Film Review: “The One and Only Ivan” (Disney+)

by | Aug 17, 2020 9:01 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The Newberry Award-winning novel by Katherine Applegate becomes a heartwarming feature film in Disney’s The One and Only Ivan, premiering on Disney+ on August 21st. Inspired by true events, the novel and family-friendly film fills Ivan’s world with a host of lovable animal characters. Featuring an all-star voice cast that helps bring each animal to life, this PG film about a wild animal’s rightful place in the world will warm any viewer’s heart.

Ivan is a silverback gorilla and the star of the show at the smallest circus in the world, a permanent fixture at a stripmall run by his owner Mack (Bryan Cranston, Malcolm in the Middle). Ivan’s best friends include an aging elephant named Stella (Angelina Jolie, Maleficent) and a dog named Bob (Danny DeVito, Dumbo). But his entire sense of contentment in captivity changes when a young elephant named Ruby joins the family and starts asking Ivan questions about what life is like in the wild.

The source material was inspired by true-life events of a gorilla named Ivan who lived inside a strip mall for twenty-seven years. Audiences won’t have to go looking for the full story as Disney kindly presents it as an epilogue before the credits start to roll. As touching and inspiring as the film is, the true story is the part where tissues are really required. Speaking of the credits, I know Disney+ likes to bump them to the side to offer a suggestion on what to watch next, but ignore that if you want to see a fun little post-credit tag.

What sets The One and Only Ivan apart from other films with similar themes, such as Mighty Joe Young, Free Willy, and even Tim Burton’s adaptation of Dumbo, is that the titular character is not only the lead, but the one most responsible for changing his destiny. By having the animals talk amongst themselves when people aren’t around, the audience is able to easily follow the artistic Ivan’s plan as he sets out to ensure a life of freedom and happiness for the adorable young elephant that joins the Big Top Mall’s circus.

One area of weakness is the film’s humor, which mostly panders exclusively to the youngest viewers. There’s just one moment of attempted comedy at a more mature audience, which is more of an inside joke for fans of one of Chaka Khan’s biggest hits (she voices a baseball-hitting chicken named Henrietta). But at the same time, the film never resorts to typical fart or poop jokes for an animal comedy, which I was very grateful for. Dealing with some pretty heavy themes, it feels like it needs a few more moments of genuinely funny brevity for a wide audience to balance it out.

Criticism aside, what you’re really left with at the end of The One and Only Ivan is a warm, fuzzy feeling. This story of a gorilla with a dream that comes true feels right at home on Disney+ alongside a growing library of great exclusive content. And if the film makes you feel compelled to dive deeper into the world of wild animals, there’s a ton of wonderful National Geographic programs on Disney+ to watch next.

I give The One and Only Ivan 4 out of 5 original art creations by Ivan for sale at the Big Top Mall.

The One and Only Ivan premieres Friday, August 21st, only on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed