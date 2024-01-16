“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for January 16th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 156 – January 16, 2024

Achieve Your "Snack Goals" With the Disney Eats Snacks Collection

shopDisney’s is taking fans on a tasty journey through their favorite Mickey shaped foods and Disney Parks treats with a delicious assortment of themed apparel, accessories, and home decor. The Disney Eats Snacks Collection might not satisfy your sweet tooth, but it’ll have your mouth watering as you dream of your next Disney vacation. This month’s theme? Disney EATS!

The Starbucks Discovery Series Arrives at the Magic Kingdom

Each year, we seem to get a new Starbucks Disney Parks collection, and this year brings us the Discovery Series. We spotted the Magic Kingdom variants of this collection available at the Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. recently.

Starbucks Visits Arendelle with New "Frozen" Inspired "Been There" Mug

Starbucks fans have long loved the company’s themed “You Are Here” and “Been There” mugs celebrating various real world destinations as well as fictional lands they’d love to visit. While Star Wars and Marvel locations have frequented the “Been There” series, this winter Starbucks is heading to Disney animation and Arendelle from the beloved film Frozen.

Givenchy Celebrates 10 Years of "Frozen" with Capsule Collection For Kids

In recent years fandom and fashion have come together with increased frequency to celebrate characters and stories near and dear to us. Givenchy and Disney are keeping up this trend and their newest collaboration is focused on Frozen.

Ashley Eckstein and Bret Iwan Introduce Disney Cruise Line Fashion Collection

If you’re going to be fiercely fashionable on the high seas, you might as well have some Disney magic up your sleeves! Disney actors, superfans, and real life besties Ashley Eckstein and Bret Iwan have put their creative heads together for a new casual clothing collection coming to Disney Cruise Line.

Disney100: Final D100 x RSVLTS Collection Features Shirts and Hoodies

Well the Disney100 celebration is about to come to an end and as things are winding down, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is getting one last merchandise drop on the books and the backs of fans! The fourth and final wave of D100 shirts features four designs that will not only be available in Kunuflex button downs for the whole family, but also the oh-so-awesome Performance Hoodies.

Photos: New Madly Mischievous Merchandise Collection

A brand new merchandise collection has debuted alongside the opening day of EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts. The Madly Mischievous line features Disney characters who enjoy a healthy dose of chaos.

"Nightmare" Fans will Love RockLove's Now and Forever Collection

The Nightmare Before Christmas provides so much inspiration for merchandise from apparel and home goods to the collectibles, artwork and even jewelry. Now with Valentine’s Day on the horizon, RockLove is revisiting the beloved story for their dark and mysterious Now and Forever Collection.

Live Your Princess Life with shopDisney's Disney Story Play Dresses for Kids

One of the quintessential experiences of growing up is playing dress up especially as Disney Princesses! This spring young fans can live their best royal life with shopDisney’s new Disney Story Play Dresses for Kids.

"The Muppets Mayhem" Baby Animal Pop!

“We’re gonna do it for the Mayhem!” The Disney+ series about Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem may not be getting a second season, but that doesn’t mean that the musical Muppets are going away. In fact Funko is celebrating The Muppets Mayhem with a new Pop! figure of Animal as baby and fans can pre-order this collectible on Entertainment Earth.

New "Echo" Pop! Figures Debut at Entertainment Earth

This week Marvel gave fans a deep dive into the character of Maya Lopez as the studio launched the 5-episode series Echo on Disney+. Naturally, a new Marvel show means merchandise and two Funko Pop! figures have just debuted at Entertainment Earth.

Gleaming, Golden Palaces are Focal Point of New Disney Castle Collection at shopDisney

2024 is off to a great start and shopDisney is wasting no time delivering exciting merchandise collections inspired by Disney parks. In fact there’s already a ton of parks-themed looks to browse, but this next series is all about the iconic Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella Castles.

Figment Stars on shopDisney's 2024 EPCOT Festival of the Arts Collection

The festival season at EPCOT never ends, but the theming does change and January welcomes back the International Festival of the Arts! 2024 will bring in new and returning creators as the Park celebrates the best in Culinary, Performance, and Visual Art, of course new merchandise will be rolling out too, and several selections have started to pop up on shopDisney.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Valentine's Day Doll Set

Over the past few years, Disney has been presenting limited edition Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse doll sets in honor of milestone anniversaries like Disney100 or special holidays. Well this winter a new collection has arrived on shopDisney and the adorable duo have dressed up to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

RSVLTS Disney All-Day Polos Feature Donald Duck and Others

Even if Disney fans are not hitting the green on a regular basis, they can find plenty of reasons to wear classic polo shirts and RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has just expanded their options with a new line of Disney styles. The lifestyle brand’s All-Day Polos now come in five Disney designs that pay homage to four classic characters.

Fun Pixar Products for Everyone at BoxLunch

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to movie and series merchandise and BoxLunch has a wonderful selection of character-inspired items from Pixar films. With Pixar Fest heading back to Disneyland Resort this spring, we thought we’d get a jump start on the fun and check out what’s available on BoxLunch.

Show Your Cupboard Some Love with New Starbucks Valentine's Day Tumblers on shopDisney

Whether your Valentine’s Day plans involve loved ones or taking the time to appreciate the awesomeness of you, you can toast to the holiday in style—Starbucks style that is! A new assortment of red and pink Disney tumblers have made their way to shopDisney as part of the Valentine’s Day Collection.

Cakeworthy Minnie Mouse Styles on shopDisney

National Polka Dots Day is coming up and who better to celebrate than the ultimate polka dot chick, Minnie Mouse?! Fans have long been enamored with her fashion sensibilities (I mean, she always looks amazing), so naturally brands like Cakeworthy are turning to her for inspiration and their newest styles have just arrived on shopDisney.

Disney's "Wish" Coming Soon to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD

A heartfelt celebration of the magic of Disney, and a joyful new entry to the studio’s animated film legacy, Disney’s Wish is coming to digital retailers on January 23rd and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 12th.

Pre-Orders Open for Hasbro's Marvel Legends Wolverine and Psylocke 2-Pack

2024 is going to be a big year for Wolverine as the iconic mutant from Marvel’s X-Men commemorates his 50th anniversary. Hasbro is of course honoring the characters and some of his biggest foes with new action figures in their Marvel Legends line.

