Photos: Marvel Takes Over Disney Traders Store at EPCOT

The Disney Traders shop at the entrance to World Showcase at EPCOT has been transformed into a Marvel store, selling all the latest products from the comic giant’s vast library of characters. Below, we’ll take a look at some of the merchandise currently found within.
Marvel Kitchenware
Marvel Logo Apparel
Avengers Assemble Collection
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Collection
You can even embrace Shuri’s spirit and ingenuity with her light-up gauntlet. Learn more about it here.
Spider-Man Collection
Many of these items come from last year’s “Beyond Amazing” Spider-Man celebration.
