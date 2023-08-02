Interview With Metin Cig Special Effects Designer and Lead Show Group Designer for “TOGETHER: A Pixar Musical Adventure”

If you are a fan of TOGETHER: A Pixar Musical Adventure at Disneyland Paris, it is always fun to find out what goes into making the show happen. Here's an interview with special effects designer and lead show group designer Metin Cig.

Interview:

How did you come to work at Disneyland Paris?

During my studies, I worked in a Paris theater as an usher and had the opportunity to work backstage as a stagehand.

It was here that I met a contract worker who told me that Disneyland Paris was looking for people in this field.

I tried my luck and was hired. I arrived in June 1995, and I haven't left since!

Now you’re working on TOGETHER: A Pixar Musical Adventure. What's special about this show?

The big new feature is the video immersion. There are LED screens everywhere, and even an LED panel on the floor that takes up the whole stage.

Video is a medium we're all familiar with, on television or at concerts, but to see it live, and in these conditions – I can tell you it's breathtaking.

You really step into the world of toys, the world of Toy Story. After seeing it over and over again in rehearsals, I still can't believe it!

Seeing our artists perform in the midst of these screens, it's easy to get caught up in the fun. It's a fantastic innovation.

How do the special effects contribute to this immersion?

Almost all the physical effects take place in the auditorium. I'm thinking especially about the drops that fall on people when a character falls into the water.

It's an effect that's been done before, but it takes on a whole new dimension here because it's directly linked to what's happening on this incredible stage.

When I saw it working for the first time, I felt like a child again. I didn't expect it to work so well.

At Disneyland Paris, we've been working for years to make our shows and experiences more and more immersive.

It's an approach I'm very familiar with. But surprising myself – that's never happened to me before!

I think the audience will be just as surprised by this as by the wind and odorama effects.

What does TOGETHER: A Pixar Musical Adventure mean to you?