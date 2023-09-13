“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for September 12th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 140 – September 12th, 2023

Save 20% on $75+ in the Halloween Shop at shopDisney

The Halloween fun has just begun and shopDisney is hoping to make your seasonal shopping a little bit easier. For a limited time guests can save 20% off $75+ in the Halloween Shop when they use the code EEK! This covers costumes, accessories and decor and more. So let’s go shopping!

"Lilo & Stitch," "The Incredibles" and More Disney and Pixar Looks Featured at HalloweenCostumes.com

HalloweenCostumes.com and their sibling site Fun.com are gearing up for an exciting season of Trick-or-Treat and hopefully some not-so-scary spooks. Once again they’re bringing fans dozens of incredible, exclusive Disney and Pixar costumes that are perfect for individual and group looks.

Ooooh Spooky! ColourPop Draws Inspiration from The Haunted Mansion for Glowing New Collection

Last year, ColourPop took fans on the happiest cruise that ever sailed with their “it’s a small world” collection and now they’re heading back to Disney Parks for more attraction inspiration. This time they’re taking a spirited approach with a Haunted Mansion Collection that’s to die for!

Turn on the Glow with Disney Light Up Bags from Buckle-Down

If you love unique fashion and Disney characters then tap those keyboards and head on over to Buckle-Down where you’ll find a new series of clear light up bags decorated with Disney greats!

Hei Hei! A New Disney x RockLove Moana Collection is Launching Next Week

Just like it did for Moana, the ocean is calling to RockLove and they’ve answered with a series of beautiful jewelry pieces featuring tropical colors and flowers, Moana’s animal friends Pua and Hei Hei, and even Maui’s legendary hook.

Disney100: The Fab Five Bring Magic to the Kitchen with Williams Sonoma's Ruffoni Copper Cookware

In honor of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, Williams Sonoma is bringing some magic to their Ruffoni Copper Cookware line with a gorgeous limited edition set featuring the Fab Five—Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Pluto.

Visit the Hundred Acre Wood with New Winnie the Pooh Baby Collection from Janie and Jack

Whether you have your own sweet little baby or know someone about to welcome one to the world, you can introduce baby to all things Disney with Winnie the Pooh! Fashion brand Janie and Jack have launched a new collection themed to the beloved bear that’s charming and cozy and features vintage Pooh artwork.

BoxLunch Explores Fall and Winter Fun with Winnie the Pooh Exclusives

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to movie and series merchandise and BoxLunch has a wonderful selection of Winnie the Pooh items for adults and kids too! What’s even more fun is that their latest arrivals are themed to Halloween and Christmas with cute and cozy styles for the chilly seasons.

Spruce Up Your Home this Winter with shopDisney's Homestead Collection

Right now most retail stores are decked out in fall and Halloween-themed decorations as folks prepare for all things spooky. But Winter wonderlands and Christmas styles are next on the list and will be arriving any day now. In fact, shopDisney is getting ready to launch their Homestead and Christmas Collections that will spark your seasonal spirit.

Hasbro Reveals 24-Inch Giant-Man Figure as Next Marvel HasLab Project

From the laboratory that created Pym Particles and the android Ultron, & the crowdfunding program that brought you Sentinel and Galactus, comes a larger-than-life Avenger. Pym Labs partners with HasLab for the biggest Super Hero to hit the Marvel Legends Series: Giant-Man!

Amazon Exclusive Ahsoka Tano and HK-97 Assassin Droid 2-Pack Joins The Black Series Carbonized Collection

Former Jedi Ahsoka Tano is on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn and searching for a dangerous Imperial Officer is no easy task. She’s meeting resistance at every turn, including in the form of Assassin Droid HK-97! Hasbro’s Star Wars The Black Series Carbonized Collection is capturing their intense confrontation through an awesome 2-pack available exclusively at Amazon.

Toy Unboxing / Review – LEGO "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" Tenoo Jedi Temple Building Set #75358

Mike C. checks out the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures LEGO set that’s perfect for young fans and Star Wars enthusiasts alike. The set comes with minifigures of Master Yoda, Lys Solay, and Kai Brightstar, so kids can recreate and imagine new adventures for these young padawans.

PIn-Tastic Tuesdays: Star Wars Bounty Hunters

This week shopDisney is heading to the galaxy far, far away to hang out with the notorious, mysterious, and dangerous cabal of Bounty Hunters. The assortment contains individual pins of the Bounty Hunters as well as a mini jumbo pin featuring the six hired by Darth Vader to track down the Millennium Falcon.

Start Making Your Wish Lists! shopDisney's Christmas Collection Has Arrived

Christmas and the winter holidays are on the horizon and that means it’s time to update your wardrobe with festive pajamas, add some whimsy to the house with new decorations and cuddle with character plushes decked out in holiday styles.

Christmas Decorations from Jim Shore, Enesco and More Arrive on shopDisney

Whether your holiday dreams consist of a white Christmas, or a sunny location with tropical vibes you can bring the magic of Disney to your home decor with delightful figurines from Jim Shore, Enesco and more. shopDisney has introduced a new assortment of decorative pieces that embrace the spirit of the season while sharing some whimsical wonder.

Buy One Get One 40% Off Monogram Collectibles at Entertainment Earth

It’s time to stock up on some Disney goodies and, right now Entertainment Earth is hosting a Buy One, Get One deal on products from Monogram! For a limited time, guests can take advantage of BOGO 40% off discounts on Monogram items including pre-order and in-stock collectibles.

Sally at Hot Topic – The "Nightmare Before Christmas" Queen Stars on Apparel, Accessories and More

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at The Nightmare Before Christmas items featuring Sally.

Ravensburger Announces Disney Lorcana "Rise of the Floodborn" and Disney100 Edition

Ravensburger has announced two new additions to the massively popular Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (TCG) lineup – Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn, the game’s second set, and Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition, a limited-edition, premium collection of cards from the first two Disney Lorcana TCG sets.

Exclusive Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Mini Backpacks, Wallets and Purses at BoxLunch

There is so much Disney merchandise popping up around the internet, and one of our favorite sites to visit is BoxLunch. This is truly a great place to go for niche fandom apparel celebrating franchises like Star Wars, Marvel and dozens of Disney stories too. Today we’re checking out mini backpacks, wallets and purse designs that are exclusive to BoxLunch.

Unlock Halloween Vibes with Disney Villain Bag Charms from BaubleBar

Halloween fun is always better when you’ve got a Disney villain by your side! BaubleBar is helping to make those Halloween dreams a reality with their latest wave of glow in the dark bag charms that pull from four essential Disney tales.

Celebrate Halloween with Disney Themed Pop! and Bitty Pop! Figures from Funko

Are you ready for the Halloween season? No, we’re not talking about costumes, but rather spooky Disney Pop! figures from Funko! If your Halloween decor is missing that Disney touch, Funko’s Trick-or-Treat theme Pop!s will do; or you can opt for the adorable Bitty Pop! line (1-inch tall figures) themed to The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Welcome Fall with Not-So-Scary Disney Halloween Styles from Loungefly

Happy Fall, y’all! Ok the changing of the seasons is still a few weeks away, but the sentiment remains the same. Bring some happy to your assortment of accessories with the cutest Disney bags from Loungefly.

Photos: Destination D23 Merchandise

As part of the Destination D23 event taking place at Walt Disney World, those in attendance can partake in some exclusive shopping at Disney’s Contemporary Resort with Mickey’s of Glendale, the Walt Disney Imagineering campus store; the new Ink & Paint Marketplace; and, making their first appearance at Destination D23, The Walt Disney Company Store.

