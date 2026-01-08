"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show Round Up for January 6th

New arrivals at domestic and international parks, an interactive element to Star Wars LEGO sets, and so much more.

Barely Necessities Episode 244 – January 6, 2026

Iconic "it's a small world" Clock Face Graces New Candle and PEZ Dispenser at Walt Disney World

Two new items inspired by "it's a small world" were spotted today at the Magic Kingdom. First is a new candle featuring the iconic Mary Blair-style designs from the attraction. Then, we have the latest addition to the Disney Parks PEZ dispenser line featuring the "small world" clock face.

Sound the Twilight Bark! The "101 Dalmatians" 65th Anniversary Collection is Here!

How would you like to celebrate your 65th anniversary? By shopping a collection made in your honor? We thought so! Disney Store just dropped new merchandise to commemorate 65 years of 101 Dalmatians, and you'll want to get your paws on everything!

Disney x BaubleBar: A Valentine’s Day Collection That Brings the Bling

Love is in the air! BaubleBar just dropped its Valentine’s Day collection, serving all the pink and red sparkle you need for the season. From statement jewelry to bag charms and ear headbands, the lineup offers something dazzling for your Disney-loving sweetheart (or yourself!)

New Collection from Spirit Jersey Celebrates the One and Only Mickey Mouse

A number of new items have arrived over at the official Spirit Jersey website, all celebrating the one and only Mickey Mouse. From a fun hoodie, to everydays plus the classic namesake Spirit Jersey itself, there are a number of fun new items featuring the icon.

Photos: Fun, New Mexico-Themed Merchandise Arrives in World Showcase Pavilion at EPCOT

A recent stroll around World Showcase at EPCOT brought us inside the Mexico Pavilion, where we spotted some fun Mexico-themed wares and apparel. Mickey Mouse in a classic pose, or at least his silhouette, takes center stage on a t-shirt, with the EPCOT logo and the phrase “World Showcase” beneath it on the sleeve.

Photos: Vintage Brochure-Inspired Home Goods Arrive at Disney Springs

Disney fans can add a bit of magic to their favorite living spaces with the cute Parks Maps Home Collection. The pleasant assortment of home goods and decor focuses on the lands within Disneyland and Magic Kingdom parks, and the attractions you can find there.

The Big Donut Comes to Hong Kong Disneyland with Zootopia-Themed Pop-Up Shop

We're all "Better Zoogether" with donuts on the menu – and that's especially true at Hong Kong Disneyland, where a new pop-up Zootopia/donut-themed shop has opened.

LEGO Reveals New SMART Play Interactive Experience That Will Help Bring Brick-Built Star Wars Creations to Life

Today at CES (formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show) 2026 in Las Vegas, the LEGO Group introduced the new LEGO SMART Play interactive experience that will help builders bring their creations to life in new ways, beginning with Star Wars sets coming this spring.



Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – January 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store January 4-10

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

2026 is About Building Fun! Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars LEGO Sets Arrive at Disney Store

It's a new year, and so now is the perfect time for you to assemble some new LEGO sets! A fun array of Disney-themed, colorful offerings from LEGO just surfaced at Disney Store with options for Master Builders of all skill levels.

New "Pearl Pink" Spirit Jersey Shade Arrives at Walt Disney World

A new Spirit Jersey has arrived at Walt Disney World, carrying over the common theme of the Spirit Jerseys to a brand new color - Pearl Pink.

Lace Up New Brooks x runDisney Shoes Arriving for the 2026 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

As we get closer to the 2026 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, we’re learning of some of the exclusive and limited-edition designs that runners will be able to get their hands on from the Brooks x runDisney collab.

New runDisney Merchandise Coming to Disney Springs Just in Time for the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

Just like last year, runners will be able to get their hands on new runDisney-branded merchandise at Disney Springs – but this time, it will be available in time for the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

Sensational Style! The Mickey Mouse Icon Collection Debuts New Looks Featuring Disney's Beloved Character

We love the Mouse that kicked off a dream and helped to make Disney what it is today. Mickey Mouse is one of our favorite global characters, and along with charming us with his personality, he's also famous for his standard pose. Disney Store is honoring him with new additions to the Mickey Mouse Icon Collection, where the beloved character stars on a variety of apparel styles and home goods.

Photos/Video: Disney Parks | Kendra Scott Collection Arrives with Special Disney Springs Launch Event

There were a number of folks who descended upon Disney Springs at Walt Disney World this morning for a special launch event as the official Disney Parks | Kendra Scott collab debuted. The new collection marks the first time that a Kendra Scott collection has featured designs inspired by the Disney Parks.

