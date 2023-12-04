Celebrate Gospel and Anaheim Ducks Days Returning to the Disneyland Resort in 2024

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

February 2024 will see the return of both Celebrate Gospel and Anaheim Ducks Days to the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Celebrate Gospel is set to return to Disneyland Park on February 17th and 24th.
  • Performing at the Fantasyland Theatre, the 2024 Celebrate Gospel concerts will be headlined by Marvin Sapp (February 17th) and Tasha Cobbs Leonard (February 24th).
  • Celebrate Gospel is an annual tribute to Gospel music that  brings together award-winning music artists and community choirs from across Southern California.

  • In 2024, Anaheim Ducks Day will expand from one day to two, taking place on February 22nd & 23rd at Disney California Adventure.
  • In celebration of the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club’s 30th anniversary, the Disneyland Resort and the Anaheim Ducks team up for a two-day event in Hollywood Land, including a celebratory cavalcade, fan  zone with themed activities and photo opportunities, plus appearances by select current and legacy team players.
  • Anaheim Ducks Day in 2020 featured a special exhibit in Hollywood Land, a cavalcade through the park, special merchandise and more. Take a look at our report from that event.

More Disneyland Resort 2024 Announcements:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning