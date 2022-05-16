Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for May 16th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney

Arribas Celebrates Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary with Limited Edition Mickey and Minnie Figures

As the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary continues, Arribas is introducing new Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse figurines that will be the star features of your collection.

Pandora – The World of Avatar Apparel Collection

A new collection of apparel and accessories has arrived on shopDisney that highlights all of the amazing elements of Pandora including its beautiful colors, unique structure and even its native people, the Na’vi.

shopDisney 2022 Graduation Gift Guide

Another school year is almost complete and that means it’s time to share accolades with the newest graduates. Celebrate all they’ve accomplished by treating them to some Disney themed gifts! And should you need some inspiration for your graduate, shopDisney has plenty of ideas.

Pride Month

Disney Debuts New Rainbow Collectible Key in Honor of Pride Month

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating Pride Month with a new collection of rainbow colored merchandise that includes apparel and accessories. But most importantly, this means there’s a new Collectible Key so you can always commemorate the 2022 celebration.

shopDisney Unveils 2022 Pride Collection Featuring Disney, Marvel and More

Pride Month is on its way and Disney has unveiled their 2022 Pride Collection that includes clothing, accessoires and pins inspired by the rainbow colors that represent LGBTQIA+ community.

Star Wars

New Star Wars Republic Trooper Figure Now Available on shopDisney

With Star Wars fans preparing to head back to a galaxy far, far away on Disney+ later this month, shopDisney is taking things back in time to the expanded universe with a brand new Republic Trooper action figure!

Celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary with a New Droid Factory Figure Coming to shopDisney

Celebrate 50 years of magic at Walt Disney World with a new Star Wars Droid Factory figure named R2-W50!

Book Review: "Today In Star Wars History – Part 1" Provides a Thorough Tour Through Lucasfilm's Past

Get your nerd on! Mike reviews a fascinating new book Today In Star Wars History that takes fans on a “much deeper dive into the minutiae of Star Wars-related releases, momentous occasions, and birthdays of cast and crew members.”

Marvel

"Ms. Marvel" Special Edition Doll Arrives on shopDisney

We can’t get enough of Marvel superheroes and now’s the best time to introduce the next generation to amazing characters like Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel! shopDisney has revealed a Special Edition Doll themed to the young hero.

Gear Up of Adventure with "Ms. Marvel" Apparel and Accessories on shopDisney

Ms. Marvel is about to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut and we can’t wait! With a new series coming to Disney+ on June 8th shopDisney is starting to roll out the themed merchandise that will speak to fans of all ages.

Corkcicle

Power Up Your Day with Star Wars and Marvel Themed Drinkware by Corkcicle

Drink up friends! Whether you’re working to stay hydrated or just like fancy cups for your favorite beverage, Corkcicle has a collection of cool Star Wars and Marvel tumblers that will speak to the fan in all of us.

Coming Soon

RockLove Revels Four Kyber Crystal Jedi Necklaces Debuting at Star Wars Celebration

As previously announced, RockLove is expanding their Star Wars Kyber Crystal Collection with a second wave of hilts inspired by the galaxy’s greatest Jedi and Sith. The second wave of the collection will debut in honor of Star Wars Celebration with four of the designs that feature characters from the Prequel Trilogy era.

Pick of the Day

“This cool mug truly is "Curiouser and Curiouser," just like it says. When you first look at it, all you see is a black mug with the Cheshire Cat's eyes and smile. But when you add a hot beverage, the Alice in Wonderland Cheshire Cat 20 oz. Heat-Reveal Mug comes alive with color and the entire cat appears! “

Alice in Wonderland Cheshire Cat 20 oz. Heat-Reveal Mug

