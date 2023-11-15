“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 14th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 147 – November 14th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

More Dazzling and Playful "Wish" Apparel and Accessories Populate shopDisney

In just a few days audiences around the world will be invited to jump into the magical new story Wish as it makes its theatrical debut. Along with entertaining fans on the big screen, this latest animated feature is the subject of an ever growing merchandise collection at shopDisney.

Beast Kingdom Spotlight: Disney100 Diorama-Stage "Bambi" and "Peter Pan" Figurines

Beast Kingdom is commemorating Disney’s “100 Years of Wonder” with an amazing array of figures and figurines including a delightful Diorama Stage (D-Stage) Postage Stamp series highlighting four animated classics.

Photos: 2023 Holiday Merchandise Arrives at the Disneyland Resort

The holidays have officially descended upon the Disneyland Resort, and we’ve been able to check out the new merchandise items now available across the resort. As with all seasonal events, the hot ticket items are always the collectible novelties, and this year has quite a few good ones!

RSVLTS Celebrates Christmas and Hanukkah with Delightful New Disney Collection

The holidays are here and RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is helping to spread some Disney cheer with their latest collection of button down shirts. This festive assortment celebrates Hanukkah, Christmas, and all things snowy with Mickey and the gang showing us how to commemorate the season.

Funko Celebrates 50 Years of "Robin Hood" with New Wave of Pop! Figures

Disney’s animated classic Robin Hood just celebrated its 50th anniversary (November 8), so it makes perfect sense that Funko would open pre-orders on a perfect assortment of Pop! figures that include Robin Hood, the Sheriff of Nottingham, Friar Tuck and more.

Disney100: Nordstrom and Disney Team Up for Delightful and Exclusive Seasonal Shopping Experiences

Holiday shopping is much more fun when you’re looking for Disney-themed items! As the Christmas season approaches, fans can celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary with Nordstrom and their exciting lineup of unique gifts and retail experiences that’ll make holiday dreams come true.

Yellowpop Announces Disney100 Neon Mystery Collection

The Disney100 celebration is about to get a whole lot brighter. Yellowpop has announced a brand new neon collection as part of their upcoming Disney mystery drops featuring characters and quotes from various Disney decades.

Fun.com Debuts Alligator Loki Loungefly Exclusive

Quick! Name your favorite Loki variant! It’s Alligator Loki isn’t it? That’s exactly what Loungefly was hoping you’d say! The fashion brand has teamed up with Fun.com for an incredible exclusive cosplay bag that’s shaped like the infamous reptile.

Review: Star Wars Antithesis Pillow by Sobel Westex Will Have You Dreaming Through the Galaxy

Sobel Westex’s newly launched Star Wars Antithesis Pillow has arrived and we were invited to sample and review the elegant offering that focuses on the Light and Dark sides of the Force. The large pillow is the definition of comfort and side sleepers especially will love the support and design of the Antithesis Pillow.

Gift the Galaxy Week Four: MeUndies, Hedley and Bennet, Target Retro Reimagined and 4D Build

It’s Week Four of Gift the Galaxy and today the spotlight is on new collections from MeUndies, a Target exclusive collection, Beskar-inspired kitchen knives, and an incredible Star Destroyer model kit.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Thanksgiving Day, "The Marvels"

shopDisney is back with more exciting designs for pin collectors to amass, and the assortment is especially good for D23 Gold Members. Several exclusives just dropped celebrating anniversaries for Oliver and Company, A Bug’s Life, Clone Wars while The Marvels get some love too. Thanksgiving Day is commemorated with a special Lilo and Stitch pin and the Flerkittens (The Marvels) take the spotlight in a blind box series.

Disney100: Dazzle All Day with the Minnie Mouse Ear Headband with Swarovski Crystals

Bring some elegance (and a bit of bling) to your Disney Parks wardrobe with the latest Minnie Mouse ear headband to land on shopDisney. In celebration of Disney100, this limited release dazzling headwear is decorated with Swarovski Crystals and is sure to be a gem in your collection.

Celebrate 95 Years of Mickey Mouse with Special Anniversary Plush

I can hardly believe it, but Mickey Mouse is about to turn ninety-five (95)! Just a few short years ago we were all excited for his big 90th celebration and he’s already approaching the next milestone. shopDisney is honoring the big cheese with a new anniversary plush available first to Disney+ subscribers via Early Access.

New “Alice In Wonderland” Tiki Mugs Available For Pre-Order

A brand new line of Alice in Wonderland Geeki Tikis from Beeline Creative and Toynk have been announced, which will have the walrus and the carpenter talking about more than just cabbages and kings.

"Turning Red" at Hot Topic – Wallets, Hoodies, and 4Town Shirts

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of products—especially shirts—themed to Turning Red.

Disney Movie Insiders 2023 Holiday Ornament Collection Revealed

The start of the holiday season is finally here, at least in terms of rewards. Disney Movie Insiders releases a selection of member-exclusive ornaments every year to celebrate the season for its insiders

LEGO Announces Largest Marvel Collection Set To Date With LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower

In 1963, Earth's Mightiest Heroes assembled for the first time in the pages of the debut issue of The Avengers comic book. Now, 60 years later, Marvel fans can celebrate this milestone anniversary and experience the thrill of assembling their own epic Avengers Tower in LEGO brick form.

Marvel Must Haves – "The Marvels"

Carol Danvers is back, and she’s not alone! Joining the fight are Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel who team up with Captain Marvel to stop Kree leader Dar-Benn from destroying other worlds. Fans can celebrate the entire film with new collectibles, apparel, accessories and home goods available now from popular retailers.

Citizen Rounds Up 3 Signature Spider-Man Timepieces for Ultra Limited Edition Box Set

Spider-Man is by far one of the biggest super heroes in the world and as much as fans love him, retailers and brands are also swept up under his spell. Iconic watchmaker, Citizen is focusing on the web slinger once again with an incredible Limited Edition Marvel Spider-Man Collector’s Box Set launching later this month.

Marvel x RSVLTS Holiday Collection Swings in with Two Festive Shirt Designs + First Wave of Hats

Jingle bells. Christmas magic. Holiday celebrations. It’s all on the way and RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is embracing the session with an epic lineup of Marvel hats that your fellow comic nerds will be putting on their wish lists. Also (we think it’s a rule), RSVLTS can’t drop new merch without including some apparel and today they’re mashing up the happiest season of all with Spider-Man and Avengers ornaments.

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Marshal Knight, Luke Manning, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

