing”
- Sleeping Beauty Song: “I Wonder”
- Sleeping Beauty Quote: “They say if you dream a thing more than once, it’s sure to come true”
- Hercules song: “Go the Distance”
- Hercules quote: “Haven’t you ever had a dream, something you wanted so bad you’d do anything?”
- Beauty and the Beast song: “Belle (reprise)”
- Moana Song: “How Far I’ll Go”
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame song: “Out There”
- The Princess and the Frog quote: “Remember, that old star can only take you part of the way. You got to help him with some hard work of your own.”
- The Princess and the Frog song: “Almost There”
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame quote: “Will today be the day? Are you ready to fly? Good day to try!”
- Peter Pan song intro: “Second Star to the Right”
- Frozen Song: “For the First Time in Forever”
- Treasure Planet quote: “You got the makings of greatness in you, but you gotta take the helm and chart your own course! Stick to it! No matter the squalls!”
- Big Hero 6 song: Immortals
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire quote: “Okay here's the plan: we’re gonna come in low and fast and take ‘em by surprise!”
- Wreck-It-Ralph quote: “It’s make your mamas proud time.”
- Raya and the Last Dragon quote: “Note to self….don’t die.”
- Encanto quote “I will never be good enough”
- Zootopia quote “I came here to make the world a better place, but I think I broke it.”
- The Lion King score: “King of Pride Rock”
- Moana Quote: “I’m not the right person, you have to choose someone else. Choose someone else! Please!”
- Moana Song: “I am Moana (Song of the Ancestors)”
- Encanto song – “Dos Origuitas”
- Mulan quote: We started this thing together, and that’s how we’ll finish it.
- Frozen 2 quote: “I believe in you, more than anyone or anything.”
- Encanto quote: Nothing can ever be broken that we can’t fix together
- The Little Mermaid quote: “Have you ever seen anything so wonderful in your entire life?”
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Quote: “Oh no please, can’t we go back to page one and do it all over again?”