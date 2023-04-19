“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for March 28th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 120 – March 28th, 2023

Join Bekah and Rebekah as they take a look at the latest and greatest Disney merchandise to hit the shelves of stores everywhere, including the Disney parks and the many online retailers out there! Today, they'll take a look at so many things, including new pins that celebrate awkward moments with the characters!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Celebrate Mom this Spring with shopDisney's Mother's Day Gift Guide

Spring is here and that means it’ll soon be time to celebrate Mom for the wonderful woman that she is. While there are many ways to show your appreciation, if she’s a Disney fan, you can treat her to some beautiful and thoughtful gifts from shopDisney!

Stock Up and Save with the Buy 3 Get 1 Free Funko Sale at Entertainment Earth

Looking for some cool gifts to share with friends? Why not check out the Funko selection at Entertainment Earth! For a limited time, the company is hosting a Buy 3, Get 1 Free sale on in-stock Funko Pop!, games and collectibles.

Simba and Friends are "Standing in the Spotlight" on "The Lion King" Collection from CASETiFY

Hakuna Matata friends! Whether you’re venturing through an exciting Disney vacation experience or just laying low at home, you can keep your smart devices safe and stylish with CASETiFY’s latest Disney collab themed to The Lion King!

Embrace the Uncanny with the Marvel x RSVLTS X-Men Collection

Marvel fans, rejoice because the X-Men are finally getting some love from the folks over at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! Our favorite Americana fashion brand is turning their attention to the uniquely powered individuals known as the X-Men with an awesome five shirt drop that you won’t want to miss.

BOOM! SNIKT! ARGHHH! More Marvel x RSVLTS Shirts Drop Today

This is a big week at RSVLTS for Marvel fans. First five, yes five, X-Men inspired shirts (and some shorts) dropped on Tuesday; today we have three designs in the Little Things collection and there’s something on the horizon for tomorrow….

Swing Into Action with Miles Morales Gamerverse Figure Inspired by "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" Video Game

There’s no match to the pulse pounding thrill of being Spider-Man and Sony’s PlayStation puts that power in the hands of fans with their exciting video games. Now Hasbro is coming along for the ride with a Miles Morales figure that’s as awesome as you’d imagine.

Unboxing – Hasbro's "Mando Mania" Collection of "The Mandalorian" Star Wars Toys, Bo-Katan Helmet, and Darksaber

Mike unboxes and reviews that an enormous box of “Mando Mania” toys and products from the popular toy company Hasbro’s The Mandalorian collection.

Deluxe Remote Control BD Unit from "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" Now Available on shopDisney

Star Wars fans can bring the excitement of the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game to their home with a new remote control BD Unit that just arrived on shopDisney.

Celebrate All of "Indiana Jones" with New Worlds of Adventure Toys and Retro Collection Action Figures

This summer fans will once again get to experience the exciting life and times of Dr. Indiana Jones through a brand new film that promises lots of action and suspense. But you don’t have to remain in suspense about the merchandise opportunities, as new Hasbro toys and figures have just opened for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Awkward Movie Moments, Disney100, Marvel Pin of the Month

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirteenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and includes some fun awkward moments, Disney100 designs, plus a new Marvel Pin of the Month!

Miles Morales "Across the Spider-Verse" Loungefly Lands at Entertainment Earth

Suit up friends and prepare to enter the Spider-Verse with Loungefly and Entertainment Earth. The companies have combined their powers to bring us an exclusive mini backpack that you’ll want to carry all across the multiverse!

Disney’s Raya and Star Wars’ Darth Maul Get the Funko Soda Treatment

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Disney and Star Wars fans are in for a treat as the latest Soda figures to pop up at Entertainment Earth feature Raya and Darth Maul

"The Book of Boba Fett" Pyke Soldier, Tusken Raiders Figures and Yoda Lightsaber Forge Toy Coming Soon from Hasbro

Once again, Hasbro is shining the spotlight on the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett with figures for the Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Lightsaber Forge.

"Mando Mania" Week Five Brings New Action Figures, Grogu Collectibles and At Home Fun

Mando Mania Week Five, gives us plenty of Grogu including an Easter plush and a porcelain sculpture! A Pike syndicate figure joins The Black Series and Star Wars also delivers some for the home.

UNIQLO Announces Winners of the UTGP 2023 MAGIC FOR ALL UT T-Shirt Design Competition

UNIQLO announced the launch of their new UTGP:2023 MAGIC FOR ALL UT collection. This features the winning designs from the UT Grand Prix 2023 T-shirt design competition. With over 10,000 entries, only 13 were selected in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary.

Photos: New Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise Now Available in Universal Studios Florida

It may only be March but Universal Orlando Resort is already gearing up for Halloween Horror Nights. With dates for this year’s event being announced just a few days ago and tickets now on sale, some merchandise for HHN is also now available in Universal Studios Florida.

