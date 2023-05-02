“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for May 2nd

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 123 – May 2nd, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

We kick things off with Mickey & Co. x Outdoor Voices collection, Muppets Mayhem Merch, and BOGO 50% off Funko at Entertainment Earth. For Disney100 we check out Celebratory Savings at shopDisney followed by spotlighting the latest Funko Pop! including Walt Disney and Hannah Montana. Next we take a look at the Marvel Legends Joe Fixit figure, then dive into everything Star Wars. Commemorate May the 4th with Return of the Jedi collections, a sale at Sobel Westex, new styles from RockLove and the Star Wars: Ahsoka collection.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Mickey Mouse & Co. x Outdoor Voices Collection at shopDisney

The athleisure wear trend is definitely in and this spring and summer Disney fans can add some colorful fun to their wardrobe with a new Mickey-inspired collection by Outdoor Voices.

D23 Exclusive “The Muppets Mayhem” Merchandise Available Next Month

Get ready to rock out to the far-out new Disney+ series The Muppets Mayhem with this D23 Member exclusive collection of groove-tastic merchandise, made just for the ultimate Muppet fan by Mickey’s of Glendale the Walt Disney Imagineering campus store!

Funko Sale! Buy One, Get One 50% Off In-Stock Pop!, Games, Plush and More at Entertainment Earth

It’s time to fill your display case with more Funko Pop! figures and Entertainment Earth has dozens of great options to choose from. What’s even better is they’re hosting a Buy One Get One 50% off sale on in-stock Funko collectibles!

shopDisney Celebratory Savings: Save 25% On Disney100 Eras Collections

Need a midweek boost? How about a sale on the highly sought after Disney100 Collections! shopDisney has announced they’ll be hosting Celebratory Savings on select D100 items with new deals and savings presented each week! Today, guests can Save 20% on Disney100 Eras collections.

Entertainment Earth Spotlight: D100 Walt Disney w/ Dumbo Plush Funko Pop!

We kick off this round of Entertainment Earth Spotlights with the Disney100 Walt Disney with Dumbo and Timothy Plush Funko Pop! This design features Mr. Disney himself and some toy versions of the characters from Dumbo.

Entertainment Earth Spotlight: "The Sword in the Stone" Madman Mim Funko Pop!

“Zim zabarim bim!” Sword in the Stone fans rejoice, because Funko has cast a spell on their Pop! line with a Madam Mim figure that’s not as hideous as she could be, but still reminds us why we should be wary!

Disney100: Walt Disney, Hannah Montana and More Funko Pop! Collectibles Arrive at Entertainment Earth

How wonderful is the Disney100 celebration?! If you’ve been following Laughing Place for a while, then you know this milestone event has been a total blast. One of our favorite elements are the exciting merchandise collections that have already launched, and Funko is back with more Disney100 designs you’ll be anxious to secure for yourself.

Marvel Legends Joe Fixit Figure Coming Exclusively to Walmart in Summer 2023

Hasbro is turning to The Incredible Hulk comics for the next addition to the Marvel Legends line of action figures and this time their inspiration comes from Joe Fixit. This alter ego of Hulk might not be someone you want to mess with, but he will look awesome among your Marvel collectibles.

"Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" 40th Anniversary Collection on shopDisney

Throughout 2023, Lucasfilm, Disney, and Star Wars fans across the galaxy are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi (May 25, 1983) with events, screenings, and yes merchandise. This Star Wars Day aka May the 4th, shopDisney will deliver an anniversary collection that pays homage to the beloved film.

Feel the Force with New Star Wars "Return of the Jedi" Collection from Kith

One of the best parts of Star Wars Day is the introduction of merchandise collections featuring characters from the beloved Star Wars universe. This year, Kith is bringing the galaxy far, far away to their line of apparel with new styles for adults, kids and the home.

Millennium Falcon, X-Wing Necklaces Join RockLove x Star Wars Collection on Star Wars Day

Star Wars fans around the world are gearing up for another exciting Star Wars Day (May 4th), and of course that means new products and collectibles are on the way. This year RockLove Jewelry is introducing two Star Wars necklaces inspired by the Millennium Falcon ($125) and an X-Wing ($145), some of the galaxy’s most iconic transports!

Save Up to 50% on the Star Wars Home Collection by Sobel Westex Throughout May 2023

The Star Wars Day sales are rolling in and this week several retailers are celebrating the fan created holiday by offering discounts on their themed merchandise and collectibles. Sobel Westex is getting in on the fun by hosting a sale on their Star Wars Home collection with savings up to 50% off!

Heroes & Villains Channels the Force for New "Star Wars: Ahsoka" Collection

This August, the live-action Star Wars series Ahsoka is coming to Disney+ and while fans have a bit longer to wait, it’s prime time to introduce merchandise! One of the first Ahsoka-inspired apparel collections to debut hails from Heroes & Villains and features a gorgeous ombre color scheme in shades of blue and white that represent the markings on her iconic montrals.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusive, National Geographic Logo, "Tangled" Supporting Cast

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins. Our favorite retailer is bringing fans a new selection of styles with a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 exclusive, a Tangled design and pins celebrating food.

Disney Parks Blog Spotlights "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" Merchandise Collections

What could be better than saving the galaxy two times? Maybe saving it three times?! This spring, the Guardians of the Galaxy are back for one final (?) adventure and you’re invited to join them! In anticipation of the upcoming film, the Disney Parks Blog has rounded up some of the best merchandise collections available to fans featuring this ragtag team of heroes.

Ariel and Friends Deluxe Funko Pop! and More "The Little Mermaid" Collectibles Now Available

Flip your fins mermaid fans and make room on your display shelf for new Funko Pop! figures. Ariel, Eric, Ursula and Triton from the live-action The Little Mermaid have just arrived on Entertainment Earth and are sure to be the coveted treasures you’re looking for.

LEGO X-Wing Starfighter Ultimate Collector Series Set Coming to shopDisney on May 4th

Can you feel it? Star Wars Day is almost here! As fans around the world gather in person and virtually to celebrate May the 4th, LEGO will make this day even better as the X-Wing Starfighter – Star Wars – Ultimate Collector Series comes to shopDisney.

Limited Edition Cal Kestis Lightsaber Coming to shopDisney, Disney Parks on Star Wars Day

The calendar is closing in on Star Wars Day 2023 and while fans are excited for digital and in-person events and experiences, it’s the merchandise reveals that are out of this world! Lightsaber collectors will have another exquisite piece to add to their display case as the limited edition hilt inspired by Cal Kestis’ weapon makes its debut on May the 4th.

Bring Batuu to You With Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series Dok-Ondar Figure

Happy (almost) Star Wars Day folks! As fans around the world gather in person and virtually to celebrate May the 4th, Hasbro is helping to make this day even better with the release of new action figures including Dok-Ondar! That’s right, the famed treasure collector who runs a successful “Den of Antiquities” on Batuu is now joining the Black Series and we can’t wait.

Starbucks' "Been There" Series: Jakku, Coruscant and Mustafar Mugs

We all know how essential that first cup of coffee (or tea) can be to your morning routine, and if it gets you thinking about incredible destinations in the Star Wars universe, that’s even better, right? Well good news galaxy lovers! You can venture across the cosmos with another wave of Starbucks’ “Been There” mugs debuting on May the 4th.

Star Wars Reveals Console, PC and Mobile Gaming Deals for Star Wars Day 2023

Well friends, Star Wars Day is almost here and you know what that means! The galaxy of gaming is giving players plenty to be excited about with discounts on a wide selection of popular video games for a variety skill sets and platforms.

