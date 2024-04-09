“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for April 9th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 166 – April 9, 2024

Didn't catch our show live? No worries! Here's a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Stitch (and Angel!) Attacks Snacks Collection – Lollipops

The playful assortment features snackable spins on your favorite indestructible and completely irresistible alien. Each launch offers a new Stitch snack plush and collectible pin. This month’s theme is Lollipops!

Donald Duck at Hot Topic

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a charming selection of apparel inspired by none other than Donald Duck who’s commemorating his 90th birthday in 2024.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure Louis Cuddleez Plush at Target

Hoo boy! Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be opening at two Disney Parks in 2024 and the more information that’s revealed, the more excited we are for the experience. Of course you can’t have a reimagined attraction open at Disney without some merchandise to accompany it and Target has just the thing you’ve been looking for: a super cuddly Louis plush!

Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Loungefly Exclusives C2E2 2024

Woo hoo! It’s almost time for the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo or C2E2 and this year Loungefly will be part of fun with incredible exclusives and fan favorite styles too. This marks the first time that the brand will be represented on the convention show floor at a massive booth with Funko and Mondo and guests will be among the first to check out their latest fashion exclusives.

Kate Spade's "Snow White" Collection Comes to Disney Store

Designer brand kate spade has partnered with Disney for a new accessory collection themed to Snow White. The fair princess stars on a charming series of bags that’s already debuted at kate spade and is now available at Disney Store.

RSVLTS "X-Men" with T-Shirt Collection

Wolverine and the X-Men have been in the spotlight a lot this spring and with the X-Men ‘97 series now streaming on Disney+, it makes sense that fans and bands would be thrilled by their return. The crew over at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has launched a new collection of super comfy tees featuring the mutant ensemble and you’re going to want to make room in your wardrobe for these additions.

May the 4th Be With You 2024 Collection Disney Store

Ok Star Wars fans! It’s time to join Disney and Lucasfilm in the “March to May the 4th,” as they count down to the greatest celebration in the galaxy: Star Wars Day! How exactly should one commemorate the occasion? By going shopping of course. With one month to go until May the 4th, Disney Store has unveiled dated merchandise for the 2024 event and yes, it's available now!

Season Of The Force Debuts New Themed Menu Items and Merchandise At Disneyland

Today marks the launch of Season of the Force at Disneyland, celebrating all things Star Wars at the park with special new experiences, characters, and of course, specially themed food and merchandise.

Her Universe Celebrates 25 Years of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace"

25 years ago, Lucasfilm took audiences back to the galaxy far far away with the first chapter in the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Now as this film celebrates a milestone anniversary, Her Universe and Our Universe are marking the occasion with new apparel inspired by Episode I (plus a few other fun Star Wars Styles).

"Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" Funko Pop! Figures

It’s been 25 years since the Star Wars franchise entered its era of expansion and growth with the theatrical release of The Phantom Menace. Now as brands start unveiling anniversary collectibles and awesome merchandise lines, fans will have to navigate a galaxy’s worth of must-have products and they should start with Funko!

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-tastic Tuesdays: Earth Day and Star Wars Day 2024 Stitch Attacks Snacks, "Alice in Wonderland"

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop includes a commemorative style for Star Wars Day, an Earth Day spinner, Stitch attacking snacks, and a world of Wonderland.

Disney Figurines by Jim Shore and Enesco at Disney Store

Brighten up your home, workspace, or figurine collection with new Disney designs from Jim Shore and Enesco! Disney Store is welcoming some charming arrivals from the popular designer studios where Disney Princesses, villains, and beloved films have been reimagined in colorful detail.

Fun Disney Drinkware Pours into Disney Store!

Is your hydration game on point? If not, this is a great time to get back on track! Disney Store has so many new drinkware styles and patterns to choose from that you’re sure to find something that speaks directly to your fandom.

"Ratatouille" at Hot Topic – Clothing, Accessories, Picnic Fun

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a large selection of stylish tops and some charming accent pieces for the home featuring Remy from Ratatouille.

Dance Your Cares Away With RSVLTS' "Fraggle Rock" Collection

RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is bringing us all sorts of awesome designs for 2024 and today’s collection takes us back to the Jim Henson company with a fuzzy, bright, and absolutely delightful Fraggle Rock series.

RSVLTS Wolverine All-Day Polo Collection

Comics’ favorite character Wolverine is getting some extra love this summer from the folks at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) as he’s been invited to star on a series of All-Day Polos! Three epic patterns dropped today featuring Logan’s particular brand of flair and we’re quite certain they’ll bring the right amount of SNIKT and ARRRGH to your wardrobe.

Photos: Limited Edition Marvel Coca-Cola Cans Now Available

In a limited-time campaign, the two beloved brands are bringing the world of Marvel to life with a brand-new TV commercial, as well as a never-before-seen consumer experience featuring exclusive, limited-edition Coca-Cola pack designs featuring 38-character illustrations.

Petunia Pickle Bottom's Grogu Collection at Disney Store

The Force is strong with…baby? From the moment that babies arrive, Star Wars fans can introduce their children to the best of the franchise courtesy of Petunia Pickle Bottom and their stylish diaper bags and travel accessories. The popular Grogu pattern originally exclusive to the brand has made its way to Disney Store so even more fans can celebrate Star Wars in their daily lives.

New Star Tours Merchandise Debuts At Disney's Hollywood Studios

After much anticipation, new scenes based on Star Wars: Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian have been added to the popular Star Tours attraction at Walt Disney World. While the scenes have been added to both Disneyland Park and Disneyland Paris as well, it’s at the Disney’s Hollywood Studios location at Walt Disney World that we were treated to a special look at new merchandise coming to the location.

First Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise for 2024 Event Now Available Online

Today was an exciting day for fans of Halloween Horror Nights. Tickets are now on sale for the Universal Orlando event, and the event dates have been released. There's also a sneak peek at three different merchandise items available for purchase.

