Celebrate Gospel and Anaheim Ducks Days Returning to the Disneyland Resort in 2024

February 2024 will see the return of both Celebrate Gospel and Anaheim Ducks Days to the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate Gospel is set to return to Disneyland Park on February 17th and 24th.

Performing at the Fantasyland Theatre, the 2024 Celebrate Gospel concerts will be headlined by Marvin Sapp (February 17th) and Tasha Cobbs Leonard (February 24th).

Celebrate Gospel is an annual tribute to Gospel music that brings together award-winning music artists and community choirs from across Southern California.

In 2024, Anaheim Ducks Day will expand from one day to two, taking place on February 22nd & 23rd at Disney California Adventure

In celebration of the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club’s 30th anniversary, the Disneyland Resort and the Anaheim Ducks team up for a two-day event in Hollywood Land, including a celebratory cavalcade, fan zone with themed activities and photo opportunities, plus appearances by select current and legacy team players.

Anaheim Ducks Day in 2020 featured a special exhibit in Hollywood Land, a cavalcade through the park, special merchandise and more. Take a look at our report from that event

More Disneyland Resort 2024 Announcements: