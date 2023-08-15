“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for August 15th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 136 – August 15th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Greet the Spooky Season with Disney Halloween Earrings from BaubleBar

The Halloween vibes are most definitely here and Pumpkin Spice season hasn’t even started! So why not get a jump start on your fall wardrobe selections with spooky Disney jewelry from BaubleBar? The fashion brand is highlighting new not-so-scary styles that will make you feel BOO-tiful!

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2023 Event Merchandise Guide: Spirit Jerseys, Hats, Mugs, and More

If you’re heading to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this fall and forgot to pack something for your Halloween Walt Disney World vacation, don’t worry. There are plenty of festive options available throughout the resort, including these fashionable items you’ll only find during the special event at Magic Kingdom.

Disney Princess Dress Up and Dream Collection by Janie and Jack Arrives Ahead of World Princess Week

Dressing up as a Disney Princess is a big dream for many young fans who love the characters and their magical fairy tales. Fashion brand Janie and Jack is making those dreams reality with a new limited edition dress collection debuting just in time for World Princess Week 2023!

Disney Holiday Decorations at Costco

The Christmas season is on its way and that means it’s time to go shopping for delightful decorations featuring Disney characters. This year, Costco Wholesale is bringing some Disney magic to members with seven adorable items everyone will want in their homes.

Head Back to School with Disney Doorables Academy Collectible Figures

Disney Doorables are heading back to school with the new “Disney Doorables Academy” collection! Classic characters are enrolling in extracurricular activities like sports and arts, heading to pep rallys, and joining clubs. Who will your teachers be? Disney characters, of course! This fun new collection comes in a multi-pack themed like a composition notebook, or individual blind-box figures in stackable lockers with fun accessories you can use at school!

New Belle Sipper Available Today at the Disneyland Resort

A new Belle Sipper featuring the book-loving princess with Lumiere, Chip, and Mrs. Potts is now available at the Disneyland Resort. Guests can find the lovely collectible at several locations at Disneyland Park and at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream at Disney California Adventure

Today Only Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order at shopDisney!

Boo! It’s almost time to go back to school! Fortunately, you can still hold onto those last days of summer fun with a shopping spree and Free Shipping on any size order! It’s a great time to stock up on Disney essentials as today only, guests can enjoy Free Shipping sitewide on shopDisney no matter how much they spend.

Citizen Honors 60 Years of Marvel's Avengers with Limited Edition Timepiece and Pin Set Launching August 15th

In 2023 Marvel’s Avengers will celebrate their 60th anniversary having formed the ultimate comic character team up in 1963. This year, Citizen is honoring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with a gorgeous timepiece and pin collectible set that will make you want to yell “assemble!”

RSVLTS x Star Wars Wants to Take Over Your Closet with Epic Ahsoka Tano, Grand Admiral Thrawn Styles

Do you feel the change in the Force? No, it’s not a Sith and it’s not a Jedi either, but rather Ahsoka Tano! With the Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ live-action series set to debut next Wednesday, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is helping fans to gear up for the occasion with new shirts inspired by the snippy padawan. Oh and just for fun, Grand Admiral Thrawn is here too…

Bo-Katan, "The Twins," "A New Hope" RSVLTS x Star Wars

Ready to head back to the galaxy far, far away? Maybe like us, you’ve never left! Either way, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is celebrating the best of Star Wars with new additions to their expansive collection. The latest styles cover everything from Bo-Katan to the experimental Star Wars: Visions with a few fun surprises in between.

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Marvel Pin of the Month, The Muppets and Mary Poppins

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirty-third week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and brings with it two new Marvel pins and some fun for fans of Mary Poppins and The Muppets.

Embrace the Dream with Disney's Aurora Collection by Janie and Jack

Dressing up as a Disney Princess is a big dream for many young fans and this summer those who love Sleeping Beauty are in for a big treat. Fashion brand Janie and Jack has introduced a new clothing collection inspired by Aurora that’s playful and elegant, just like her fans.

The Magic of Your Favorite Disney Films Comes to Calm

This summer, Calm and Disney have combined your favorite Disney Princess characters with the power of mindfulness to inspire confidence in kids and help make mental health a priority for families.

Disney100: Dooney & Bourke Character Collection

Disney fans have been loving the magical celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, but mostly, they’ve been loving the merchandise! Over at shopDisney, fans can grow their Dooney & Bourke collection with a delightful new assortment of bags including exclusives for Passholders and Magic Key Holders.

Disney Frightfully Fringe Collection Comes to shopDisney

The Halloween madness is heating up and shopDisney is about to overflow with exciting merchandise collections that speak to every fan. It appears that the dancing skeletons from “The Skeleton Dance” will be back again for the Disney Frightfully Fringe Collection coming to shopDisney.

"Hocus Pocus" at Hot Topic – Clothing, Collectibles and Seasonal Decor

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of Hocus Pocus-themed products that range from apparel and home decor to must-have essentials.

"The Aristocats" at Hot Topic – Cute Clothing, Accessories and Collectibles

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at The Aristocats (but mostly Marie)!

"Nightmare Before Christmas" Fashions, Jack Skellington "Sandy Claws" nuiMO Come to shopDisney

Jack Skellington has come back to the nuiMO family and he’s ready to celebrate the holidays! This time the Pumpkin King has traded in his black and white suit for a jolly red look as he dresses up as Sandy Claws.

Disney+ Subscribers Receive Early Access to “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Merchandise Beginning August 23rd

In celebration of the premiere of Star Wars: Ahsoka, Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. will receive special access to exciting merchandise on shopDisney from August 23rd – September 1st, 2023 to purchase hotly anticipated items from the franchise before the general public.

Star Wars The Black Series "Ahsoka," R2-D2 and Holiday Edition Figures Announced at SDCC

Following the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) reveal of Hasbro’s Star Wars action figures, the new Ahsoka collectibles in The Black Series are now available for pre-order.

