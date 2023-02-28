“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for February 28th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 116 – February 28th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we look at the Little Mermaid Spotlight Collection, Alice in Wonderland CASETiFY, Orange Bird Collection, and WALL•E gardening fear. For Disney100 we have a Vera Bradley Collection, Mickey Mouse Club Corkcicle, and Rock ‘Em Socks. Marvel delivers an Iron Man x RSVLTS collection and Across the Spider-Verse Funko exclusives. We wrap up with Star Wars and the Logitech G Mando Headset, RockLove’s Tatooine Collection and the first week of Mando Mania!

Dive in to Springtime with "The Little Mermaid" Spotlight Collection from shopDisney

Splash into Ariel’s world with The Little Mermaid Spotlight Collection that focuses on apparel, thingamabobs and accessories for adults and kids all showcasing the independent dreamer.

Don't Be Late! CASETiFY Launching New "Alice in Wonderland" Collection on February 28th

Get ready to take a trip down the rabbit hole and discover a new series of Alice in Wonderland themed accessories from CASETiFY. Give your phone and digital essentials a touch of Disney magic with these darling designs that combine favorite movie moments with practical tech.

Squeeze Me! An Orange Bird Collection is Coming to shopDisney on March 3rd

Springtime is on the way and who better to celebrate the season with than Orange Bird? shopDisney has teased that a new collection featuring the character will be launching online next week and the news has us in a tizzy!

Sprout Some Good Fun with "WALL•E" Themed Gardening Gear from shopDisney

Whether you already have a green thumb or are experimenting with gardening for the first time, WALL•E and his friends are here to bring their personal charm to you planting adventure.

Disney100: Vera Bradley Fairytale Collection Coming to shopDisney March 1st

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! Several popular brands are introducing new collections inspired by the characters and stories that have charmed us for years, including Vera Bradley.

Disney100: Toast a Century of Magic with Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Club Designs from Corkcicle

Corkcicle is looking back to the original Mickey Mouse Club for their latest Disney collection that spotlights the “leader of the band” and the show’s iconic logo. Two new designs on two container styles bring the retro look of the MMC to Corkcicle’s sleek canteen and stemless tumblers that are great for everyday use.

Disney100: Rock 'Em Socks Adds Steamboat Willie to Their D100 Collection

If you want to bring some fun to your footwear and have a major distaste for boring socks, Rock ’Em Socks is here to save the day. As a leader in unique and trendy socks, they’re the perfect partners for a Disney100 series.

Iron Man x RSVLTS Collection Bring Heroic Looks to Your Wardrobe

“Have you never seen an Iron Man before?!” Yes, Mr. Stark we have, and we think he’s pretty great! Apparently so does RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) as they’ve chosen the “genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist” as the focus of their next Marvel collection.

Walmart Exclusive "Across the Spider-Verse" Scarlet Spider Funko Pop!

If you’re a Funko and Marvel fan, this week has already gotten off to a great start as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise bursts onto the scene! Among the new offerings is a Scarlet Spider Pop! that’s exclusive to Walmart.

Master the Galaxy With New Logitech G A30 Wireless Gaming Headset "The Mandalorian" Edition

Star Wars fans can take their gaming experience to the next level with Logitech G and their latest gaming headset inspired by the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Star Wars x RockLove to Debuts Tatooine Inspired Collection

RockLove is heading to the twin sun planet of Tatooine with a jewelry assortment that traders, smugglers, and even moisture farmers would love, even if they don’t love encountering the featured creatures!

"Mando Mania" Kicks Off With Gaming Headphones, an Emoji Blitz Event and More

Din Djarin and his adorable charge Grogu are back for another round of adventures as Disney+’s The Mandalorian returns for season 3 this spring. Naturally, Disney and Lucasfilm are celebrating with a new merchandise campaign they’re calling “Mando Mania” that will give fans access to new collectibles, attire, and books inspired by the hit series.

Hop to It! Dooney & Bourke Introduces the Disney Rabbits Collection

While Lunar New Year kicked off a while ago, the entirety of 2023 is still dedicated to the Year of the Rabbit and Dooney & Bourke are celebrating with a new Disney collection. If you love Disney rabbits, you’re going to want to bounce over to shopDisney to check the latest 3-piece assortment themed to these speedy creatures.

Photos: Have "Snow Much Fun" with New Blizzard Beach Merchandise

On a recent visit to Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park, we noticed some new merchandise available at the Beach Haus, the park’s main gift shop.

Transform into Guardians with New Disney Mirrorverse Pins Available at Walt Disney World

New pins inspired by the team-based Action Role-Playing Game, Disney Mirrorverse, are now available at Walt Disney World. Classic Disney characters are transformed into Guardians who stand ready to defend against the Fractured, a malevolent threat seeking to overrun the Mirrorverse.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday: shopDisney Shines a Spotlight on "The Little Mermaid"

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the ninth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and shines a spotlight on the beloved animated classic, The Little Mermaid.

Disney100: Funko Exclusive Black Panther (Facet) Pop!

Not only is T’Challa the King of Wakanda, but the ruler also serves his people (and the world) as the superhero known as Black Panther. Funko is celebrating the character and his epic stories with a Pop! worthy of the royal treatment.

Pre-Orders Open for Entertainment Earth Exclusive "Avengers: Endgame" Captain America Funko Soda

We might be a couple of years out from Avengers: Endgame but that doesn’t mean we want to stop collecting cool merchandise! Entertainment Earth has just unveiled their exclusive Captain America Funko Soda that showcases the Super Soldier ready for battle.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Wave III Vehicles Launching May 2023

Star Wars Day (aka May the 4th) might be a few months away, but that doesn’t mean we can get excited for the fan created holiday now! Jazwares has previewed the upcoming Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Wave III which is set to launch this spring.

Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy Collection Coming to shopDisney March 6th

Whether it’s well before or long after the Battle of Yavin, Star Wars fans have enjoyed following the stories of characters who’ve heroically defended the galaxy…or their own interests. Among these great figures of cosmic entertainment are beloved female characters, and shopDisney is honoring them all with a new collection.

Bo Katan Kryze Special Edition Doll Coming to shopDisney March 6th

It’s been a while since shopDisney has given us a Special Edition Star Wars Doll, but that will change in March with the introduction of Bo Katan Kryze! The skilled Mandalorian fighter gets her chance to —in full armor—as she joins this fan favorite collection.

Amazon Exclusive NED-B & Purge Trooper Carbonized 2-Pack Joins Star Wars The Black Series Figure Line

If you love spending time in the Star Wars universe, why not bring that universe to you through awesome collectibles from Hasbro! The brand’s popular Star Wars The Black Series line has added new carbonized versions of NED-B and a Purge Trooper as part of a stunning 2-pack available exclusively at Amazon.

