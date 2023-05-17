“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for May 16th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 125 – May 16th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we head to WDW for the Perfect Picnic Basket, a D23 Gold Member shopping opportunity, Black Cauldron Loungefly and Little Mermaid collections at Ulta Beauty and Janie and Jack. For Disney100 we talk Celebratory Savings at shopDisney, the Decades 1950s collection, and a new assortment of D100 Ears apparel. Marvel gives us a Doctor Strange exclusive blanket from Fun.com that’s perfect for movie nights. Finally Lucasfilm/Star Wars is all about RSVLTS and the new Indana Jones collection that dropped today (plus some Star Wars styles that were sent to Bekah).

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Perfect Picnic Basket Now Available at Disney's Hollywood Studios

The popular Perfect Picnic Basket from Disneyland is now available at Walt Disney World, but with a slightly different function.

Tickets Available for D23 Gold Member Exclusive Shopping Experience at Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus

D23 Gold Members are invited to get a rare peek at Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus and enjoy a magical morning of shopping at Disney’s Employee Store, as announced by D23.

"The Black Cauldron" Mini Backpack and Wallet Now Available at Loungefly

Something new is brewing at Loungefly! The fashion brand has just introduced a new mini backpack inspired by The Black Cauldron, that fans will be anxious to get their hands on.

The Little Mermaid" Collection by Ulta Beauty Splashes on the Scene!

Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid is about to surface in theaters and that means new merchandise collections are popping up too! Over at Ulta Beauty, fans can transform their look with a delightful assortment of cosmetics and self care essentials that will have you feeling your absolute best.

Fashion Brand Janie and Jack Introduce Dreamy "The Little Mermaid" Collection for Kids

The seaweed may be “greener in somebody else’s lake,” but the fashions from Janie and Jack are always fresh and fun! That’s especially true when they feature Disney characters, and their The Little Mermaid collection will have everyone flipping their fins with excitement.

shopDisney Celebratory Savings: Save 25% on Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection & COACH

Need a midweek boost? How about a sale on the highly sought after Disney100 Collections! shopDisney is hosting Celebratory Savings on select D100 items with new deals and savings presented each week! Today, guests can Save 25% on Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection & COACH.

Disney100 Decades Collection 1950s Spotlights "Alice in Wonderland," "Cinderella," More

The Disney100 Celebration has officially started and one of the ways fans can commemorate the anniversary is with merchandise! The Disney100 Decades Collection is the 2023 continuity line that will focus on movies, cartoons, and characters from the Walt Disney Company's century of entertainment. This month they’re heading to the 1950s with Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, The Shaggy Dog and more.

Disney100 The Eras: The Wonderful World of Color Collection Drops on shopDisney May 15th

The Disney100 Celebration is chugging along and we’re already enamored with all of the incredible merchandise collections that have launched. But guess what? More is on the way as part of the Disney100 The Eras Collection, this time with an emphasis on The Wonderful World of Color.

Fun.com Spotlight: Doctor Strange Comic Madness Throw Blanket

It doesn’t matter the time of year, when it’s movie night, I like to hunker down and get cozy on the couch with a soft blanket. Fortunately, Fun.com has a wide range of exclusive designs inspired by popular characters including Marvel heroes, like this Multiverse of Madness throw.

Everyone's An Archeologist with RSVLTS' Exciting New "Indiana Jones" Collection

You’re going to want to keep your shirt on for this: RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has teamed up with Lucasfilm for a brand new Indiana Jones collection that’s as epic as it sounds! This drop includes eight, yes EIGHT new patterns inspired by Dr. Jones’ documented adventures and you’re not going to want to miss this one.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 "Willow" Exclusive and Pride 2023 Collection

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twentieth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which starts off with a D23 exclusive followed by the 2023 Pride Collection!

2023 Pride Collection Coming to shopDisney on May 15th

This year Disney is kicking off their Pride Month celebration ahead of schedule by releasing their 2023 Pride Collection next week! As fans get ready to enjoy Pride Month offerings at the Disney parks, they can get a jump start on updating their wardrobe with new fashions and accessories before the official festivities start.

"Peter Pan" 70th Anniversary and Disney100 Funko Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order

“Think of the happiest things, it’s the same as having wings!” If your idea of “happiest things” translates to watching Peter Pan, Funko has got your back! This year they’re honoring the beloved animated classic with new Pop! figures celebrating its 70th anniversary as well as Disney100.

Black Girl Sunscreen Launches "The Little Mermaid" Collection Exclusively at Ulta Beauty

Disney fans the world over will soon have the chance to venture with Ariel when The Little Mermaid comes to theaters on May 26th. In the meantime, several brands are launching products inspired by the film including Black Girl Sunscreen who’s newest collection has landed exclusively at Ulta Beauty.

Have The Best Hair Day with "The Little Mermaid" Collection from Carol's Daughter

Whether you’re enjoying life under the sea or dying to explore the surface you’ve got to keep your hair looking fabulous! Tame wild curls, bring back that bounce and keep your hair hydrated so that it's as gorgeous as ever no matter where your adventures take you.

"Finding Nemo" 20th Anniversary Collection Coming to shopDisney May 22nd

I can hardly believe it, but Finding Nemo is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year! Reaching a two-decade milestone is a big deal and it looks like Dooney & Bourke will be commemorating the film with a special collection on shopDisney.

Looking for Nemo? RSVLTS' "Finding Nemo" Collection Coming to shopDisney May 22nd

“Just keep swimming!” It’s been 20 years since Finding Nemo first hit the big screen and we’ve been fans of the Pixar fave ever since. This year several brands are celebrating the milestone with merchandise collections that will have everyone chanting “Mine. Mine. Mine.” In fact RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is sharinging one of their fun assortments of button down shirts with shopDisney.

RSVLTS Swims Back to the World of Pixar with "Finding Nemo" Collection for the Whole Family!

The nice thing about surfing the internet is that you don’t need any water to look cool while you’re hanging-10, you just need some fashionable shirts from RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! Today, the brand is guiding fans back into the world of Pixar with a Finding Nemo collection that’s simply “righteous!”

Disney100 Duffy and Friends Collection Coming Soon to Shanghai Disney Resort

Disney fans in Shanghai can celebrate Disney100 with an exclusive new Duffy and Friends Collection! Duffy, Shellie May, Geleatoni, Stella Lou, Oil Mel, Cookie Ann and Lina Bell get the chance to shine on a series of adorable items that are themed to the Walt Disney Company’s milestone anniversary.

"Cinderella," Stitch, and More Disney Loungefly Styles Now Available for Pre-Order

Is it time to update your Loungefly collection? Well a handful of new styles have just been introduced at Entertainment Earth, so yes! Cinderella, Stitch, Goofy and Max, and even Mushu are among the cute character accessories that are now available for pre-order.

The Battle Continues with War Machine and Ant-Man Funko Pop! in "Civil War" Build A Scene

It’s Team Cap against Team Iron Man and the stakes have never been higher for the Avengers. Shhh. They haven’t met Thanos yet, and that experience is going to be a real doozy! Joining the battle are War Machine and Ant-Man.

Kyber Crystals and Holocrons from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Come to shopDisney

Star Wars fans don’t have to leave the planet to bring home the latest accessories from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, they just have to visit shopDisney. Fans looking to add some important artifacts to their Star Wars can browse the newest selections which include a Jedi and Sith Holocron.

Book Review: "Skywalking Through My Fandom" Encourages Fans to Document Their Own Star Wars Journeys

Mike C. reviews the new Star Wars new activity book Skywalking Through My Fandom from lifelong Star Wars fans (and friends of Laughing Place) Richard and Sarah Woloski.

